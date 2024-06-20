FROM THE NATIONAL PULSE, SATURDAY JUNE 15, 2024: BREAKING: Biden DOJ Refuses to Prosecute AG Merrick Garland After Contempt of Congress. The Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) will not prosecute Attorney General Merrick Garland for contempt of Congress. In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson released late on Friday, the DOJ, overseen by the Attorney General, argued that the House Republican‘s contempt resolution does not preempt Joe Biden‘s assertion of executive privilege regarding audio records of two interviews he sat for with special counsel Robert Hur. Garland was held in contempt for refusing to furnish the recordings to Congress. “The longstanding position of the Department is that we will not prosecute an official for contempt of Congress for declining to provide subpoenaed information subject to a presidential assertion of executive privilege,” the letter, authored by Assistant Attorney General Carlos Felipe Uriarte reads. He adds: “Across administrations of both political parties, we have consistently adhered to the position that ‘the contempt of Congress statute was not intended to apply and could not constitutionally be applied to an Executive Branch official who asserts the President’s claim of executive privilege.'” WHAT ABOUT BANNON & NAVARRO? Despite Uriarte’s claim, this precedent was not extended to Dr. Peter Navarro or Stephen K. Bannon, both sentenced to jail time due to a congressional contempt charge made by the hyper-partisan January 6th Committee, which fabricated information and mass-deleted evidence. Meanwhile, Garland has publicly and dubiously argued that “Releasing the audio would chill cooperation with the Department in future investigations, and it could influence witnesses’ answers if they thought the audio of their law enforcement interviews would be broadcast to Congress and the public.” The DOJ letter concludes: “…the Department has determined that the responses by Attorney General Garland to the subpoenas issued by the Committees did not constitute a crime, and accordingly… will not bring the congressional contempt citation before a grand jury or take any other action to prosecute the Attorney General.” Speaker Mike Johnson: @SpeakerJohnson The House disagrees with the assertions in the letter from the Department of Justice, and as Speaker, I will be certifying the contempt reports to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. We will also move to enforce the subpoena of Attorney General Garland in federal court. It is sadly predictable that the Biden Administration’s Justice Department will not prosecute Garland for defying congressional subpoenas even though the department aggressively prosecuted Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro for the same thing. This is yet another example of the two-tiered system of justice brought to us by the Biden Administration.

Here we go again…

The Administration outright lies – with a straight face no less – and that’s that. No it isn’t, damn it! We’ve gone far enough into LALA land with the effing Communist progressive Democrats. Joe Biden’s Administration is corrupt.

The whole Executive Branch of the government is corrupt.

The FBI are tools of the Administration and no longer a viable law enforcement agency.

Homeland Security (DHS), which was a knee-jerk reaction to September 11, never should have been formed, should have been gotten rid of if allowed to be born, and should be shuttered today.

DHS’ BATFE (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives) is nothing more than a terrorist hit squad, incompetent in their actions and unjustified in their creation. The Gun Control Act (GCA) of 1938, another knee-jerk reaction to a problem that did not need a solution, is patently unconstitutional, superseded by the equally unconstitutional GCA of 1968. With unconstitutional law as the basis for BATFE’s gun control existence, the Department should be dissolved and any real responsibilities delegated to other federal departments that also have responsibility for alcohol, tobacco, or explosives.

Okay, we have spent much too long with this introduction, but it needed to be said. The Department of Justice – talk about a misnomer! – talks out of both sides of its mouth, and neither side tells the truth. “We will not prosecute because of executive privilege” but we do if you’re the wrong party. This is unacceptable, it’s right out in the open, and anyone who doesn’t see the lack of consistency here is either incompetent or a Democrat!

Harsh words you say? Yes they are. The truth doesn’t have to be a diplomat; and the truth, as difficult as it is for the progressive left to understand, is that actions have consequences.

We understand the deeply held belief that you should turn the other cheek, as scripture tells us to, however there is also the precedent there that if a predator is attacking your flock you are not wrong to kill it.

We find killing to be the last, worst option, but a little jail time for the miscreants wouldn’t make us sad. If Merrick Garland wants to jail Navarro and Bannon for no legal reason – assuming his judgment on the Biden privilege issue is correct – then sending him and all the other bad actors in government to prison when they commit a crime is appropriate justice.

Will it happen? Of course not. To do so would allocate far too much time to revenge when that time is needed to right the ship of state and put it on a stable course. Should specific individuals be prosecuted? Yes, they should. Not the small-fry, but the big guy.

Don’t prosecute the ATF agent who is following orders – Sergeant Schultz anyone? – but do prosecute Dettlebach. And if Sergeant Schultz continues to be a bad actor, prosecute him too, just not as the opening shot. Don’t prosecute Uriarte, but do send Garland to the gray-bar hotel. Don’t prosecute FBI agents, but do insure the bureau heads sweat and maybe spend some time with those they arrested, and of course Christopher Wray should look good in orange.

In other words, cut off the head and assume the street soldiers will do their job correctly with proper leadership and retraining as required. If they don’t, “off with their heads” as the Queen of Hearts once said. Well, maybe not so drastic, but, you know, consequences…

We’re disturbed by the out-in-the-open corruption of justice in the Garland/Navarro/Bannon decisions, and with this out-in-the-open injustice, we wonder how much other criminal activity is being perpetrated in the name of the Biden Administration.

We don’t need to wonder if the selective prosecution for trespass or destruction of government property is real, we’ve seen it daily for three plus years. Again, we’ll stay out of the weeds, however when J6 protesters are invited into the Capitol and provided guided tours by Capitol Police, do very little damage, and leave of their own volition -- not by an overt act by the government -- and then are prosecuted for banana-republic appearing charges and stripped of both their civil rights and their right to speedy trial, we have to wonder. It’s especially egregious when you compare J6 with the midget intifada held on college campuses this year, and the (totally misguided) riots to St George Fentanyl wherein no one was arrested, tried, or jailed. We’ll have to remember, don’t protest in defense of our rights, do protest the self-inflicted death of a career criminal.

Wow, this has gotten out-of-hand. Started off with Navarro and Bannon and progressed to all the woes of the world. We would have never believed this country could be so corrupt. We know that people will act in their own best interests, but we really didn’t know such a high percentage are criminals.

Money laundering and influence peddling? Make him president! Selling our uranium mines to Russia, destroying phones, running an illegal server? Make her Secretary of State. Appearing from nowhere with no curricula vitae? Make him the Manchurian Candidate! Is the other side as bad? Probably so, they just haven’t been caught yet (makes you wonder what the actual intelligence quotient of the Democrat party really is, don’t you think?).

We’ll close, even though there’s so much more to say. That being said, we’ll leave you with this thought:

Our oath to defend this country against enemies both foreign and domestic has not expired. If you served, yours hasn’t either. Think about it.

