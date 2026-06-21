The Bible is a book of history, but it is more than history.

Historically speaking, the main recorded events of Scripture run from creation through the late first century A.D. Genesis opens with the beginning of the world: “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” From there, Scripture walks us through the fall of man, the flood, the calling of Abraham, the birth of Israel, the giving of the law, the rise and fall of kings, the warnings of the prophets, the exile and return, the coming of Christ, His death and resurrection, the birth of the church, and the apostolic witness.

By the time John writes Revelation, the historical record of Scripture is nearing its close. The apostles have carried the gospel into the world. The church has been born. Christ has ascended. The kingdom has been announced. The New Testament witness is complete.

But the story is not finished.

That is where we must understand the difference between the Bible’s historical coverage and its theological scope. The Bible records history from the beginning of creation to the age of the apostles, but it also reveals the future from God’s own perspective. Scripture does not merely tell us what has happened. It tells us what will happen.

This matters because Christians do not read Revelation as speculation, poetry, or religious imagination. We read it as the Word of God. We may disagree over details. Faithful believers have debated timelines, symbols, and sequences for centuries. But the central truth is not up for debate: God has revealed the end of the story.

That means Revelation belongs to Scripture not as an appendix of guesses, but as the divinely given conclusion to the whole biblical narrative.

Genesis tells us where we came from. Revelation tells us where history is going.

Genesis begins with God creating the heavens and the earth. Revelation ends with God making all things new. Genesis shows man in a garden, walking with God before sin entered the world. Revelation shows redeemed man in the presence of God, with sin, death, sorrow, and curse removed forever. Genesis shows the serpent entering the story. Revelation shows the serpent judged. Genesis shows the fall. Revelation shows restoration.

The Bible, then, is not merely a record of the past. It is the complete revelation of God’s redemptive purpose from creation to consummation.

This is where inerrancy becomes important. If we believe Scripture is the inerrant Word of God, then we believe it is true in all that it affirms. That includes the historical record of Genesis, Exodus, the Gospels, and Acts. But it also includes the prophetic declarations of Revelation.

God is not limited by time as we are. We remember the past, live in the present, and wonder about the future. God sees the end from the beginning. What is future to us is already certain to Him. When God speaks of things yet to come, He does not make predictions the way men make predictions. He declares what He will bring to pass.

That is why biblical prophecy is not fortune-telling. It is revelation. It is God pulling back the curtain and showing His people that history is not random, evil is not permanent, and Christ will not be defeated.

The Christian view of time is not circular. It is not chaos. It is not an endless repetition of empires rising, men sinning, and graves filling. Scripture teaches that time has a beginning, a direction, and a destination. God created. Man fell. Christ came. Christ died. Christ rose. Christ reigns. Christ will return.

That is the great line of Scripture.

The book of Revelation reminds us that the same God who was sovereign over creation is sovereign over judgment, redemption, and eternity. The same Lord who spoke light into darkness will finally banish darkness altogether. The same Christ who came first in humility will come again in glory. The same Jesus who stood silent before earthly rulers will return as King of kings and Lord of lords.

This is why the Bible can be historically complete in one sense and yet still speak authoritatively about the future in another. The events recorded by human witnesses reach their conclusion in the apostolic age, but the revelation given by God reaches beyond the apostolic age to the end of all things.

John wrote Revelation in history. But Revelation speaks beyond history.

It was written at a real time, by a real man, to real churches facing real pressure, persecution, compromise, and temptation. Yet what John was shown was not limited to his own century. He was given a vision of Christ’s victory, the judgment of evil, the perseverance of the saints, the fall of Babylon, the final defeat of Satan, the last judgment, and the new heaven and new earth.

The result is not confusion, but confidence.

The believer does not know every detail of tomorrow. We do not know every turn of history. We do not know what kingdoms will rise, what wars may come, what trials the church may face, or what suffering may touch our own lives. But we do know the end.

Christ wins.

Evil is judged.

Death dies.

God dwells with His people.

Every tear is wiped away.

That is not wishful thinking. That is revelation.

To square the Bible’s historical timeline with its theological scope, we must remember what kind of book the Bible is. It is not merely man’s record of searching for God. It is God’s revelation of Himself to man. Because of that, Scripture can speak truthfully about what was, what is, and what is yet to come.

The Bible begins before any man could have written history, because God reveals creation. It ends beyond any man’s natural sight, because God reveals consummation. From the first verse of Genesis to the final promise of Revelation, Scripture stands above time because its Author stands above time.

And that is the comfort of the Christian.

We are not trapped in a story with an unknown ending. We are living inside a story whose final chapter has already been written by God Himself. The world may rage. Nations may tremble. Men may rebel. The church may suffer. But heaven is not uncertain.

The Bible gives us the history of man from the beginning of creation through the apostolic witness. But it gives us more than that. It gives us the declared future of all creation under the sovereign hand of God.

History began with God.

History belongs to God.

History will end exactly as God has said.

And for those who belong to Christ, that is not a threat. It is our hope.

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