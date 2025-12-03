Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
2d

What happens when we die – this is a fascinating discussion.

After reading the Diary of Anne Frank when I was about 12, I knew something was wrong with the salvation story/living one life, but as a kid, did not think about it too much, but still asked, how could God, who loves everyone unconditionally, send Anne Frank to hell b/c she was not a Christian? It doesn’t add up.

It was not until I discovered Origen of Alexandria that it all started to make more sense – if the kingdom of God is within us and the eternal soul must live hundreds, if not thousands of lives, to learn the lessons necessary to grow our eternal soul, so that we can obtain the kingdom of God within us.

Origen was considered to be one of the great founders of Christian theory, so why did the church cancel Origen in the 6th century:

https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/why-was-origen-of-alexandria-canceled?r=76q58

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture