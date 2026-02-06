Did you ever notice how often government votes to suspend the three-reading rule?

Of course they do. Sunlight is inconvenient.

The three-reading rule isn’t some quaint parliamentary tradition left over from powdered wigs and quill pens. It exists for one stubborn reason: time. Time for the public to read. Time to understand. Time to react. Time to tell their so-called representatives, “No, don’t you dare.”

And that, friends, is precisely the problem.

So instead, a bill appears like a magician’s rabbit — ta-da! — introduced and passed in the same meeting, wrapped in a bow labeled “Emergency.”

Not because the sky is falling.

Not because lives are at stake.

But because questions are dangerous.

“If the people had time to read this, they might object.”

— Unspoken Government Doctrine, Article I

Let’s be honest: most of these “emergencies” have been sitting on a desk for months. Sometimes years. The crisis wasn’t unavoidable — it was scheduled.

Think federal budgets. Every year. Same script. Same fake urgency.

They wait.

They delay.

They posture.

Then — at the eleventh hour — they declare an “emergency” they themselves manufactured and demand immediate action with no debate, no amendments, and no public input.

And what happens to them?

Nothing.

No firings.

No lost elections.

No consequences.

When was the last time a legislator lost office because they waited until the last possible minute to do the one job they’re constitutionally required to do?

Exactly.

This isn’t incompetence. It’s strategy.

Emergency clauses. Suspended readings. Last-minute votes. All of it serves the same purpose: obfuscation. Keep the public off balance. Keep them uninformed. Keep them out of the room.

And when the “emergency” turns out to be fake?

Silence.

Shrugs.

Next bill.

So let’s call it what it is: Kabuki governance — elaborate costumes, dramatic gestures, and a carefully rehearsed performance designed to give the illusion of necessity while avoiding accountability.

A real emergency doesn’t fear scrutiny.

Only bad ideas do.

If a proposal can’t survive three readings, public review, and constituent input, it doesn’t deserve to become law. Period.

And if government insists on treating the people as obstacles instead of owners?

Then government has forgotten who it works for.

Call to Action

For Arkansas readers:

Demand enforcement of the three-reading rule. Demand an end to bogus emergency clauses. Watch the calendars. Watch the votes. And remind your legislators — loudly — that convenience is not an emergency.

For everyone else:

This scam isn’t local. It’s universal. Call it out wherever it appears. Publicize rushed votes. Shame fake emergencies. And stop rewarding officials who govern like fugitives fleeing daylight.

Because a government that won’t be responsive should be replaced.

Not violently.

Not emotionally.

But deliberately, lawfully, and relentlessly — one election at a time.

Kabuki belongs on a stage.

Not in a legislature.

