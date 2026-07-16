Election Integrity Requires a Paper Trail

Paper ballots are sometimes dismissed as outdated technology.

They are not.

In an era of cyberattacks, software failures, equipment malfunctions, and declining public trust, voter-verifiable paper ballots remain one of the strongest safeguards available for protecting election integrity.

Technology can make elections faster and more efficient. But speed is not security, and convenience is not verification.

An election system must do more than produce a total. It must produce evidence that the total is correct.

That requires a paper trail.

Paper Ballots Make the Vote Verifiable

Electronic voting systems ultimately record and process information through hardware and software that most voters cannot inspect or independently evaluate.

A paper ballot creates a physical record of the voter’s choices. The voter can review it before casting it. Election officials can secure it. Observers can watch the handling and auditing process. If questions arise, the ballot can be examined independently of the equipment that originally counted it.

That independence matters.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology identifies auditability as a central election-security objective, describing an auditable voting system as one capable of supporting evidence-based elections.

Election integrity depends not only on whether votes were counted correctly, but also on whether the public can verify how the result was produced.

Trust should never be demanded when verification is possible.

Paper Ballots Provide an Independent Audit Record

Every election system can experience problems.

Software may contain errors. Equipment can malfunction. Ballot configurations may be incorrect. Memory devices can fail. Human mistakes can affect programming, tabulation, and reporting.

A voter-verifiable paper ballot provides something a digital record alone cannot: physical evidence that exists independently of the software used to count it.

When results are close, disputed, or inconsistent, officials can manually examine a sample of the ballots or conduct a broader recount. They can compare the physical record with the electronic count and determine whether the reported outcome is accurate.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission explains that election audits can help confirm that voting systems operated accurately, identify discrepancies, ensure procedures were followed, and promote public confidence.

Without an independent paper record, officials may be forced to rely primarily on records created by the same electronic system whose performance is being questioned.

A system should not be its own sole witness.

Paper Ballots Limit the Consequences of Cyberattacks

No computer system is completely immune to attack.

Even when voting devices are not directly connected to the internet, election administration involves software, election-management systems, ballot-definition files, removable media, scanners, databases, vendor support, and result-reporting systems.

Each connection between people, devices, software, and data creates potential risk.

NIST has warned that an election-management system exposed to the internet could be targeted by malware, which might then be transferred through removable media to voting machines or optical scanners.

Paper ballots do not eliminate every election-security threat. Paper can be lost, altered, improperly stored, or mishandled when chain-of-custody procedures are weak.

But properly secured paper ballots cannot be remotely rewritten by malicious software.

They provide a separate record against which electronic totals can be checked. Even if a digital system is compromised or suspected of malfunctioning, the original ballots remain available for examination.

Technology should assist the count. It should not become the only evidence that the count is correct.

Paper Ballots Deter Manipulation

A paper trail does more than help uncover errors after an election. It can discourage misconduct before it occurs.

Anyone attempting to alter electronic totals must consider the possibility that a post-election audit will compare those totals with the physical ballots.

If the two records do not agree, the discrepancy can be detected and investigated.

That makes manipulation more difficult and more likely to be exposed.

The goal of election security is not merely to catch wrongdoing after the fact. It is to build a system in which wrongdoing is difficult to accomplish without leaving evidence.

Paper ballots raise the risk for anyone attempting to manipulate the count.

Paper Ballots Strengthen Public Confidence

Elections depend on more than accurate arithmetic. They depend on public acceptance.

The losing side must have a reasonable basis for believing it lost because more voters supported the other candidate—not because software was secretly changed, machinery failed, ballots disappeared, or election officials manipulated the process.

Citizens do not have to like the result. They do have to believe the result can be demonstrated.

Paper ballots help provide that demonstration.

They give election officials, candidates, courts, auditors, observers, and citizens a common record that can be examined. They allow reported totals to be tested against physical evidence.

Public confidence cannot be restored through slogans or official assurances.

Officials should not merely tell citizens to trust the system. They should operate a system capable of proving that it worked.

Verification is stronger than reassurance.

Paper Ballots Provide Resilience When Equipment Fails

Electronic voting systems depend on electricity, functioning hardware, properly configured software, trained personnel, and technical support.

Power outages, natural disasters, hardware failures, programming problems, and cyber incidents can disrupt voting.

Paper ballots provide resilience.

When scanners are unavailable, voters can continue marking ballots. Those ballots can be secured and scanned or counted later under established procedures and public observation.

A voting location should not become inoperable merely because a machine fails.

Paper ballots prevent technology from becoming a single point of failure between the citizen and the vote.

Paper Ballots Are Not the Same as Counting Everything by Hand

Supporting paper ballots does not require abandoning electronic tabulation.

Modern optical scanners can count hand-marked paper ballots quickly and accurately. The original paper ballots are then retained so the totals can be audited or recounted.

The Government Accountability Office describes optical-scan systems as using electronic technology to tabulate paper ballots.

This combination provides the best functions of both systems:

Machines provide speed and efficient tabulation.

Paper ballots provide evidence, auditability, and a recount record.

Counting every contest on every ballot entirely by hand would be slow, labor-intensive, and vulnerable to ordinary human counting errors, especially in large jurisdictions and elections containing many races.

The stronger model is not paper instead of technology.

It is technology checked by paper.

Hand-Marked Paper Ballots Should Be the Standard Where Practical

For most voters, the preferred system should be a hand-marked paper ballot counted by an optical scanner and retained for audits and recounts.

The voter records choices directly on the ballot. The scanner tabulates the selections. The paper remains the durable record of voter intent.

Ballot-marking devices should remain available for voters who need them, including voters with disabilities. Accessibility is not optional; federal election policy requires that voters with disabilities receive meaningful access and an opportunity to participate comparable to that provided to other voters.

A sound system can preserve accessibility without requiring every voter to depend entirely on an electronic interface.

Where voters are able to mark paper ballots independently, the paper ballot should serve as the official record.

The scanner gives us speed.

The ballot gives us proof.

Paper Ballots Must Be Protected

Paper is not automatically secure simply because it is physical.

The value of a paper ballot depends on the procedures surrounding it.

Ballots must be accurately printed and clearly designed. Ballot boxes and storage facilities must be secured. Transfers must be documented. Access must be controlled. Seals, logs, signatures, surveillance, bipartisan teams, and public observation may all play roles in protecting the record.

Chain of custody is essential because it documents who controlled the ballots, when they were moved, where they were stored, and whether they remained protected from unauthorized access.

CISA recognizes chain of custody as an important security and risk-management practice for critical systems and assets.

Paper ballots should also be stored for the legally required retention period and remain available for audits, recounts, court proceedings, and authorized inspection.

A paper trail without secure custody is merely paper.

Audits Must Be Routine and Meaningful

A paper record has little value if no one ever checks it.

Post-election audits should be a normal part of election administration, not an extraordinary measure reserved for scandals or lawsuits.

The Election Assistance Commission’s 2024 audit guide describes post-election tabulation audits as a means of checking whether vote-counting equipment accurately interpreted and tabulated ballots.

Audits should be conducted under clear rules, with public observation, documented procedures, and meaningful sample sizes.

One particularly useful approach is the risk-limiting audit.

A risk-limiting audit examines a statistically selected sample of paper ballots and expands the review when necessary. If the reported margin is wide and the sampled ballots confirm the outcome, relatively few ballots may need to be examined. If the margin is narrow or discrepancies are found, the audit expands—potentially to a full recount.

The Election Assistance Commission describes a risk-limiting audit as a procedure that checks ballots or voter-verifiable records while providing a predetermined statistical level of confidence in the outcome.

This approach combines efficient machine counting with evidence-based verification.

Audits Should Be Public

Election officials may perform every procedure correctly and still lose public confidence if the process is hidden.

Observation matters.

Candidates, political parties, members of the media, and authorized members of the public should be able to observe key stages of ballot handling and auditing without interfering with election workers or compromising ballot secrecy.

Audit procedures, sample selections, discrepancies, explanations, and final findings should be documented and made publicly available.

Transparency does not weaken election administration.

It protects election officials from unsupported accusations while giving citizens evidence that legitimate concerns were taken seriously.

A system that is honest should not fear observation.

Election Integrity Is Not a Partisan Issue

Every party eventually loses an election.

Every candidate may someday need a recount. Every citizen has an interest in knowing that lawful votes were counted accurately.

Support for paper ballots should not depend on which party controls the government, which candidate appears likely to win, or which side is currently questioning an outcome.

The same standards should apply everywhere and to everyone.

Citizens should reject two equally dangerous assumptions:

That election fraud or serious error is impossible.

And that every unfavorable result proves fraud.

Both positions substitute belief for evidence.

An auditable paper-based system gives the public a way to examine evidence rather than rely on either blind trust or endless suspicion.

Paper Ballots Are Not a Step Backward

Progress does not require replacing every physical record with a digital one.

Sometimes the better system combines the efficiency of modern technology with the security of independent physical evidence.

Paper ballots are not a rejection of technology.

They are a check on it.

They ensure that machines remain tools rather than unquestionable authorities. They provide a record that can survive equipment failures, software errors, cyber incidents, counting disputes, and political controversy.

Most importantly, they give citizens a way to verify that government accurately recorded their will.

Free elections require more than voting machines, official assurances, and announced totals.

They require evidence.

Election integrity requires a paper trail.

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