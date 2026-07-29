I couldn’t stand to watch that piece of crap Fauci invoke the 5th amendment any more, so I stopped watching after about a half hour. I am and always have been a believer in the rule of law, however as I get older I find a lot less sympathy and compassion shows up when these anti-American turds sit there and lie or take advantage of their constitutional rights after they worked to remove those same rights from the rest of us.

I was under the impression that Fauci had been pardoned by Autopen. That being the case, he supposedly has protection against prosecution for any pardoned crimes. I return for the “get out of jail” card, he has no 5th amendment defense, as he’s immune from prosecution. If his pardon is valid, he broke the law claiming his rights under the 5th amendment.

There are those, I am one of them, who believe none of the Autopen pardons are valid, and in that case, Fauci and the rest of the recipients who “broke no laws” but were “pardoned” anyway are subject to prosecution for the crimes they’re alleged to have committed.

I could be fooling myself, however I believe that by invoking his 5th amendment rights, Fauci admitted his pardon is invalid. Otherwise he would have been forced, under law, to answer the questions he was asked.

One thing is sure. There’s a lot of smoke coming out of that hearing room. Bet there’s no fire.

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