“How do you justify your position?” my critics ask.

It is simple.

My moral duties come from God; my view of federal authority comes from the Constitution.

I find no contradiction in that. I find no confusion in trying, as much as I am able, to live consistently with what God commands while also insisting that civil government operate within the limits placed upon it. Charity is not unconstitutional. Mercy is not unconstitutional. Feeding the hungry is not unconstitutional. Helping the poor is not unconstitutional. But none of those statements answer the actual constitutional question. The question is not whether a thing is kind. The question is not whether a program is popular. The question is not whether some federal agency can produce a glossy report explaining why the program is helpful. The question is whether the federal government has been granted the authority to do it.

That is the question Washington avoids like a subpoena.

The modern federal state survives on one grand evasion: it confuses the worthiness of a goal with the legality of the actor pursuing it. If the cause is sympathetic enough, if the beneficiary is needy enough, if the slogan is polished enough, then suddenly the Constitution is treated as an advisory pamphlet. But the Constitution does not work that way. A good idea does not become a federal power because a congressman can campaign on it. A noble purpose does not erase enumeration. Compassion is a virtue. It is not a clause in Article I.

Now, I know the federal government has gone far beyond the things it is actually allowed to do under the Constitution. That is not exactly a secret. It is not even hidden anymore. It is printed in budgets, buried in departments, defended in hearings, and repeated in campaign speeches until citizens begin to mistake habit for authority. Washington does a thing long enough, funds it deeply enough, staffs it permanently enough, and suddenly we are all supposed to pretend the Constitution quietly surrendered in the night.

It did not.

I do not deny that Congress has powers under the Constitution. I do not deny that Congress may regulate actual interstate commerce. I do not deny that the Necessary and Proper Clause has real meaning. Of course it does. But it is not a magic phrase. It is not a constitutional crowbar. It is not a blank check slipped into Article I so Congress could pry open every door the Founders deliberately left closed.

The Necessary and Proper Clause is found in Article I, Section 8, Clause 18. It gives Congress the authority to make laws necessary and proper for carrying into execution the powers already granted. That is the key. Already granted. It is an implementation clause. It helps Congress carry out enumerated powers. It does not create new powers whenever Congress finds a policy objective attractive, convenient, emotional, or useful in an election year.

Necessary and Proper is the tool belt. It is not the deed to the house.

The Commerce Clause is found in Article I, Section 8, Clause 3. It gives Congress power to regulate commerce with foreign nations, among the several states, and with Indian tribes. That is real authority. It matters. It has always mattered. But “commerce among the several states” does not honestly mean every human activity that might someday, somehow, by some chain of academic speculation, affect something economic somewhere. Food grown in your own garden is not interstate commerce merely because someone in Washington can imagine a market somewhere.

And the Interstate Commerce Act was not the source of federal power. It was a statute. A law. An application of congressional authority, originally aimed at abuses in railroad transportation and interstate commerce. It did not amend the Constitution. It did not convert Congress into a national zoning board, national charity administrator, national school board, national health department, national labor office, national police bureau, and national moral supervisor of every corner of American life.

That is the trick. Washington takes a defined power, stretches it until the words are almost unreadable, then acts offended when anyone points to the original text.

As has been typical of both political parties, federal overreach is the name of the game. The parties may argue over which programs to fund, which voters to flatter, and which interests to protect, but both sides have participated in the same long project: turning limited government into managed dependency, turning constitutional structure into bureaucratic momentum, and turning every national problem into an excuse for more national power.

In many cases, programs brought forward by the federal government may be well-intentioned. Some may even be necessary. Some may be morally good. Some may meet real human needs. But that does not answer whether they are part of the federal government’s enumerated powers. It does not answer whether they fall under actual interstate commerce. It does not answer whether they can be justified under Necessary and Proper, because that clause was put in place to help execute granted powers, not to bless every vote-getting idea some elected official had.

This is where my critics think they have found a contradiction.

They say, “You admit the programs are good, and then you say the federal government cannot legally support them.”

Correct.

There is no contradiction in believing the hungry should be fed while also believing Congress does not possess a general national power to feed everyone. There is no contradiction in believing the poor should be helped while also believing welfare policy belongs first to families, churches, local communities, charities, municipalities, counties, and states unless the Constitution gives the federal government a specific role. The contradiction belongs to those who claim to defend the Constitution while treating every social need as an implied federal power.

That is not constitutional government. That is emotional blackmail with a federal seal.

We have been trained to believe that questioning federal authority is the same thing as opposing the people served by a federal program. That is dishonest. It is intellectually lazy, morally manipulative, and politically convenient. If I ask whether Washington has the constitutional authority to do something, I have not said the thing should never be done. I have asked who has the lawful power to do it.

That distinction used to matter.

It still does.

The Constitution does not give the federal government general authority over every good cause. It gives Congress specific powers. Those powers are enumerated. Listed. Written down. Limited. That was not an accident. The federal government was not designed to be the default answer to every hardship in American life. It was not designed to swallow every function merely because some centralized office believes it can administer compassion more efficiently than a state, county, church, charity, neighborhood, family, or free citizen.

The first action that needs to be taken is simple, though not easy. Every federal program, bureau, office, department, and agency function should be reviewed and measured against the Constitution. Not against public opinion. Not against bureaucratic tradition. Not against emotional slogans. Not against the question, “Do we like this?” The question must be: Where is the authority?

If the function is supported by an enumerated power, then defend it honestly.

If it is not, then it does not belong in the federal government.

That does not automatically mean the function must vanish. It means the function must be returned to the proper level of authority. Offer it to the states. Let the states decide whether to assume responsibility. Some will. Some will not. Some will do it better. Some will do it worse. That is the nature of federalism. It allows people in different states to govern themselves differently instead of forcing every question in American life through the same federal machine.

And if a state chooses to support a function formerly housed in Washington, then let that state fund it through local means. Let the citizens see the cost. Let them debate the value. Let them vote on the people responsible. Let the burden and the accountability live in the same jurisdiction.

At the federal level, the operating budgets of functions not supported by the Constitution should be removed from the budget, with a commensurate reduction in the federal taxes that funded those functions. Do not keep the money in Washington. Do not move it into another department. Do not rename the program and pretend reform has occurred. End the unauthorized federal function, reduce the federal tax burden, and let states that want the function raise the money themselves.

That is not radical.

That is constitutional order.

Some will say, “You are just moving the function, not getting rid of it.”

Correct.

That is exactly the point.

This argument is not first about whether a function should exist. It is about where lawful authority resides. If a state wants to fund a program, let the state fund it. If a county wants to administer it, let the county administer it. If a community wants to build it, let the community build it. But stop pretending that every decent impulse in American life must be nationalized, bureaucratized, federalized, and then defended as if the Constitution were written with invisible ink.

The question is not whether compassion should exist.

The question is whether Washington owns it.

And it does not.

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