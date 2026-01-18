Free Speech Follow-up
“When government regulates persuasion, it is not “reforming democracy.” It is controlling speech.” - Jack Sotallaro
This article is comprised of three short columns, written to address different facets of the same issue. They are meant to be published together, although each can stand alone. They share one spine: the First Amendment means free—period.
I. A CALL TO ACTION FOR STATE LEGISLATORS
Do your job—or admit you don’t believe in the First Amendment
State legislators love to posture as defenders of the Constitution—right up until it becomes inconvenient.
Then suddenly:
Speech must be “balanced”
Spending must be “reasonable”
Voters must be “protected from influence”
Citizens must jump through “procedural safeguards”
All of which translate to the same thing:
the government deciding who gets to speak, how loudly, and how often.
Here’s the reality you keep dodging:
The First Amendment does not stop at the statehouse door.
If your law:
Caps political advocacy
Punishes success
Burdens speakers because they’re effective
Treats persuasion as suspect
Presumes voters are children
Then your law is unconstitutional—not edgy, not controversial, not “due for reconsideration.” Unconstitutional.
Your marching orders are simple:
Repeal speech-limiting statutes proactively
Don’t wait for courts to clean up your mess.
Stop pretending “influence” is corruption
It isn’t. It never has been.
Limit regulation to actual bribery
Quid pro quo. Money for votes. Period.
Defend citizens against administrative harassment
Bureaucracy is censorship’s favorite costume.
Respect voters enough to hear arguments
Even ones you don’t like.
If you believe in free speech, act like it.
If you don’t—stop invoking the Constitution while you strangle it.
II. ARKANSAS INITIATIVES VS. THE FIRST AMENDMENT
When “procedure” becomes prohibition
Arkansas provides a masterclass in how to kill political speech without ever admitting you’re doing it.
The citizen initiative—supposedly protected by the state constitution—has been buried alive under:
Signature-distribution mandates
Early submission deadlines
Hypertechnical compliance traps
Endless verification hurdles
Retroactive disqualifications
This is not neutral administration.
It is speech suppression by paperwork.
And here’s the constitutional collision lawmakers keep pretending not to see:
Petitioning the government is core political speech.
Initiatives are not clerical exercises.
They are mass persuasion campaigns.
When the state:
Raises the cost of participation
Narrows who may speak
Penalizes organizational effectiveness
Disqualifies speech for technical errors
Shifts burdens to speakers instead of the state
…it violates the same First Amendment principles campaign-finance regulators keep losing on the national stage.
The logic is identical:
“You may speak—just not effectively.”
Courts have warned for decades that:
Procedural hurdles cannot become substantive barriers
Administrative rules cannot nullify reserved rights
The state may not “manage” political debate into submission
Arkansas hasn’t listened.
And sooner or later, it will lose.
Because speech delayed, taxed, or procedurally strangled is speech denied.
III. INFLUENCE IS NOT A CRIME
Why persuasion terrifies people who can’t control it
Let’s end the farce.
Every campaign-finance rule, initiative restriction, and disclosure scheme justified by “influence” rests on a premise so rotten it should embarrass anyone who repeats it:
That persuasion is dangerous.
Influence is:
Convincing someone
Changing a mind
Winning an argument
Building support
You know—speech.
If influence were criminal:
Editorial boards would need licenses
Churches would need permits
Advocacy groups would be contraband
Newspapers would come with warning labels
The truth is simpler and uglier:
People who fear influence don’t trust voters.
They don’t believe citizens can:
Evaluate arguments
Detect nonsense
Reject manipulation
Change their minds responsibly
So they outsource judgment to the state.
That is not democracy.
That is technocratic paternalism with a ballot-box accent.
The First Amendment was written precisely because:
Truth does not need regulators
Lies do not justify censorship
Speech competes best when left alone
You don’t fix bad ideas by banning loud ones.
You defeat them by arguing better.
THE CONCLUSION
Campaign-finance “reform.”
Initiative “integrity.”
Disclosure “transparency.”
Different labels.
Same disease.
Government control of political persuasion.
The Constitution does not authorize it.
History does not justify it.
And free people should not tolerate it.
Free speech is not managed.
It is not equalized.
It is not rationed.
It is free—or it is gone.
