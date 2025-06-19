Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken France's avatar
Ken France
2h

Those thirteen words are indeed important. How can any judge professing to know the law not see and uphold this? No kings indeed, the judicial branch in this country believe they are Americas kings. I hold to one true King, the Ord Jesus Christ.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
2h

Well said.

The “anti federalists” (the real federalists) warned us that creating a Supreme Court would grow corrupt. Rather than impeach, I’d like to do away with Article III all together and establish a 50 state tribunal court system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture