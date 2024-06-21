Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jun 21

Let me start by saying the obvious (to anyone that knows me) I am neither a Christian, nor a Jew. (Asatru, if you must know.) That said, the Ten Commandments are, without a doubt, the basis of western law. I am not totally sure where I stand on posting them in the classroom, on the whole, I think I support it, with a caveat. I would say that the basic laws of every faith represented in the classroom should be on proud display.

So put the nine noble virtues of the Asatru, if there's any that follow my faith, place the three duties and five vices of the Sieks alongside, if any are of that faith, the five pillars of the Muslim faith, yeah, them too, if any of your students follow that faith, and so on.

Let us discuss religion. The idea that we shouldn't discuss religion, sex, or politics in polite society got us where we are today. Maybe it's time to revisit that.

