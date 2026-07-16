Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1d

Never really did, although getting national results in a day after the installation of the telegraph might suffice if all you want to do is win an argument. Machines make for less "work" but certainly do not speed finding the result when hampered by rules made for manual processing.

Why are absentee ballots only processed starting election day? Because that's how we've always done it? It seems to me that paper ballots allow a citizen to see what they've chosen, however, you still have no idea how that data is massaged further on in the system.

So aside from not making results available more quickly, technology makes it easier to cheat at an industrial level.

Reply
Share
Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
16h

Extremely well stated. Thank you!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Sotallaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture