You have a choice, one or the other. You will have one. Probably both. There are different types, so you may have multiples of each, in different context. We’re pretty sure everyone has or will experience fear and faith.

"Faith and fear" is a concept often discussed in religious, philosophical, and psychological contexts. Here's a brief overview:

Faith and fear are often seen as opposing forces in a person's life. Believe it or not, they’re opposite sides of the same coin. Both are thoughts of things yet to come. It seems simple to us that if you don’t have faith in a higher power (God) then your lack of faith results in fear. Many religions emphasize faith as a way to overcome fear. Pretty simplistic thought, but absolutely true.

Faith is often portrayed as trust in a higher power or belief system as we already mentioned. When we read Scripture, we find that many of the “heroes” of the Bible never saw the results of their work. Moses never entered the promised land, Abraham never got to see his descendants become a great nation, David never completed his temple – his son Solomon completed it – John Baptist paved the way for Christ but he was executed before seeing Jesus’ ministry unfold. You get the idea. We won’t even go into the prophets who never got to see their forecast of the Messiah’s coming come to fruition or the Apostles who, excepting John, were martyred before Christianity became widespread.

Get more from Jack Sotallaro in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Fear is sometimes seen as a lack of faith or trust. We fully agree with this in the religious context. There are multiple types of fear that must be dealt with. In the religious context we have to deal with Divine fear vs worldly fear. As far as we’re concerned, Divine fear is the “fear of God – read reverence or awe – which is a positive thing. It’s good to fear God rather than disregard the power of God and suffer the consequence.

Worldly fear, the fear of those things that may have a negative impact in a secular venue, from the religious viewpoint, are obstacles to overcome. Even though faith and fear are different sides of the same coin. They are not unique but they are different. Faith in God brings the Lord’s peace with it. We know where we’re going, and the trip there is less important than it was before faith.

Leave a comment

Many religious texts encourage followers to have faith as a way to combat fear. For example, the Bible states "For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7). We also have to trust in God’s protection and guidance. This trust is seen as a way to alleviate fears about the unknown or uncontrollable aspects of life.

Fear as a motivator for faith is accepted by some religions. Negative afterlife consequences are a real inducement to faith. Belief in the negative option of hell, the “lake of fire” is a huge inducement to faith. Who wouldn’t choose paradise to residence in a lake of fire?

Some, however, consider negative afterlife options as controversial and some criticize it as manipulative. We argue that the only time negative afterlife options are controversial is if a person doesn’t believe in God, whoever that may be to them. How can the promise of “your best life” after death be controversial if you believe? That fact that you believe – have faith – makes the negative option just an option, and not controversial at all.

Thank you for reading Jack’s Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Well, that’s okay for you Christians, but what about the rest of the world? It seems that overcoming fear is a universal tenet of many faith systems.

Buddhism emphasizes overcoming fear through mindfulness and detachment. Buddhists believe that meditation can reduce the effect of worldly worries, and, by decreasing attachment to material possessions makes worldly effects less impactful.

Islam encourages reliance on Allah to overcome worldly fears. Allah – known as Tawakkul in Arabic – encourages reading the Quran, whose verses remind believers that Allah is in control and will provide for them.

Hinduism views fear as an illusion to be transcended through spiritual practice. Practicing yoga encourages selfless action without attachment to results, helps to reduce fear of failure by focusing on duty rather than outcome.

We could go on, but you get the idea. Either you believe in your God or worldly fears will make your life miserable.

The ideas we present here are conservative opinions on all the religions mentioned. We are Christians, and proudly so. Everything we write is from that perspective, however we do try to be fair to other’s beliefs.

There’s a dark cloud that has formed over the beautiful land of religion. That dark cloud is modern religious thinkers. We must state that to us, religion is one of those things that should not be allowed to change. Add to that list the US Constitution’s meaning. Just because man can continue to make the world a baser place doesn’t mean religion should follow suit. The same, in our opinion, goes for the law as defined by our Constitution. It means today what it meant the day it was into effect March 4, 1789.

Thank you for reading Jack’s Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

We look at multiple denominations of Christianity who condone homosexuality – the bible forbids it in Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13, Romans 1:26-27, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, and 1 Timothy 1:9-10. Yet the woke intelligentsia subscribes to 67 genders, LGBTQIA++ or whatever the current name is, and modern religious thinkers emphasize love and compassion over fear-based approaches to faith. That would be great except that’s not what the Bible, or Quran says. In order to remove any shred of what a religion actually stands for, there's often a shift towards seeing faith as a source of strength and resilience rather than a shield from divine wrath. Except if you do wrong, God will kill you and send your soul to a lake of fire, at least that’s what it says in Acts 5:1-11.

Some argue that a healthy balance of faith and fear is necessary. We agree that too much faith without caution can lead to recklessness and too much fear without faith can lead to paralysis or inaction.

We also know that religious belief is a personal thing, consistent with Scripture, and that personal growth is an integral part of practicing any religion. The old story about the “milk Christians” growing into mature “meat Christians” is all part of the personal growth that is part of religious maturity. Overcoming fears often requires a degree of faith in oneself or a higher purpose. Faith can provide the courage to face fears and challenges. Faith can guide decisions based on beliefs and values. Fear can serve as a warning system against potential dangers.

So both are necessary, in differing proportions, by each person depending on their need. Religion is not and was not designed to change according to the whims of man. The problem is, man is a sinner, always looking for a way to slip-slide away from the responsibility to promulgate a mature, reasonable way of life consistent with God. Man would rather sin, and in today’s world the sinners make enough noise about “doing your own thing” that they forget that no matter what they say, do, or even believe, at the end God will determine what happens.

That Lake of Fire is going to be full.

Leave a comment