Faulkner County to fix State Cluster
The tool needed to fight the bitcoin noise pollution
In the picture, you can see how close this bitcoin data center is to the road. What you can’t see is the house across the street that has to listen to the noise it generates all day, every day, all year.
The state has not put forth legislation that helps the problem. It looks like Faulkner County Justice of the Peace John Allison has an amendment to the Faulkner County ordinance that will put some teeth into Faulkner County’s ordinance.
Please use the email addresses included below to contact your JP and tell them t o support this amendment.
This announcement is specific to Faulkner County residents, however to those in Arkansas who are concerned with the noise pollution that is endemic with crypto-mining facilities will be interested.
An attempt is being made by the county to fix the cluster that was the state’s response.
This is an email from Margaret Darter, the Faulkner County Clerk:
From: Margaret Darter <margaret.darter@faulknercountyar.gov>
Date: Mon, Apr 28, 2025 at 4:17 PM
Subject: Special Quorum Court Meeting called for Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
To:
A Special Quorum Court Meeting has been called for Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.at the Justice Building. The Agenda and documents have been loaded to the website at the following link:
https://www.faulknercountyar.gov/government/courts/quorum-court/meeting-info/
Please note Court Order 25-84, wherein the meeting has been moved from the Faulkner County Courthouse to the 4th floor of the Justice Building located at 510 South German Lane, Conway, AR 72034.
Margaret Darter
Faulkner County Clerk
801 Locust Ave
Conway, AR 72034
(501) 450-4909
I have attached the email addresses of the Faulkner County Justices of the Peace. Please send your JP an email supporting JP Allison’s legislation.
Thank you,
Jack
Faulkner County Quorum Court Members
Justice Knight – District 1
501-730-3916
Maree Coats – District 2
501-730-1771
John Allison III – District 3
501-743-9431
Samuel Strain – District 4
612-382-4659
Jonny Tyler – District 5
870-810-0033
Tyler Lachowsky – District 6
501-730-4573
Tyler Pearson – District 7
501-358-8050
Jason Lyon – District 8
469-222-8060
Kris Kendrick – District 9
479-883-7631
Andy Shock – District 10
Joyia Yorgey – District 11
501-499-9221
David Meeks – District 12
Jake Moss – District 13
501-499-0395
Allen Dodson – County Judge
501-450-4900
allen.dodson@faulknercountyar.gov
