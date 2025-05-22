As I read through the archives, I came upon this article. I believe it is as germane today as it was then. Your comments are welcome.

Most people will agree that “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” is pretty much true.

As much as we’d like to say we are who we’ve made ourselves, a lot of who we are is environment. A child born of reasonably affluent parents will many times pursue education and end up pretty well off, while a child of poorer parents will have a much more difficult time being successful.

One answer to this conundrum which has currency is to insure the child of the poor parent receives opportunities that the better off child doesn’t get. We don’t agree; in our opinion granting special privilege decreases the drive to better yourself, not strengthen it. It isn’t that we’re blind to the challenges of growing up less advantaged, just that a long-term view shows that the advantaged were disadvantaged at some time in the past and in some way worked their way up. While we don’t agree with special opportunity, we wholly support equal opportunity. Remember student loans are available to everyone so poverty is not a reason to not get an education if it’s needed.

For many years a college education was the holy grail of education; if you had one you would get a better job, make more money, and be more successful. That’s no longer the case, as a college education means less and having a marketable skill has become more important.

We’ve managed to make a college degree the goal when a comfortable life should be the goal – and a college degree or any other post-high school education may or may not be a vehicle to get there. It depends on where you want to go.

So what does this have to do with dynasties? We believe environment has everything to do with it. Most people believe the word dynasty refers to powerful people, kings, emperors, presidents; well, it does, but it also applies to carpenters and mechanics and plumbers. If your parent was the best at anything and you follow them into whatever they do, you get the advantage of their reputation. It makes no difference if you are the child of a president or a plumber, the environment in which you grow will affect you, and in most cases it is a good thing.

In most cases – if you actually have a nuclear family, father, mother, children.

The whole dynasty thing falls apart in a society that has a non-present father or mother. The only way a child can follow a parent who is not there is to be that parent – not there. Today’s society more and more finds no value in many things that kept a civil society civil, like the nuclear family and religion, and the rot that affected the lower class now extends to the middle and upper classes as well.

Back to the child of less well-to-do parents. As we said earlier, that child will have fewer advantages than a child of more well off parents, and historically well off people had parents and grandparents who were not so well off. That’s been the American way, that each of us can build on the foundation our family built and provide ourselves a better life. Without the foundation not only are there no dynasties, there is no society.

Ostensibly, in order to provide that better life more quickly, we’ve bypassed the hard work of our ancestors and instead provide social programs to give the leg-up. That’s what the elites tell you, but it’s a lie. The government programs do some good; however, their purpose is really to provide a dependent class of voters that allows them to keep power.

They depend on the fact that, as with anything that is given rather than earned, we don’t care for it, maintain it, or respect it in the same way we would if it represented our sweat and blood. Think of the kid who got a new car for high school graduation while you drove that old beater you’d worked for a year to buy. Which of you took better care?

We do, however, eventually come to believe that the government program is a right not a benefit, and that’s what those in power are looking for. They want you to depend on them so you’ll vote for them. There’s no easy solution to the social programs because dependency becomes a way of life.

It’s the same with social advantage. You don’t appreciate the value of an education if it doesn’t provide some benefit to your life. What advantage is a degree in literature to a shoe salesman? An auto mechanic needs to know how to fix cars, not how atom bombs work. And neither needs college loans to repay if college isn’t necessary to their future – however, for a long time if you didn’t have a college degree you were second class.

Dynasties have to do with environment, so you go to Yale because your dad went there, and he went there because his dad went there, and on and on. You’ll go to law school and join dad’s firm. Dynasty. Or you’ll work after school and summers in your dad’s cabinet-making business and after graduation you’ll work there full time and take it over when he retires, just like he did. Dynasty. Or farm or any of a myriad of other professions that our parents work at.

And this is good as long as everyone has the same opportunity to participate in or begin a dynasty.

That doesn’t mean you have to do what you father did. That’s serfdom. Having the opportunity to stay with what your family does or to strike out on your own is a freedom we’ve been given by God along with all the other rights and privileges of being a citizen of the United States of America. Just remember those rights and privileges belong to all of us all the time and are also responsibilities. We cannot delay or refuse the rights of any citizen unless we are willing to lose our own rights.

That doesn’t make it any easier to tell the disadvantaged that they have to work to pull themselves up, that the government is not, or should not be, responsible for their success or failure. Surely there should be a safety net; no one should be allowed to starve to death, however, even the safety net should require work.

The Bible, in 2 Thessalonians 3:10 says ...If anyone will not work, neither shall he eat.

That was good advice then and it remains so today.

