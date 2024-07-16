At a time, less than 72 hours, after a thankfully failed assassination attempt on the life of Donald Trump, we pray for those who were murdered and injured, and also for those who would sanction, agree with, or celebrate the attempted violent murder of a presidential candidate.

However, the world continues to spin, and the problems that were there last week are still there. We choose to comment on those things and not add noise to an already high-volume cacophony. There are many who are more knowledgeable in these issues than we are, and an enormous number who are not. We’ll let them have that stage.

We support maximum freedom for all. We believe each person should be free to do what they choose to do with no interference from anyone else or the government as long as they are not injuring another in pursuit of their freedom.

Along with maximum freedom comes complete responsibility. If you are free to do whatever you wish to with no control except the requirement that you do no harm, then you are responsible for the results of everything you do, no exceptions, full stop. If you injure yourself, you’re responsible, through insurance or out-of-pocket for your rehabilitation or lack of same.

Maximum freedom requires a governing principle, and “all men are created equal” says it all as far as we’re concerned. Understand, being created equal does not equate with an equal outcome. Creation and outcomes are two very different things. Being created equal implies there will be no difference in the rights and freedoms you enjoy from birth. Your ability to apply yourself, to make decisions that are right for you, to plan and take action on those plans, all in a coordinated manner to keep you moving toward an already established goal without outside interference is the definition of being created equal.

Equity, on the other hand, requires equal outcomes regardless of your ability, intelligence, talent, drive, or education. You are entitled to a certain size piece of the pie just because you exist. We cannot and do not support this theory. We know we can outperform some, and are outperformed by others. If we’re bothered by being outperformed the only real options are to work harder, get education, acquire the tools needed to increase productivity, and have a plan. Complaining that someone has more than you is not a plan.

If I work, I should be rewarded; if I don’t I should suffer. The Bible says those that don’t work do not eat. While our world today will not accept society allowing our citizens to starve, those that will not work should not live better than those that do. They are responsible for their own condition, or at least the continuation of it. Expecting someone else to pay your bills when you haven’t done everything you can to support yourself infringes on the freedom of others to spend their money on what they want.

If a person accepts a check from the government they should have to work; collecting government checks should not be the profitable career it is today.

Streets and parks need sweeping and maintenance; children of working parents need day care; all manner of work needs to be done. If you’re collecting a government check and you have a PhD the streets still need sweeping and if the government is going to feed you and provide you shelter, sweeping is not beneath you. Anyone on unemployment for more than sixty days should be required to go to school to learn new, marketable skills. That’s not to say that you don’t have current skills, but if you remain where you are and cannot find a job, your skills are not marketable or there is something else wrong with you. We can’t help if something else is wrong; however, retraining to learn a skill that will provide you with employment and independence is a good use of government money.

The safety net can do more than meet your immediate needs; it can prepare you for a more profitable future.

If you have to work to get the government check it may be more attractive to take a job rather than a handout. This seemed to be the case when welfare reform – they called it workfare – was enacted during the Clinton Administration.

The government should not make it easy for someone to qualify for a handout. Government assistance should be the option of last resort. The “safety net” is a good thing; being more profitable than working is not.

The way in which the government defines poverty must be reformed. We personally define poverty as one who is truly in need after exhausting all of the options available. It is shameful that those classed as “in poverty” have cars, cell phones, flat screen TVs, and disposable income, and in many cases more of these things than those who earn over $30,000 a year.

Making poverty an attractive alternative to self-reliance is not good for the individual or the nation. We are becoming a nation of consumers rather than producers. This has to change. Unfortunately it won’t as long as those collecting government checks are a voting block for those that authorize the checks.

So, once again, the problem is human nature, the ease with which we accommodate uncomfortable things like losing our independence in order to get a check, and finding out once again, that there’s no free lunch. You’ve traded your vote for a cheeseburger. Congratulations.

The second part is also human nature. This time it’s the propensity of people to move to the dark side once elected. Once they’re seated in DC with the other politicians reelection becomes the priority, and giving people checks is, unfortunately, a good way to garner votes.

The only solution we can think of to these problems of human nature is the same solution we see for most problems in government; we must adhere closely to the originalist interpretation of the Constitution, get rid of those things that are not authorized by the Constitution, and insure all laws passed comport with the Constitution before they’re put in place. Do that and we’ll clear a lot of problems.

And properly done, a lot more people will learn the positive lesson of independence. As we said above, the safety net can do more than meet your immediate needs; it can prepare you for a more profitable future.

It can also whisper you into a life of financial slavery.

The choice is yours.

