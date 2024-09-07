An article in the Washington Post (https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/06/17/mike-johnson-donald-trump-intelligence-committee-scott-perry/) dated June 17 tries to make the argument that Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, shouldn’t put people on the House Intelligence Committee that mirror the People’s views, specifically members of the House Freedom Caucus (HFC).

We understand that members of the HFC are a bit conservative for the mainstream Republicans – whom we think of as the Do Nothing Caucus, the DNC which is a strangly familiar acronym; are they the same? – however they have some really good ideas and attempt to execute on them whenever they can. They took hard-line stances against raising the debt ceiling, funding the government without concessions, and immigration reform among other issues during their heyday in the mid-late 2010s and still believe as they did then.

One reason Speaker Johnson gave for placing Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Ronnie Jackson R-Tex.) on the committee was that ex-President Trump asked him to. As the prospective candidate for President, Donald Trump is the titular head of the Republican party, so his requests do carry weight. We find it interesting that one of the people who called Johnson about the appointments was Kevin McCarthy, the deposed Speaker of the House who resigned from Congress. Seems he can’t keep out of what isn’t his business anymore…

McCarthy goes all double-jointed and pats himself on the back, saying Johnson “has reversed course on this committee, and has now made it political again.” McCarthy is talking about how he and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and the top leaders of the Intelligence Committee had worked to depoliticize the committee.

Fourth wall break here – we don’t believe a word McCarthy says, and in fact we believe he sold out to Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats. If there’s anything the Democrats are sure to do whenever they can is politicize something. That’s how they get away with their lying socialist bull crap.

All you need to do is to watch a hearing where the President (Sniffy Robot) has an appointee being interviewed. Republican Senators will ask difficult questions, bring up past writings and actions that are documented and available, and ask the appointee what that meant, or what they’d done. In the same environment – say when Donald Trump sent up names for Supreme Court Associate Justices – think of the questions, lies, aspersions, and accusations the Democrats engaged in. Then ask yourself whose politicization is more of a hazard to regular operation of the government.

When Kevin McCarthy accuses Mike Johnson of politicizing the Intelligence Committee, what he’s really doing is telling We the People that Mike Johnson is doing his job and advancing Republican values. Kevin McCarthy has been luke-warm to the Trump presidency, blaming him for January 6.

At the outset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kevin McCarthy was all for sending aid. As the Biden administration sent more and more, McCarthy’s position became luke-warm, but he never expressed any opinion that sending aid was not a good idea.

So what it comes down to is Democrats believe Johnson is politicizing the Intelligence Committee – which they would do in a minute if they were the majority – and believe that by enlisting the aid of “moderate” – read semi-RINO – Republicans to speak to Johnson they can get their way.

David Joyce (R-OH) said “You appease those people, what gives everybody else the reason to do the right thing by encouraging bad behavior?” He’s assuming that Republican and Democrats, if given the chance, will do the right thing.

I want some of what he’s smoking.

Every session the House of Representatives and the Senate get the chance to do the right thing. Do they do it? Hell no they don’t do it. They continue to practice petty power politics, lying, taking advantage of the fact that they passed laws to protect themselves when they lie, and accuse any and all that disagree with them of egregious crimes.

If there’s actually an honest person in congress, one who doesn’t lie, who doesn’t wrongfully impugn those who disagree with him, or attack his competition’s character, family, or belief, who isn’t corrupt and owned by donors and not the People, we don’t know who he is. Many tell a good story, but none actually do what we send them to congress to do.

They pass welfare, entitlements, and programs that will create an underclass whose only purpose is to vote for them, and then claim that their only interest is in serving the people. HOGWASH!

Their only interest is in getting reelected, a goal and a task that requires they serve a master who is not the people. And serve him they do.

Read the article we referenced earlier on. We may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer, but it seems to us that Kevin McCarthy was attempting some of the same things that Mike Johnson is doing when he (McCarthy) ran for Speaker. Good for Me but not for Thee? Sure looks like it.

In a direct quote from the article,

“Intelligence members consider Perry’s comportment more problematic than his ties to Jan 6. Three lawmakers pointed to a statement Perry made after Johnson named him to Intelligence: that he looked forward “to providing not only a fresh perspective, but conducting actual oversight — not blind obedience to some facets of our Intel Community that all too often abuse their powers, resources, and authority to spy on the American People.”

He added in a video that he thought Johnson “wanted some different viewpoints on the committee.””

It seems Representative Perry wants less posturing and more action from the committee. We agree with him. It’s simply a matter of really, actually, doing the right thing.

Any elected official that is willing to actually do the job they’re elected to as defined in law deserves respect.

And maybe even reelection.

