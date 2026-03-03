No pictures today, no pithy quips, no editing. Just typing what’s top-of-mind right now.

It seems the people who are against everything Donald Trump does have also decided that the people they serve, the citizens of the Unites States, are of so little importance that they’re not worth protecting. Aside from the Democrats’ lack of standing when President Trump posited that question at the state of the union address, they, the Democrats, are showing by their actions they hold our safety in little regard.

The attack on Iran, legal for the Commander-in-Chief to authorize for 30 days, causes a change in the complexion of the security of our homeland. With the ruling cabal in Iran dead, the sleeper cells of terrorists dispatched by Iran have no leadership. We know there are sleeper cells here in the US, they’ve already tried to assassinate President Trump twice. At a time when these terrorists are more likely to attack, our own leaders, the Democrat party, are keeping the partial closure of the government going. DHS and TSA are required to work without pay but that doesn’t seem to bother the Democrats.

Well it bothers me. I’m not going to impugn the motives of the Democrats in supporting this shutdown, I’m going to say it clear. The Democrats have again shut down the government because they believe this is the only way to get what they want. It’s irrelevant whether the American People want what the Democrats want (they don’t), or whether they had a fair chance to do what politicians do and get their legislation passed (they did). It’s just a case of the Democrats not being willing to participate in governance if that governance doesn’t result in exactly what they want.

The Democrat party is un-American in their attitude, actions, and beliefs.

The prevalent attitude is that of a spoiled child who wants to believe fairy tales are reality. They’re not, and the world and science proves it. Their actions, and the actions of their shock troops, ANTIFA and BLM, prove it. These supposed “civilian groups” will riot at the drop of a hat or any provocation at all if it’s not in the Democrats’ best interest. Remember when city centers burned because a white cop shot a black man who was attacking him, or the next round of burning when a criminal drug user died of an overdose, not physical trauma, during a legal and procedurally correct arrest?

How many people were arrested, tried, and convicted as a result of those riots? You can count them on one hand with no fingers.

Compare that to the January 6 protests (yes, they were protests, not riots) where people walked peacefully to the Capitol and were invited in by Capitol Police. Most were as dangerous as tourists, staying within the velvet ropes and doing no harm. A few did do illegal or at least harmful things like going into Nancy Pelosi’s office, but that was the exception. A trigger happy Capitol Police Lieutenant shot and killed Ashli Babbit, although he outweighed her by 100 pounds and violated the use-of-force rules concerning the use of lethal force. It was two protestors who died by violence that day, not police or government employees.

The result was the government applying major resources and charging and convicting countless people for felonies when their only “real” crime might have been trespass (except they were invited in).

So Democrats can riot without consequence but Republicans cannot. So much for Democrats’ belief in the Constitution. More proof of their un-American attitude and actions.

As to the Democrats’ beliefs, one would have to think their only non-optional belief is that if it’s something they want, they’re entitled to it. Entitlement is a theme that runs through the whole of the Democrat body. They prey on the “poor” by promising them good and services that are far beyond survival. They do this to create the underclass that depends on them for largess and will vote for them no matter what. The result is a subculture that preys on, not lives with, the rest of society.

Need an example? When you think of a “poor” person, what picture comes to mind? Is it the dust-belt farmer of the 1930s, with his wife and kids in an old pickup truck trying to get somewhere better? Or do you picture a person in $300 sneakers with an I-Phone and a flat screen TV on the wall? Well, the reality is somewhere between those two pictures, however in the US today it’s much closer to the guy with the sneakers than it is to the dust-belt farmer. We didn’t provide all these goods and services to the “poor” because they need them to survive – we provide them to tie them to our political party knowing as long as we’re providing lagniappes they’ll vote the way we want them to.

That’s the Democrat belief. If it keeps them in power or helps them get power, it’s okay. No quibbles, no attacks of guilt, just knowing that they will get what they want.

And what they want is in their best interest, not yours.

Here endeth the rant.

Leave a comment