We talked recently about the afterlife. We will stipulate that we believe completely in an afterlife, and we believe it is eternal, and we believe that all people will have an afterlife. The problem is which afterlife a person will have.

Man is a hybrid, part flesh and part spirit. The flesh part is what you’re living in right now, although the spirit part is also there. The flesh part is like the siren song attributed to mermaids, who supposedly lured sailors with their beautiful singing voices and caused shipwrecks.

Our flesh is like that, it hasn’t met a sin it doesn’t like. Booze, sure. Babes, absolutely. As far as the flesh is concerned, anything goes. And that means you end up in a place that’s really, really hot with no air conditioning.

So how, with such a big handicap, does a person achieve the afterlife we desire, heaven. Well, the flesh may be strong, but the spirit is stronger if you actually exercise it. How do you exercise it? Think of church as a spirit gym

Now it’s not that simple, but it could be. Were you taken to church by your parents? Many weren’t, unfortunately, but that’s not insurmountable. You see, the great thing about churches, all churches, is that they’re in the business of saving souls. The pastors or priests are in the business of preserving your eternal soul and presenting you as the new person reborn in Christ to the God they serve.

What that means is that if you look around and visit some of the houses of worship in your city or town, you’ll probably find a place where you’re comfortable and welcome, and that has the resources to teach you what you need to know about scripture and liturgy, and the relationship of your spirit being to God. In other words they can take your naked and shivering spirit self and turn it into a mature Christian, assuming that’s what you wish to do.

The bottom line to all of this is that this life is just the overture to your eternal life, and how you spend it may well determine how you spend eternity.

Sort of makes you want to take a moment and review your priorities…

5 And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, and the first begotten of the dead, and the prince of the kings of the earth. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood,

6 And hath made us kings and priests unto God and his Father; to him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.

Revelation 1:5-6

Share

Leave a comment

Or you can Buy Me a Coffee