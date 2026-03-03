Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
12h

Word of the day:

Lagnaippes: Chiefly Southern Louisiana and Southeast Texas. a small gift given with a purchase to a customer, by way of compliment or for good measure; bonus. I learn something every day, Jack. This was it today. Thanks.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Sotallaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture