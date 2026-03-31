FAILURE TO PAY IS FRAUD
The Employer–Employee Contract Argument
Strip away the marble columns.
Forget the flags.
Ignore the Latin carved into stone meant to make this all feel ancient, dignified, and untouchable.
What remains is not noble.
What remains is a contract.
And right now, that contract is being broken.
The Contract They Cannot Escape
Every federal employee—from the TSA agent at the airport to the analyst buried in some fluorescent-lit office—operates under a brutally simple agreement:
You perform specified duties → You are paid at specified intervals.
That’s it.
No mysticism. No constitutional poetry. No patriotic varnish.
This is not theoretical. It is not symbolic. It is not aspirational.
It is an enforceable expectation grounded in the most basic principles of American law:
labor in exchange for compensation.
As the Supreme Court noted in Brooklyn Savings Bank v. O’Neil, wage protections are not optional niceties—they are fundamental safeguards against exploitation. The Court made clear that the right to be paid for labor is not something employers can casually waive or delay at their convenience.
Yet here we are.
What a “Shutdown” Really Means
Let’s translate the government’s language into something recognizable.
During a shutdown, the federal government tells workers:
If you are “essential,” you must continue working
Your paycheck will be delayed indefinitely
Not reduced.
Not renegotiated.
Not mutually agreed upon.
Delayed. Indefinitely.
Which is a polite way of saying:
“Perform your side of the contract. We are suspending ours.”
That is not governance.
That is unilateral breach.
In the Real World, This Has a Name
Take this exact scenario and remove the word “government.”
Replace it with:
A construction company
A hospital system
A retail chain
Imagine the employer says:
“You are required to work. We will decide later if and when you are paid.”
What would happen?
The Department of Labor would descend like a hammer.
Because in any other context, this is called:
Wage theft
Breach of contract
Fraudulent inducement of labor
Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, employers are required to pay employees for work performed within established pay periods. Not “eventually.” Not “when Congress feels like it.”
On time.
Anything else is a violation.
The Government’s Favorite Trick: Rename the Crime
Here’s where the institutional sleight of hand comes in.
The federal government doesn’t deny what it’s doing.
It simply renames it:
“Shutdown” instead of non-payment
“Appropriations lapse” instead of breach
“Delayed compensation” instead of withheld wages
It wraps the act in procedural language, as if vocabulary can launder conduct.
It cannot.
Changing the label does not change the underlying reality:
Labor is being extracted without timely compensation.
And in every other sector of American life, that is illegal.
Compulsion Makes It Worse
If this were voluntary—if workers could simply walk away—the argument would be different.
But they cannot.
“Essential” employees are not asked.
They are ordered.
They are compelled under threat of discipline, termination, or worse.
So now we’re not just talking about delayed payment.
We’re talking about:
Compelled labor under suspended compensation.
That should make every constitutional nerve in your body twitch.
Because the line between “required service without pay” and something far uglier is not as wide as Washington would like you to believe.
The Government as Hypocrite-in-Chief
Here is the part that should infuriate even the most patient observer.
The same government that:
Enforces labor laws
Prosecutes wage theft
Penalizes private employers for late payroll
Lectures businesses about “worker protections”
Turns around and declares:
“Those standards do not apply to us when it is inconvenient.”
It is the regulatory equivalent of a cop writing speeding tickets while doing 110 in a school zone.
The rules are absolute—
until they bind the rulemaker.
The Constitutional Dodge
You will hear the defenders say:
“This is how the system works.”
“This is part of the appropriations process.”
“This is constitutional brinkmanship.”
No.
The Constitution authorizes Congress to appropriate funds.
It does not authorize the government to compel labor while withholding pay.
There is a difference between legislative dysfunction
and contractual violation.
And the government is hiding the latter behind the former.
The Bottom Line They Don’t Want You to See
Call it whatever you like:
Shutdown
Lapse
Impasse
Funding gap
Dress it up in procedure.
Bury it in jargon.
Wrap it in patriotism.
When you strip it all away, what remains is painfully simple:
An employer is requiring work
while refusing to meet its payment obligation.
And in every other context in American life, we already have a word for that.
Say It Plainly
Not “delay.”
Not “lapse.”
Not “temporary inconvenience.”
Fraud.
Closing Hammer
If a private employer did this, executives would be fined, sued, and possibly prosecuted.
When the government does it, we are told to be patient.
That is not law.
That is privilege masquerading as process.
And it should be called exactly what it is—
loudly, repeatedly, and without apology.
Failure to pay is fraud.
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In the simplest terms, I was still in my 20's, working temporarily for a person (in a nice part of California) who needed to leave the country for work - I house sat and looked after his awful son... who stole money his Dad had left for my expenses. Dad refused to pay me (wrote a letter), I took it to "Small Claims" and bottom line - "It is against the law not to pay someone you agreed to pay and who worked for you." He wrote the check there. (This was the early '80's). Then he went home, cigar in mouth, and told everyone he won. heehee
Again, my friend, you have nailed it!