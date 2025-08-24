“Due process,” they say. They’ll shout it from the rooftops when it’s about illegal aliens caught sneaking across the border, or when it’s about some hardened felon claiming his “rights” behind bars. But you? The gun owner? Forget it. If a neighbor whispers that you’re unstable, the state will happily send men with rifles to your door to confiscate your firearms – no trial, no jury, no presumption of innocence.

Due process is for Democrats and illegals. You, the “deplorable,” the “Neanderthal” who believes in defending himself, you’re not entitled to such luxuries.

But the Second Amendment! Well, history shows you’ve let them take it all. Not in one sweep, but in slices. Death by a thousand cuts. You’ve watched as the Second Amendment – that bold, unflinching promise that your right to keep and bear arms “shall not be infringed” – was whittled down into something barely recognizable.

A Century of Surrender

In 1911, New York’s infamous Sullivan Act decreed that no man could carry a concealed weapon without a government permission slip. Did New Yorkers rise up? Did they primary the Tammany Hall tyrants? No. They grumbled, then obeyed.

In 1934, Washington shoved through the National Firearms Act, taxing and registering machine guns, short-barrel rifles, shotguns, and silencers. And when the case reached the Supreme Court in United States v. Miller (1939), the justices ruled a sawed-off shotgun wasn’t protected because it wasn’t “militia suitable.” The Second Amendment was suddenly subject to government approval. Did Americans flood the streets? No. They went home like good sheep.

By 1938, the Federal Firearms Act made it illegal for felons to buy guns and demanded federal licenses to sell them. That was absorbed and expanded in 1968’s Gun Control Act – the great boomer generation’s contribution. You remember them, right? The tie-dye revolutionaries who swore they’d change the world? They couldn’t even keep their own rights intact. That law banned mail-order gun sales, broadened the list of “prohibited persons,” and gave bureaucrats the whip hand over American gun culture. The boomers, busy at Woodstock, let it slide.

And in 1986, along came the so-called Firearm Owners Protection Act. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? But tucked inside was the real knife: a ban on civilian ownership of machine guns manufactured after that year. Your right to own what the Founders themselves would have considered standard militia arms was locked in the past. No uprising. No mass defiance. Just a shrug.

The Courts: Complicit by Design

Since then, the courts have done what they do best: bend, dodge, and contort the Constitution into unrecognizable shapes.

Reese v. ATF (2025) finally admitted it was unconstitutional to ban 18-to-20-year-olds from buying handguns. Great – a crumb tossed to the dogs.

Bondi v. VanDerStok (2025) upheld federal power to regulate “ghost guns.” In other words, Washington gets to decide what you can build in your own garage.

And the Seventh Circuit recently reaffirmed the National Firearms Act’s choke hold, citing a case from 1939 like the world hasn’t changed since FDR.

The Harsh Truth

Every generation of Americans had the chance to fight. Not with rifles in the streets, but with ballots, with primaries, with lawsuits, with relentless political resistance. And what did you do? You complained, you obeyed, you moved on.

Now you live in a country where the Bill of Rights is conditional, where due process is selective, and where your right to defend yourself is treated as a vice, not a virtue. The system protects the criminal, the alien, the ideologue. You? You’re just the taxpayer funding it all, told to wait patiently for the police to arrive “eventually.”

You still need to file a form to buy a gun, or a suppressor. You cannot buy modern (post 1986) machine guns. You still have to register short-barrel rifles and shotguns. Yet the Second Amendment actually gives you the uninfringed right to own all of those things without government interference.

The Second Amendment was put into the Constitution to protect against a tyrannical government, not to regulate hunting weapons. The current test used by the Supreme Court to determine if a weapon is legal to own without government interference is whether the weapon "is in common use."

The Supreme Court is wrong. The Second Amendment does not specify what weapons you can or can't own. In fact, the purpose, to protect against a tyrannical government, implies civilians can, with no government interference, own any weapon the military uses.

According to the plain meaning of the Second Amendment, before it was watered down by the Supreme Court, you can own a suppressor, a short-barrel rifle or a short-barrel shotgun because they are all in "common use."

But that's not the whole story – if the Second Amendment affirms the God given right to arms as potent as those used by the military, then every gun law is unconstitutional. You don't need permission to own a machine gun, or buy a gun through the mail. No one can regulate whether you buy or build your guns, and the government certainly cannot regulate who can carry and where.

The Constitution affirms your right, granted by God, to own, build, sell, or modify guns without the government interfering. That's the law. Everything else is just politicians trying to enforce their will in a situation where they are not allowed to go.

The question isn’t whether the Second Amendment has been infringed.

The question is: when are you going to stop pretending it hasn’t already been stolen from you and take it back?

