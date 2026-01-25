There is a reckoning coming — but not because Americans are itching for it.

It’s coming because the law is being applied unevenly by those who swore to apply it evenly.

For years now, we’ve watched a quiet, corrosive shift: speech rules enforced selectively, prosecutions chosen cautiously, and “sensitivity” elevated above the Constitution. The result is not peace. It’s pressure. And pressure does not dissipate on its own — it transfers.

The First Amendment was not drafted to protect polite opinions or favored beliefs. It was written to protect speech, full stop. Praise and criticism. Reverence and ridicule. The entire point was neutrality. As Justice Jackson warned in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette (1943), “If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official… can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion.”

Yet orthodoxy has crept back in — administered not by law, but by discretion.

The job is not to decide which beliefs deserve protection from offense. The job is to enforce neutral rules. “The Constitution,” as Justice Scalia often reminded us, “is not a living organism. It’s a legal document.” It does not flex to protect one creed more than another.

Federal Judges: Apply the Law — Don’t Appoint Censors

Federal judges are not supposed to manage social harmony. They are supposed to apply law. When courts tolerate intimidation to suppress criticism — or strain doctrines to excuse unequal enforcement — they don’t preserve order; they outsource it to fear.

When a court allows the chilling of speech through selective prosecution or selective blindness, it signals something dangerous: that rights exist at the sufferance of sensibilities. That is not constitutional government. That is administrative favoritism wearing a robe.

The Federal Government: Neutral Enforcement, Not Optics Management

The federal government has perfected a modern dodge: say the right words about liberty while practicing risk-avoidance in enforcement. Agencies hesitate. Prosecutors demur. Officials speak of “context” when the Constitution speaks of rights.

This is not neutrality; it’s abdication.

James Madison was explicit about where this leads. “If men were angels, no government would be necessary,” he wrote in Federalist No. 51. The corollary is obvious: when government stops governing by neutral law, it invites disorder — not because citizens crave chaos, but because the rules no longer mean what they say.

State Legislatures: Arkansas as a Case Study in Power and Process

State legislatures often pretend this is a federal problem. It isn’t. States enforce laws. States fund prosecutors. States shape the culture of enforcement.

When states draft or tolerate statutes that invite viewpoint discrimination — or look the other way when enforcement tilts — they are not being cautious. They are being complicit.

In Arkansas, the current clash over Amendment 7 and the citizen initiative process shows how quickly state action can shift constitutional governance — for better or worse.

Amendment 7 of the Arkansas Constitution historically reserved to the people the power to propose legislative measures, laws and constitutional amendments — and to enact or reject them independent of the legislature via petition and ballot. That direct democracy mechanism was a check on legislative authority. School of Law

But in December 2025, the Arkansas Supreme Court issued a ruling overturning decades of precedent and holding that the legislature can amend or repeal citizen-initiated constitutional amendments with a two-thirds vote in both chambers. KATV

Previously, a 1951 opinion (Edgmon v. Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) had been interpreted to bar such action. The new decision reverses that understanding, effectively empowering the legislature to undo ballot measures that voters themselves adopted. KATV

Critics charge that this shift undercuts the people’s reserved power and erodes direct democracy. The League of Women Voters of Arkansas — among other organizations — is already collecting signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment that would once more shield citizen-initiated measures from legislative amendment or repeal. KATV

Compounding this broad structural debate, Arkansas voters are also set to decide on a “Citizens Only Voting Amendment” in 2026 that would amend the state constitution to expressly state that only U.S. citizens may vote in Arkansas state and local elections — language supporters call clarifying, and opponents say is redundant and potentially exclusionary. Ballotpedia

Proponents argue the amendment simply codifies citizenship’s necessity in voting; opponents argue noncitizen voting isn’t an active issue in Arkansas and that the measure may unnecessarily inflame divisions. Ballotpedia

These fights — over both who decides (the people or the legislature) and who gets to vote — go to the heart of equal protection under law. If state processes for constitutional amendments can be altered by supermajority legislative fiat, and if voting qualifications are rearticulated not through policy debate but through constitutional entrenchment, then unequal application of democratic mechanisms may become the norm rather than the exception.

The Consequences No One Wants — But Everyone Should Anticipate

Let’s be clear: the argument here is not that citizens should “take matters into their own hands.” It is that institutions must do their jobs before trust collapses.

History is unforgiving on this point. When people conclude that law will not protect them equally, they stop appealing to law. That is not a threat; it is an observation repeated across centuries.

Courts can prevent this. Legislatures can prevent this. Prosecutors can prevent this.

But prevention requires courage — the courage to apply the same rules to everyone, even when it’s uncomfortable, even when headlines howl, even when activists threaten.

The alternative is not harmony. It is fragmentation.

The Choice Before Us

The Constitution draws no religious favorites. Nor should those sworn to uphold it.

Equal liberty under law is not optional. It is the only alternative to civic collapse.

Federal judges must adjudicate, not appease.

The federal government must enforce, not evade.

State legislatures — including Arkansas — must legislate clearly and neutrally — or repeal what they cannot defend.

Do the job. Apply the law evenly. Or be honest about what replaces it.

