Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
21h

Jack is right: the key constitutional issue is not whether police used fancy technology. It is whether a warrant was issued by a detached and neutral magistrate after real judicial analysis. A judge’s signature is not a magic spell. Probable cause and particularity are not paperwork decorations. They are the core safeguards against government rummaging through the lives of citizens until it finds someone to accuse. Geofence warrants invert the Constitution by starting with everyone in an area and working backward toward suspicion. That is exactly why America rejected royal courts, writs of assistance, and regime judges loyal to power rather than to liberty. A warrant without reasoned analysis is not neutral review. It is permission theater, and permission theater is unconstitutional.

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
1d

Sounds a lot like the democrats Jan 6 setup that nabbed thousands of rally goers in DC, doesn't it?

Your own phone may be the biggest spy on your life ever perpetrated by the very people that are tasked with "upholding" your constitutional rights!

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