Part I established the abandonment of enumerated powers. Part II confronts what follows when those limits are no longer treated as limits at all. When constitutional boundaries dissolve, something very predictable happens: spending accelerates, executive authority expands, and the administrative state ceases to be temporary. It becomes permanent.

This is not a Democratic phenomenon. It is not a Republican aberration. It is bipartisan, structural, and persistent.

The fiscal record makes that reality unavoidable. Since 2000, the national debt has exploded from roughly $5.7 trillion to well over $30 trillion. That trajectory did not occur under one party’s excess while the other stood guard. It unfolded across the administrations of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden alike. Each offered a different rationale—war, financial collapse, pandemic response, infrastructure, industrial policy, tax reform—but the outcome never changed.

Deficits were tolerated. Borrowing was normalized. The rhetoric differed, but the governing framework did not. Republicans campaigned on discipline. Democrats campaigned on expansion. Both governed inside a system that rewards spending and defers consequences.

That system rests quietly but firmly on an expanded interpretation of the Spending Clause. Article I authorizes taxation and expenditure for the “general welfare,” but that phrase did not always function as a blank check. The transformation began in the twentieth century, when the Supreme Court acknowledged broad federal spending power even while striking particular statutes. In United States v. Butler, the Court accepted that taxation could operate beyond narrow enumerations. Then, in Helvering v. Davis, the Court detonated the conceptual restraint entirely, declaring that the meaning of “general welfare” evolves with perceived national need. That single move—substituting a fixed constitutional boundary with an elastic policy judgment—converted a limited grant of power into an expandable one. Once “general welfare” becomes whatever national leadership says it is, the outer edge disappears. Republicans frequently object to federal overreach, yet Republican Congresses continue to fund and extend programs grounded in that very interpretation. The objection is rhetorical; the appropriation remains.

Congress, however, is only part of the story. Modern governance runs through agencies, and agencies run on delegated ambiguity. Chevron deference formalized that reality by instructing courts to yield to reasonable agency interpretations of unclear statutes. In practice, this did not merely fill gaps. It encouraged them.

Legislators could write broadly, agencies could interpret expansively, and courts would often stand aside. The result was a quiet but profound shift: lawmaking migrated from elected bodies to administrative ones. Republicans condemned regulatory overreach when out of power and then utilized the same mechanisms when in it. Even as Chevron itself has been narrowed, the culture it entrenched—legislate broadly, delegate generously, interpret flexibly—remains deeply embedded. The machinery is still running.

Overlay that with executive power, and the pattern becomes even clearer. Every administration expands it. Every opposing party denounces it. Then roles reverse, and the cycle repeats. Executive orders multiply, emergency authorities linger, and temporary measures harden into precedent. Justice Robert Jackson warned that the danger lies in prioritizing immediate outcomes over long-term structural consequences. That warning now reads less like caution and more like diagnosis. Presidential power has not merely grown; it has become a tool both parties are unwilling to relinquish once obtained. Separation of powers becomes less a safeguard and more a negotiation.

Debt, then, is not simply a failure of will. It is the predictable byproduct of a system designed—intentionally or not—to expand authority while diffusing responsibility. Broad spending power, delegated administrative control, normalized emergencies, and weak congressional restraint create an environment where deficits are not the exception but the expectation.

Politicians acknowledge the danger in isolated statements. They warn of unsustainable trajectories, runaway spending, looming crises. Yet the numbers continue upward under every administration. The warnings change hands. The structure does not.

Consider what would happen if enumerated powers were enforced as actual limits rather than historical artifacts. Entire categories of federal activity would contract or revert to the states. The Department of Education would not exist in its current form. Industrial subsidies would narrow or disappear. Agricultural micromanagement would diminish. Conditional spending mandates would shrink. Regulatory layering without clear statutory grounding would face hard constraints. This is not an argument for austerity. It is an argument for jurisdictional discipline. The distinction matters, because one targets outcomes while the other restores boundaries.

And here is where the pattern becomes uncomfortable. Democrats expand programs. Republicans campaign against that expansion. Republicans win office. Republicans then fund, administer, and in many cases preserve the very programs they criticized. Democrats, in turn, criticize Republican management rather than the underlying scope. The debate becomes directional—how much, how fast, for what purpose—rather than structural—whether the authority exists at all. The scope of government rarely contracts in any meaningful way. It stabilizes, grows, and then becomes the new baseline.

That leaves a question that cannot be avoided. If Republicans truly believe the federal government is limited, that debt is dangerous, that executive authority must be restrained, and that bureaucracy should be reduced, why are foundational structural reforms so rarely pursued when they hold unified control? The answer is not complicated. Repealing authority is harder than redirecting it. Dismantling a system is more difficult than operating within it. And once in power, both parties find the expanded state more useful than objectionable.

Which brings us to the point that Part I set up and Part II now makes explicit. The debt crisis is not an accident. It is not a temporary deviation. It is the logical outcome of a constitutional framework that has been stretched, reinterpreted, and operationally abandoned by both parties over time. Republicans do not simply inherit that framework. They participate in it. They rely on it. They govern through it.

Until that structure itself is confronted—until limits are treated as limits again—promises of limited government will remain exactly that: promises. Aspirational language layered over an operational reality that moves in the opposite direction.

Part III turns from Washington to Arkansas, where one-party control offers a different test of the same question: what happens when every lever of government is held by those who claim to favor restraint—and the machinery still expands?

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