Neutrality Is the Job

Federal judges are not cultural referees. They are not social workers. They are not guardians of public comfort.

They are arbiters of law.

And when law is applied unevenly—when intimidation chills some speech but not others, when enforcement is excused in the name of “context”—judges are not preserving order. They are abandoning neutrality.

Discretion Is Not a License

Judicial discretion exists to resolve ambiguity, not to invent exceptions. The First Amendment does not authorize courts to protect favored beliefs from criticism while leaving others exposed.

The Constitution draws no such distinction. Neither does equal protection.

Once courts begin calibrating enforcement based on perceived volatility or political cost, rights cease to be rights. They become risk assessments.

That is not jurisprudence. It is appeasement.

The Cost of Uneven Enforcement

Uneven enforcement teaches citizens something corrosive: that outcomes depend less on law than on leverage.

That lesson erodes respect for courts faster than any unpopular ruling ever could. People will accept losses under neutral rules. They will not accept favoritism masquerading as prudence.

Federal judges should understand this better than anyone. Their authority rests entirely on legitimacy.

Legitimacy does not survive selective blindness.

The Warning History Repeats

History is blunt: when courts stop applying rules evenly, social tension does not dissipate. It metastasizes. The judiciary becomes a participant in conflict rather than its arbiter.

Courts can stop that cycle by doing the hardest thing in public life—being fair when it’s uncomfortable.

Neutrality is not optional. It is the job.

