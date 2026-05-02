Strip away the rhetoric, the hearings, the press releases, and the carefully worded explanations, and government is not nearly as complicated as it likes to pretend. At its core, it operates on a structure that every ordinary person understands instinctively: an agreement. One side grants authority. The other side exercises it under defined limits. That is not a metaphor. That is the Constitution.

The federal government does not possess inherent, open-ended authority to act. It is not a sovereign in the old-world sense, free to expand its reach as circumstances demand. It is an entity created by the people, and like any entity created by contract, it has only the powers that were given to it.

Those powers were not implied in the abstract. They were enumerated—written down, specified, and limited in advance.

In ordinary life, when someone agrees to perform a set of defined duties in exchange for compensation, we call that a contract. The terms matter. The boundaries matter. If the employee begins acting outside the scope of that agreement—spending money without authorization, making decisions they were not empowered to make, or expanding their role because they believe it is “necessary”—we do not celebrate their initiative.

We recognize the problem immediately.

They are acting without authority.

And acting without authority, particularly when it involves the use of someone else’s resources, has a name that is not polite and not ambiguous.

It is fraud.

The Constitution is the contract under which the federal government operates, and enumerated powers are its job description. They define what Congress is allowed to do, not in broad, aspirational terms, but in concrete, actionable ones. The authority to tax, to borrow, to regulate interstate commerce, to declare war—these are not examples of power; they are the limits of it.

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Everything outside that list was never transferred.

As James Madison wrote in Federalist No. 45, the powers delegated to the federal government are “few and defined,” a phrase that was not intended as reassurance alone, but as a binding description of the system being created. The federal government would have significant authority within its sphere, but that sphere would be narrow, clearly marked, and resistant to expansion.

That was the agreement.

What has happened since is not a modification of that agreement, at least not in any formal sense. The Constitution has not been amended to grant Congress a general authority over economic life, social policy, or the countless areas in which it now routinely operates. Instead, the change has occurred through interpretation, through habit, and through the gradual normalization of a simple but consequential assumption: that if something seems necessary, it must be permissible.

That assumption has no basis in the text of the Constitution.

It is, however, extraordinarily convenient.

Consider how federal authority is typically justified today. Rarely does Congress begin with a clear identification of an enumerated power and proceed to act strictly within its bounds. More often, it begins with a policy objective—a problem to be solved, a condition to be improved—and then constructs a chain of reasoning that connects that objective, however loosely, to an existing power.

The Necessary and Proper Clause is invoked to provide flexibility. The Commerce Clause is invoked to provide reach. And somewhere along the way, the original requirement—that the authority must be grounded in an enumerated power—fades into the background.

What remains is not a demonstration of authority, but an argument for it.

The Supreme Court has, at times, recognized the danger of this approach. In United States v. Lopez, the Court warned that if Congress could regulate anything that might affect interstate commerce, then its authority would be converted into a “general police power of the sort retained by the States.”

That is not a minor overstep. It is a fundamental breach of the constitutional structure.

A general police power is precisely what the federal government was not given.

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And yet, in practice, that is how it often operates.

The distinction between enumerated and assumed powers has been blurred to the point that it is no longer consistently enforced. Congress acts, the executive enforces, and the courts intervene only occasionally, often years after the fact. By that point, the exercise of authority has already become embedded, normalized, and difficult to reverse.

This is not how a contract is supposed to function.

A contract does not allow one party to expand its own authority and then wait to see whether the other party objects. It requires that authority exist before it is exercised. It requires that the terms be honored, not reinterpreted in light of convenience.

The defense of this expansion is usually framed in terms of necessity. The problems facing the country are complex. The economy is interconnected. The pace of modern life demands flexibility. All of that may be true, but it does not answer the constitutional question.

The Constitution does not grant power based on need. It grants power based on enumeration.

Madison understood this distinction clearly. In Federalist No. 44, he acknowledged that the federal government must have the means to execute its powers, but he did not suggest that it could define those powers for itself. The means are flexible; the ends are fixed.

Once that relationship is reversed, the entire system begins to unravel.

There is also a tendency to invoke the phrase “general welfare” as a kind of catch-all justification for federal action. If a policy is believed to promote the general welfare, the argument goes, then it must fall within Congress’s authority.

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But the Constitution does not treat “general welfare” as a blank check. It appears in the context of the taxing and spending power, not as an independent grant of authority to regulate anything that might be beneficial. To read it otherwise is to detach it from the structure in which it appears and to elevate it above the limits that surround it.

Alexander Hamilton warned against precisely this kind of reasoning, noting that a broad reading of such language could be used to justify powers “which no man would otherwise have imagined to be granted.”

That warning was not theoretical.

At some point, it becomes necessary to describe this pattern of behavior in clear terms. When Congress acts outside its enumerated powers, it is not simply engaging in aggressive interpretation or creative policymaking. It is exercising authority that has not been granted.

If a private individual were to do the same—if they were to assume authority over matters that did not belong to them, to make decisions using resources they were not authorized to control, and to justify those actions by pointing to their perceived necessity—we would not struggle to categorize the behavior.

We would recognize it immediately.

The difficulty, of course, is that government operates within its own framework, one in which the lines are less frequently enforced and the consequences less immediate. The expansion of authority can be gradual, incremental, and justified at each step as a reasonable response to specific circumstances. Over time, those steps accumulate, and what began as an exception becomes the norm.

But the accumulation of exceptions does not change the underlying principle.

Authority must be granted before it can be exercised.

The Constitution is not a suggestion. It is not a set of guidelines to be consulted when convenient and set aside when inconvenient. It is a binding agreement that defines the scope of federal power and, by extension, the limits of that power.

If those limits can be ignored, then the agreement itself loses its force. And if the agreement loses its force, then the legitimacy of the authority it creates begins to erode.

This is why the distinction between enumerated and assumed powers matters. It is not an academic question. It is not a matter for law review articles alone. It is the difference between a government that operates within defined boundaries and one that defines its own.

The first is accountable.

The second is not.

So the issue is not whether the policies enacted by Congress are beneficial, efficient, or well-intentioned. The issue is whether Congress has the authority to enact them in the first place.

If it does, the action is legitimate.

If it does not, then no amount of justification can supply what was never granted.

Call it overreach if you prefer. Call it expansion. Call it interpretation.

But do not pretend that it is something it is not.

When authority is exercised without being granted, the problem is not complexity.

The problem is that the agreement is being ignored.

And when the agreement is ignored, the system that depends on it begins to fail.

At that point, the language becomes unavoidable.

Not because it is inflammatory, but because it is accurate.

Acting outside the authority of a binding agreement is not governance.

It is a breach.

And a breach of that kind, sustained over time and justified after the fact, has a name that does not change simply because the actor is the government.

It is fraud.

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