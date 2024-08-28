The grassroots are fighting a war of independence against the Republican Party. Just like the American War of Independence, the grassroots are finally tired enough of going-along-to-get-along to do something about it.

Here in Arkansas, many applauded the election of Sarah Huckabee Sanders as governor, noting the good work she had done as Donald Trump's Press Secretary.

It turns out she's a one trick pony, much in the manner of her father. She has been a singular disappointment as governor, not only in her leadership of the Arkansas government, but in her lack of judgement in things like purchasing a $19,000 podium which, to solve the problems with that purchase, the RPA covered the bill.

She backed another one trick pony for Executive Director of the RPA, who has proved his lack of leadership ability and overall lack of ethics and knowledge of the RPA rules in his handling of the results of the recent Convention.

There is now a lawsuit to address this egregious behavior, so enough said on that.

Suffice it to say the Republican Party in Arkansas is going through a transition now, a younger generation is assuming power, and the old guard, as they always do, are waving their canes and complaining, trying to hold on to power they no longer have or deserve.

After 150 years of Democrat rule in Arkansas the state has turned red. Unfortunately the Republicans, in their place as second fiddle, learned how to rule by playing the same dirty game they were taught by the Democrats. They now need to learn how to govern.

And life goes on.

