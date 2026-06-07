America does not need faith because the government should run the church. America needs faith because free men must be capable of governing themselves before they can be trusted to govern a republic.

That is the part our ruling class keeps pretending not to understand.

The Founders did not design a theocracy. They did not build a national church. They did not hand the pulpit a crown or Congress a Bible and tell them to merge. They knew the danger of established religion. They knew what it meant when government grabbed the altar and used it as a throne. But they also knew something our sterile, credentialed, morally illiterate age has forgotten: liberty cannot survive among a people with no internal government.

A Constitution is not magic. It does not leap off the page and restrain the wicked. It does not slap the hand of the corrupt judge, the lying senator, the cowardly bureaucrat, the bought-off agency head, the addicted citizen, the absent father, the ideological teacher, or the soulless corporation. Parchment cannot raise children. Elections cannot create virtue. Courts cannot manufacture conscience. Law can punish evil after the fact, but it cannot build a people fit for freedom.

George Washington understood that religion and morality were not decorative accessories to public life. They were indispensable supports. John Adams put it even more bluntly: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

That was not a polite greeting-card sentiment. It was a warning label.

The Founders built a republic that assumed self-restraint. They built a system that required citizens who understood duty, sin, accountability, restraint, sacrifice, truth, judgment, and obligation. They assumed Americans would be formed by families, churches, local communities, habits of work, moral discipline, and fear of God. They assumed men would know there was a Judge higher than the state, a Law higher than legislation, and a duty higher than appetite.

Remove that, and the Constitution becomes a locked toolbox in a burning house. Useful, if someone still remembers what tools are for. Useless, if the people have decided fire is liberation.

That is where we are.

We have more law and less order. More rights-talk and less duty. More therapy and less repentance. More surveillance and less conscience. More politics and less worship. More “democracy” screamed by people who cannot govern their own impulses for fifteen minutes. More experts, agencies, administrators, consultants, therapists, managers, and activists than any free people should tolerate, and less wisdom than a frontier grandmother with a Bible, a garden, a woodstove, and eight children could have taught before breakfast.

This country was not made great by perfect Christians. It was not preserved by flawless churches. It was not innocent. It was not pure. It sinned, compromised, contradicted itself, excused evil, and often hid behind religious language while doing the devil’s work.

But America was built inside a moral universe.

That is the difference.

Faith did not make America perfect. Faith made America correctable.

And that is exactly what we are losing.

I. Founding to Civil War: the republic, the frontier, and the wound

The American founding rested on a claim modern secular politics cannot honestly sustain: rights do not come from government.

If rights come from government, government can revoke them. If rights come from a majority, the majority can erase them. If rights come from courts, courts can redefine them. If rights come from history, history can bury them. But if rights are endowed by the Creator, then government is not sovereign. It is subordinate. It does not grant human dignity. It is judged by whether it protects it.

That is the theological earthquake beneath the Declaration of Independence.

The Revolution was not fought by hollow proceduralists defending paperwork. It was fought by people who believed a king could be wrong because there was a King above him. It was fought by people who believed law itself could become lawless when it violated the nature of man and the authority of God. The American argument was not merely that Parliament had annoyed the colonies. The argument was that power had trespassed beyond its rightful boundary.

That kind of argument requires a moral order. It requires a universe where “ought” means something. It requires more than preference, more than policy, more than majority will.

But the founding also carried the great American contradiction: slavery.

There is no honest way around it. Men wrote liberty while tolerating bondage. Men preached order while owning human beings. Men spoke of rights while denying them to those they held in chains. And in the South especially, there were planters who practiced fundamental religion on Sunday while practicing slavery the rest of the week.

That must be said clearly.

Not because the critics of Christianity are right, but because hypocrisy must be dragged into the light and beaten until it stops pretending to be holiness.

The plantation class often used religion as a shield. They quoted Scripture to defend mastery. They baptized social order as divine order. They dressed greed, violence, racial hierarchy, and economic dependence in church clothes and called it civilization. They did what sinful men have always done: they took the language of God and used it to protect the kingdom of self.

But that was not the whole story.

The abolitionists also opened the Bible. They also preached. They also thundered from pulpits. They also spoke of judgment, repentance, human dignity, and the image of God. One side used religion to excuse bondage. The other used religion to condemn it.

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Same Bible. Different heart.

That is the lesson.

Christianity did not create the contradiction. Christianity exposed it. Christianity gave the nation the language by which slavery could finally be judged as evil instead of merely debated as policy. The secular managerial mind wants to treat slavery as a systems problem. It was more than that. It was sin. It was theft of labor, theft of family, theft of liberty, theft of flesh, theft of inheritance, theft of manhood, womanhood, childhood, and dignity. It required not merely reform, but repentance.

And while that wound festered in the South, another America was moving west.

The pioneers were not delicate people looking for lifestyle upgrades. They were men and women who carried Bibles, rifles, axes, seed corn, iron skillets, hymns, scars, and graves behind them. They crossed rivers, mountains, forests, prairies, and deserts. They buried children. They froze. They starved. They built cabins, churches, schools, fences, roads, and cemeteries. They lived near danger and far from comfort. They did not have a federal program for every inconvenience or a counselor for every sorrow.

Faith was not a hobby to them. It was infrastructure.

Church was not one optional activity among many. It was courtship, discipline, charity, memory, calendar, funeral, wedding, music, mutual aid, moral instruction, and community. The circuit rider and the revival preacher carried more civilizational weight than most modern departments of education. The frontier church did not merely save souls. It held society together where the state had not yet arrived and bureaucracy had not yet learned how to smother everything it touched.

The mountain people understood this in their bones. Appalachia, the Ozarks, and the hard upland settlements produced a religion that was not polished, fashionable, or approved by the universities. It was sung in old harmonies, preached in wooden churches, carried through revivals, baptisms, mourning benches, graveyards, family Bibles, and kitchen-table correction. It could be severe. It could be clannish. It could be suspicious. It could be rough as a split rail.

But it built endurance.

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It taught poor people they still stood before God with dignity. It taught boys to become men and girls to become women in a world that did not apologize for being difficult. It taught the living to honor the dead, the young to listen to the old, and the sinner to repent instead of rebrand. It produced people who could suffer without turning suffering into identity, work without applause, bury their dead without collapsing, and keep their word because God heard it.

Modern America looks down on those people because modern America has become too soft to understand them.

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