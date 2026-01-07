Let’s dispense with the euphemisms.

There is no such thing as “campaign finance reform.”

There is only speech regulation, dressed up in a sensible cardigan and escorted into court by people who swear they’re just here to keep democracy tidy.

The First Amendment doesn’t say “Congress shall make no law… unless the speech makes us uncomfortable.”

It doesn’t say “…unless the speaker has too much money.”

It doesn’t say “…unless the government decides the debate feels unfair.”

It says no law.

And every time the Supreme Court is accused of “considering whether to undo campaign finance limits,” what it is actually doing is this: reading the First Amendment out loud and refusing to apologize for it.

THE SIN THEY CAN’T FORGIVE: MONEY SPEAKS

The original sin—according to the speech regulators—was admitting the obvious:

Political speech costs money.

Ink costs money.

Paper costs money.

Printing presses cost money.

Servers cost money.

TV ads cost money.

Websites cost money.

Megaphones cost money.

This wasn’t controversial until politicians realized that limiting money meant limiting speech, and—conveniently—limiting other people’s speech first.

THE CASE THEY STILL HAVEN’T FORGIVEN

Buckley v. Valeo (1976), 424 U.S. 1

This is where the modern panic began.

The Court said what any literate reader of the First Amendment already knew:

“A restriction on the amount of money a person or group can spend on political communication during a campaign necessarily reduces the quantity of expression.”

That’s not ideology.

That’s English.

The Court split the baby—wrongly in some ways, but honestly in others:

Direct contribution limits to candidates could stand

Independent expenditures could not be capped

Why? Because independent speech is not bribery. It’s persuasion.

And persuasion, last I checked, is still legal in America.

THE CASE THAT BROKE THE PRIESTHOOD

Citizens United v. FEC (2010), 558 U.S. 310

Cue the screaming.

Citizens United didn’t “give corporations the right to vote.”

It didn’t “end democracy.”

It didn’t “legalize corruption.”

It did one unforgivable thing:

It treated political speech as political speech—regardless of the speaker.

The Court said:

“The First Amendment does not allow political speech restrictions based on a speaker’s corporate identity.”

Translation for the permanently offended:

The government does not get to decide who is allowed to speak

The First Amendment protects speech, not class membership

That principle either applies to everyone—or it applies to no one.

THE LIE THAT REFUSES TO DIE: “INFLUENCE”

Campaign-finance law today is built on a lie so persistent it deserves its own monument.

That lie is “influence.”

The Court has repeatedly said—explicitly—that:

Only quid pro quo corruption justifies limits on speech.

Not access.

Not popularity.

Not persuasion.

Not success.

In McCutcheon v. FEC (2014), 572 U.S. 185, the Court put it plainly:

“Spending large sums of money in connection with elections does not give rise to corruption or the appearance of corruption.”

Influence is not corruption.

Persuasion is not bribery.

Winning arguments is not a crime.

If “influence” were illegal, every newspaper endorsement would require a warrant.

WHAT THE COURT IS REALLY “CONSIDERING” NOW

When reporters whisper that the Court may “undo campaign finance limits,” what they mean is:

The Justices are noticing that the remaining limits don’t survive their own logic

The distinction between “contributions” and “expenditures” is collapsing

Disclosure schemes increasingly resemble intimidation regimes

Anti-coordination rules are being used as speech traps

And worst of all—for the control class—the Court keeps asking the forbidden question:

Where, exactly, does the Constitution authorize this?

THE DIRTY SECRET: THEY DON’T TRUST YOU

Here is the part no reformer will say out loud:

They don’t trust voters.

They believe:

You’re too stupid to evaluate arguments

Too gullible to recognize propaganda

Too weak to resist persuasion

So they ask the government to protect you—from hearing too much.

That is not democracy.

That is guardianship.

And the First Amendment was written explicitly to prevent it.

FREE SPEECH IS NOT FAIR — AND THAT’S THE POINT

Speech is not equal.

Voices are not balanced.

Persuasion is not evenly distributed.

The First Amendment doesn’t promise fairness.

It promises freedom.

Freedom means:

Some messages spread farther than others

Some speakers persuade more people

Some arguments lose

That’s not corruption.

That’s reality.

THE ENDGAME (AND THEY KNOW IT)

If the Court is honest—and history suggests it increasingly is—the logical destination is simple:

No caps on political advocacy

Narrow anti-bribery laws

Minimal disclosure where it chills speech

Zero tolerance for government “equalization”

In short:

Punish corruption.

Protect persuasion.

Leave speech alone.

Anything less is not reform.

It’s censorship with a ballot-box accent.

FINAL WORD

Free speech is not “regulated speech.”

It is not “balanced speech.”

It is not “approved speech.”

Free speech is free.

And if that terrifies the political class—good.

That’s exactly how it was designed.

