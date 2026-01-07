Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis's avatar
Charles R. Jarvis
18m

Thank God we can say these things in America! Thanks Jack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Sotallaro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture