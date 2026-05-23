Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

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Jack Gilbert's avatar
Jack Gilbert
20h

Wow! A very succinct and powerful explanation of Federalism. Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and the rest of the Founders just said Amen to your assessment of our problems in Washington.

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Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
20h

Thanks, excellent. Read it to my husband.

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