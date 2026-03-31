Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
5h

In the simplest terms, I was still in my 20's, working temporarily for a person (in a nice part of California) who needed to leave the country for work - I house sat and looked after his awful son... who stole money his Dad had left for my expenses. Dad refused to pay me (wrote a letter), I took it to "Small Claims" and bottom line - "It is against the law not to pay someone you agreed to pay and who worked for you." He wrote the check there. (This was the early '80's). Then he went home, cigar in mouth, and told everyone he won. heehee

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Mark Ferrell's avatar
Mark Ferrell
2h

Again, my friend, you have nailed it!

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