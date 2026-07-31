Geofence searches begin with everyone—and work backward until government finds someone to accuse.

The Fourth Amendment was written to stop government from searching everyone until it found someone to accuse. Yet that is increasingly what geofence searches threaten to become.

A crime occurs, and police do not know who committed it. Instead of identifying a suspect and gathering evidence, investigators draw a digital circle around the crime scene and compel a technology company to determine which devices—and therefore which people—were present.

That is a profound reversal of the American idea of justice.

The Warrant That Names No Suspect

Imagine a robbery at a neighborhood bank. Police have no eyewitness who can identify the perpetrator, no fingerprints, no license plate, no named suspect. Instead of asking, “Who committed this crime?” they ask a technology company, “Tell us everyone whose phone entered this area during this period.”

The investigation begins not with a suspect. It begins with a population. That is precisely the kind of broad governmental search the Fourth Amendment was written to prevent.

Turning the Fourth Amendment Upside Down

Traditional warrants operate in a straightforward sequence:

Investigators gather evidence. Evidence identifies a suspect. Probable cause is established. A judge authorizes a search directed at that suspect or a particular place connected to that suspect.

Geofence searches reverse that order. Government begins with geography rather than a person. Instead of searching for evidence about someone already suspected of wrongdoing, it searches the location records of unknown citizens in hopes that one of them eventually becomes the suspect. The investigation no longer narrows toward an individual, it begins with everyone.

Government’s Corporate Search Party

This is where geofencing differs from most traditional police work. Government often does not own the database, Private technology companies do. Investigators describe a geographic boundary and a window of time and the company searches its own records, returning the devices that satisfy the government’s request. The government did not physically conduct the search. The corporation did.

But constitutionally, that distinction should not end the discussion.

When government commands a private company to search millions of private records on its behalf, whose hands are actually conducting the search?

Changing the identity of the searcher does not change the character of the search. The Constitution limits government power, whether exercised directly or through a private intermediary acting under legal compulsion.

Wrong Place. Wrong Time. Wrong Suspect.

The people identified by a geofence search may have done absolutely nothing wrong. They may be residents, employees, customers, delivery drivers, patients, journalists, parents picking up children, church members, people stopped at a traffic light.

Their only connection to the crime is geography - they happened to be nearby. Digital proximity becomes the first step toward government scrutiny.

That should concern every citizen because none of us controls who commits crimes in our neighborhood.

“You Gave Your Data Away”

Defenders often argue that citizens voluntarily shared their location information with technology companies. Therefore, they claim, government merely requested information someone else already possessed.

That argument mistakes a service agreement for a constitutional amendment.

Clicking “I Agree” on a smartphone application does not waive the protections of the Bill of Rights.

Modern smartphones reveal an extraordinarily detailed picture of daily life. They record where we worship, where we seek medical care, where we obtain legal advice, whom we visit, what meetings we attend, what causes we support.

Location data is not simply another business record, it is a map of a person’s life.

The Private Surveillance State

Flock cameras and geofence searches illustrate two sides of the same transformation. Flock systems continuously collect information about vehicle movement. Geofence searches compel private companies to examine databases containing location histories.

Data brokers gather still more information that governments may seek through purchase or legal process.

Government possesses legal authority. Private companies possess enormous quantities of personal data. Together they create a surveillance architecture that neither could build as effectively alone.

The danger does not lie merely in one database, it lies in connecting them.

A Digital Writ of Assistance

The Fourth Amendment did not appear by accident. It was written in response to British practices that authorized broad, exploratory searches without individualized suspicion. The Founders understood that liberty cannot survive if government may search first and justify later.

A reverse-location search resembles the very abuse they opposed. Government does not know whom it seeks. It asks that everyone within a defined area be searched so investigators can decide later who deserves further attention.

Technology has changed. The constitutional principle has not.

A Warrant Is Not a Magic Spell

Some will respond that a judge approved the warrant. That settles nothing. A judge’s signature cannot transform an unconstitutional search into a constitutional one.

The Fourth Amendment requires more than paper labeled “Warrant.”

It requires probable cause.

It requires particularity.

It requires limits.

A dragnet does not become constitutional simply because someone signs the paperwork.

Investigate Crimes, Not Populations

None of this argues that law enforcement should ignore crime. Police should investigate crimes aggressively. Violent offenders should be identified, arrested, prosecuted, and punished. But investigations should begin with evidence pointing toward a suspect—not with broad searches of innocent citizens in hopes that a suspect eventually emerges.

That is the difference between targeted law enforcement and population surveillance.

The Constitution permits the first.

It was written to prevent the second.

The Fourth Amendment does not begin with everybody.

Neither should law enforcement.

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