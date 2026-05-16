There is a strange little habit among Christians, and it shows up in the most ordinary places. You ask for a plumber, a mechanic, a roofer, a doctor, a lawyer, or a contractor, and instead of being told whether the man shows up on time, knows his trade, tells the truth, charges fairly, fixes the problem, and stands behind his work, you are told, “He’s a good Christian man.”

Now, as a Christian myself, I am always glad to hear that another man has testified that Christ is his Savior, Redeemer, and Lord. That is not a small thing. It is not trivial. It is not irrelevant to the condition of the soul. But I have to ask a simple question: what does that have to do with plumbing?

That may sound harsher than I mean it, so let me be clear. Christianity should absolutely affect the way a plumber does his work. It should affect whether he lies, whether he cheats, whether he pads the bill, whether he frightens an elderly widow into paying for unnecessary work, whether he cuts corners behind the wall where no one can see, whether he treats the poor man’s emergency with the same seriousness as the rich man’s remodel. A Christian plumber should be honest because he is Christian. He should be fair because he is Christian. He should be humble, dependable, and accountable because he is Christian.

But none of that tells me whether he is actually good at plumbing.

There is a difference between character and competence. Both matter. A man may have a kind heart and still not know how to repair a water heater. A man may sing in the choir and still leave a leak behind the wall. A man may teach Sunday school and still be unqualified to diagnose a sewer line. Faith may shape his conduct, but it does not automatically supply his skill.

And this is where Christians need to be careful, because sometimes we confuse spiritual identity with worldly qualification. We begin to treat “Christian” as if it were a professional certification. It is not. Christianity is not a substitute for training, experience, knowledge, discipline, or craftsmanship. It is not a license issued by the state. It is not a warranty on labor. It is not proof that the man knows what he is doing.

Worse, when we recommend someone primarily because he is “a good Christian man,” we may unintentionally cheapen Christianity itself. We reduce the faith to a networking badge. We turn the name of Christ into a business credential. We imply that membership in the right religious circle should carry more weight than the truth about the man’s actual work. That is not witness. That is marketing.

And Christians should be very careful about marketing with the name of Christ.

Scripture does not tell us to pretend that believers are automatically better at every earthly task than unbelievers. It tells us to tell the truth. It tells us to judge righteous judgment. It tells us not to show partiality. It tells us that our yes should be yes and our no should be no. It tells us that work should be done heartily, as unto the Lord. That means the Christian standard is not lower. It is higher.

If I recommend a Christian plumber, I should be able to say more than “he is one of us.” I should be able to say, “He came when he said he would. He fixed the problem. He explained the issue clearly. He charged a fair price. He did not try to sell me something I did not need. He stood behind his work.” Then, if I add, “and he is a Christian man,” that means something. It becomes testimony attached to fruit, not a label offered in place of evidence.

Because Jesus did not tell us we would know people by their slogans. He said we would know them by their fruits.

That matters. Fruit is visible. Fruit is conduct. Fruit is not a bumper sticker, a fish symbol, a church membership, a business-card Bible verse, or someone else’s vague assurance that “he is a good Christian man.” Fruit is what happens when the pressure is on, when no one is watching, when the customer does not know enough to catch the lie, when the job becomes harder than expected, when the profit margin gets thin, when the temptation appears.

A man’s Christianity should show up in those moments. But the work still has to be good.

This is not an argument for treating Christianity as irrelevant. Quite the opposite. It is an argument for treating Christianity as too important to be used carelessly. The name of Christ should not be slapped onto ordinary business dealings as a shortcut around discernment. Christians should not ask other Christians to suspend wisdom just because a man shares their faith. That is not charity. That is foolishness dressed up as fellowship.

Nor is this an argument that all religions are equal. I am a Christian. I believe Christ is Lord. I believe salvation is in Him. I am not endorsing Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Taoism, Buddhism, secularism, or anything else as equal to Christianity. But that is a theological question. Whether a man can properly repair a burst pipe is a practical question.

A Jewish plumber may be excellent. A Muslim electrician may be honest. A Hindu doctor may be brilliant. An atheist mechanic may be fair. A Christian contractor may be incompetent. The truth does not stop being true because it is inconvenient to our tribal instincts.

That is where Christian honesty has to govern Christian preference.

Would I prefer to do business with another Christian, all other things being equal? Yes, I would. Unapologetically. Shared faith matters. Shared moral assumptions matter. The fellowship of believers matters. Supporting brothers and sisters in Christ is not wrong.

But all other things are not always equal.

And when they are not equal, pretending they are equal is not faithfulness. It is favoritism. It may even be a form of false witness. If the non-Christian is more qualified, more honest in his estimate, more careful in his work, and more dependable in his service, then I have no Christian duty to choose the less competent man merely because he sits in a pew on Sunday.

In fact, I may have a Christian duty not to.

Because stewardship matters. Truth matters. The neighbor I am recommending him to matters. The widow who cannot afford a second repair matters. The young family with the flooded kitchen matters. The elderly man on a fixed income matters. My recommendation affects real people with real problems and real money. I do not get to baptize laziness and call it loyalty.

Christians should be the last people on earth to confuse labels with truth. We should know better. We serve a Lord who rebuked religious performance without righteousness. We follow a Savior who warned against outward appearances that mask inward corruption. We read a Bible that repeatedly condemns partiality, dishonest scales, empty words, and vain displays of piety.

So maybe the better recommendation is not, “He is a good Christian man.”

Maybe the better recommendation is: “He is honest, competent, fair, and dependable. His work is good. His word means something. And yes, he is a Christian.”

That order matters.

Because Christianity should deepen trust, not replace evidence. It should produce integrity, not excuse incompetence. It should make our recommendations more truthful, not more tribal. And if the name of Christ is going to be attached to a man’s work, then Christians ought to make sure the work does not bring shame on the name.

A good Christian man may be a blessing.

But he still needs to know how to fix the pipe.

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