In the picture, you can see how close this bitcoin data center is to the road. What you can’t see is the house across the street that has to listen to the noise it generates all day, every day, all year.

The state has not put forth legislation that helps the problem. It looks like Faulkner County Justice of the Peace John Allison has an amendment to the Faulkner County ordinance that will put some teeth into Faulkner County’s ordinance.

Please use the email addresses included below to contact your JP and tell them t o support this amendment.

This announcement is specific to Faulkner County residents, however to those in Arkansas who are concerned with the noise pollution that is endemic with crypto-mining facilities will be interested.

An attempt is being made by the county to fix the cluster that was the state’s response.

This is an email from Margaret Darter, the Faulkner County Clerk:

From: Margaret Darter <margaret.darter@faulknercountyar.gov>

Date: Mon, Apr 28, 2025 at 4:17 PM

Subject: Special Quorum Court Meeting called for Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

A Special Quorum Court Meeting has been called for Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.at the Justice Building. The Agenda and documents have been loaded to the website at the following link:

https://www.faulknercountyar.gov/government/courts/quorum-court/meeting-info/

Please note Court Order 25-84, wherein the meeting has been moved from the Faulkner County Courthouse to the 4th floor of the Justice Building located at 510 South German Lane, Conway, AR 72034.

Margaret Darter

Faulkner County Clerk

801 Locust Ave

Conway, AR 72034

(501) 450-4909

I have attached the email addresses of the Faulkner County Justices of the Peace. Please send your JP an email supporting JP Allison’s legislation.

Thank you,

Jack

Faulkner County Quorum Court Members

Justice Knight – District 1

501-730-3916

JPD1@faulknercountyar.gov

Maree Coats – District 2

501-730-1771

JPD2@faulknercountyar.gov

John Allison III – District 3

501-743-9431

JPD3@faulknercountyar.gov

Samuel Strain – District 4

612-382-4659

JPD4@faulknercountyar.gov

Jonny Tyler – District 5

870-810-0033

JPD5@faulknercountyar.gov

Tyler Lachowsky – District 6

501-730-4573

JPD6@faulknercountyar.gov

Tyler Pearson – District 7

501-358-8050

JPD7@faulknercountyar.gov

Jason Lyon – District 8

469-222-8060

JPD8@faulknercountyar.gov

Kris Kendrick – District 9

479-883-7631

JPD9@faulknercountyar.gov

Andy Shock – District 10

JPD10@faulknercountyar.gov

Joyia Yorgey – District 11

501-499-9221

JPD11@faulknercountyar.gov

David Meeks – District 12

JPD12@faulknercountyar.gov

Jake Moss – District 13

501-499-0395

JPD13@faulknercountyar.gov

Allen Dodson – County Judge

501-450-4900

allen.dodson@faulknercountyar.gov