There are people in this world who are just no good. You can classify them as human garbage, or spawn of the devil, or any number of other things, but it all comes down to the fact that they are human garbage.

Examples of Homo-Landfillius abound, not only in your neighborhood, but in government, in business, and in the world in general. Garbage people are everywhere, and for good reason.

People are garbage, or if you read your Scripture, people are sinners. Same same, people are prone to sin – they’re garbage after all – and the mechanism to divert them from their sinful life has been, in many cases, obsoleted by the world that promises “your best life now.”

Those with no knowledge of the better world that God has waiting for them are to be pitied, but only pitied until they’ve been exposed to the Word. If they refuse it, which is their right, they are doomed, which is their consequence.

If they accept the Word, they have the incomparable pleasure of life with their God and all that implies. Of course, there’s a special place in hell for those who preach a false gospel. They are guilty of not only insuring their future contains a lake of fire, but that all they preach to and who believe their lies will share in residence in that lake of fire.

And so you that don’t believe will say, okay, you’ve told us your reactionary, theories about life, and threatened us with a punishment we can’t even get our minds wrapped around. Tell me something about your theory that I can prove, something that is not just a myth written by first century Jews about a man who was called out by Jews and their predecessors for forty centuries before this man was born.

Sure, I can do that! You all know who we’re talking about by now. On the off chance that you don’t, we’re discussing the religion named after this man’s title. "Christ" is a title derived from the Greek word "Christos," which means "the anointed one" or "the chosen one." It's a translation of the Hebrew word "Messiah." Many believe his name is Jesus Christ, but his last name isn’t Christ, it’s “bar Joseph.” Jesus is the son of God, but he is also the son of Joseph, the man who was his “step-father”, and whose name he was known by in his homeland. Technically, his name was actually Yeshua bar Joseph, but Jesus Christ is good enough for us. And of course the religion is Christianity, in all its many colors and degrees.

We’ve digressed from our original call-out of garbage people, but we’ll get back there in a moment. First, though, if we’re going to talk about Christianity we need a commonly held definition of it to insure we’re all looking at the same part of the elephant.

Christianity is a monotheistic religion based on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. These are the key aspects of Christianity:

Core beliefs: One God who exists in three persons: the Father, the Son (Jesus Christ), and the Holy Spirit

Jesus Christ is the Son of God who became human, died for humanity's sins, and was resurrected

Salvation is through faith in Jesus Christ

The Bible is the inspired word of God Origins: Christianity emerged in the 1st century AD as a Jewish sect and spread throughout the Roman Empire Holy text: The Bible, consisting of the Old Testament and New Testament Central figure: Jesus Christ Major branches: Roman Catholicism

Eastern Orthodoxy

Protestantism (with many denominations) Practices: Prayer, worship services, sacraments (varying by denomination), charity, evangelism Ethical teachings: Based on Jesus' teachings, including love, forgiveness, and compassion

Christianity is one of the world's largest religions, with followers (called Christians) across the globe. That, then is the operating definition of Christianity we’re using here.

Were there garbage people in the Bible? Absolutely. There’s not enough space or time to list them all here, but we’ll try for a few examples from the Old and New Testaments.

In Acts 5:1-5 we’re told:

“1. But a certain man named Ananias, with Sapphira his wife, sold a possession,

2. And kept back part of the price, his wife also being privy to it, and brought a certain part, and laid it at the apostles' feet.

3. But Peter said, Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the Holy Ghost, and to keep back part of the price of the land?

4. Whiles it remained, was it not thine own? and after it was sold, was it not in thine own power? why hast thou conceived this thing in thine heart? thou hast not lied unto men, but unto God.

5. And Ananias hearing these words fell down, and gave up the ghost: and great fear came on all them that heard these things.”

Lying to God? We’d say Ananias was a garbage person.

And then there was Abram – soon to be Abraham, the father of us all. He wasn’t above a little creative language when he said in Genesis 12:11-13:

“11. And it came to pass, when he was come near to enter into Egypt, that he said unto Sarai his wife, Behold now, I know that thou art a fair woman to look upon:

12. Therefore it shall come to pass, when the Egyptians shall see thee, that they shall say, This is his wife: and they will kill me, but they will save thee alive.

13. Say, I pray thee, thou art my sister: that it may be well with me for thy sake; and my soul shall live because of thee.”

Lying to the Egyptians? Not as bad as Ananias but still a violation of the Ninth Commandment. Obviously God uses people, good and bad, to fulfill his plan. Abram violated God’s commandment, yet God made him father of us all.

Peter's denial of Jesus. Peter lies three times, denying that he knows Jesus as we’re told in Matthew 26:69-75:

“69. Now Peter sat without in the palace: and a damsel came unto him, saying, Thou also wast with Jesus of Galilee.

70. But he denied before them all, saying, I know not what thou sayest.

71. And when he was gone out into the porch, another maid saw him, and said unto them that were there, This fellow was also with Jesus of Nazareth.

72. And again he denied with an oath, I do not know the man.

73. And after a while came unto him they that stood by, and said to Peter, Surely thou also art one of them; for thy speech betrayeth thee.

74. Then began he to curse and to swear, saying, I know not the man. And immediately the cock crew.

75. And Peter remembered the word of Jesus, which said unto him, Before the cock crow, thou shalt deny me thrice. And he went out, and wept bitterly.”

Can there be any more horrible sin than to deny you know God, not once but three times? Yet Peter was still the rock that God built his church upon.

Is it possible that God knows us better than we know ourselves, and can see those things within us that we cannot see? Yes, he can. And when we sin, lie in these examples, the sin is always there – we’re men after all – but so is His love and His plan, and He will use who He will for whatever He wants done.

That’s sort of the definition of a sovereign.

And we’re sort of the definition of sinners, bags of sinful meat with only our immortal soul to recommend us. If we ignore the better angels of our existence we are doomed. Our soul has an affinity for God, and the indwelling of our hearts by the Holy Spirit is the miracle gift that God’s love provides.

Anyone can repent and believe, at any time in their earthly life. Once we die it is too late and we get no more chances.

Many believe we can be saved by good works; salvation is not the product of good works. Paul tells us this in Ephesians 2:8-9

" 8. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:

9. Not of works, lest any man should boast."

And so we must pray for the garbage people. Pray that they see the light and come to God before it’s too late. We’re not confident they will come, however if it is God’s will they will.

That takes care of the eternal part of our conflict with garbage people, but there’s still the earthly conflict for power and authority that we must contend with. We are told to turn the other cheek, and that is excellent advice. There is other advice however, as we are told in 1Samuel 17:34-36:

“34. And David said unto Saul, Thy servant kept his father's sheep, and there came a lion, and a bear, and took a lamb out of the flock:

35. And I went out after him, and smote him, and delivered it out of his mouth: and when he arose against me, I caught him by his beard, and smote him, and slew him.

36. Thy servant slew both the lion and the bear: and this uncircumcised Philistine shall be as one of them, seeing he hath defied the armies of the living God.”

So there is precedent to physically combating those who would prey on people – God’s flock – and killing them if necessary.

We face no such threat here in the US today, but there are dark forces arrayed against us that must be fought. We must fight them with the Word, and with the truth, and with all our might. We must deliver our nation from the blight of stupid people and nefarious people and blasphemous people or our country will no longer exist.

We don’t find that last option viable, and you shouldn’t either.

And so we’ll fight.

