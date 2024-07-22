This article was originally published as a podcast to our subscribers on July 5. If you wish to get all the good stuff as early as possible, please consider an inexpensive paid or free subscription.

It’s amazing how disingenuous this country is. We’ve lived with the lie that everything is okay for so long that when we start to realize this place is the red pill we’ve heard about we don’t believe it. That’s right, the good old days we all long for were the blue pill.

Think about the reality of today, the polarization about which truth to believe – as if there were more than one – about which candidate is beyond his expiration date, about which political party has committed all the atrocious things they accuse the other party of.

Then think about the halcyon days right after World War II, days of black and white TV, the Lone Ranger, and Have Gun Will Travel. Yup, the golden days of old. Except they weren’t so golden if you were old enough to understand what was going on, or you were the wrong race, or you lived on the wrong side of the tracks, no matter what your race was.

GIs coming back from the war had a hard time find a place to live. Remember, during the war almost everyone who wasn’t farming moved into the cities to take war-related jobs. At wars’ end, they found they didn’t want to go back to the farm after they’d seen Paris (old song reference, sorry). So there were no houses or apartments available, and until there were, ex-soldiers lived at home, if they had one, or found space in barns, and wherever they could get some sleep.

There also weren’t many jobs available, with war production stopped or canceled, and the jobs that were available were held by those who had endured the war from home. Unemployment was high and didn’t look like it was going down anytime soon.

We can remember when we had milk delivery, and bleach delivery, and vendors who pushed their carts through neighborhoods selling vegetables and watermelons. The milk delivery was usually by the dairy with hired drivers, but the other vendors were independent. These people were paid by commission if they didn’t own the cart, and you had to move a lot of watermelons to make a living.

And yet people will tell you they never locked their doors at night. Well, we did, and so did everyone in our neighborhood. It wasn’t that crime was like it is today, it was that you didn’t want your stuff stolen. Back in the good old days, crime was robbing banks, mobsters grabbing a freight shipment, maybe prostitution if you got the police mad at you, and drugs if you were black. Holdups were rare, and usually resulted in a roundup of the usual suspects. It was unusual for a robber to shoot someone after they got what the came for. It seemed their were a lot fewer crazies. Maybe that was the result of so many veterans who actually knew what a gun could do. Or it was just a better time.

Marijuana was not a white man’s problem, so the police ignored it. It stayed in its part of town and the police didn’t have to worry about it. Mary Jane was musicians and blacks, and other “less than desirable” people. People who weren’t welcome in polite society, and make no mistake, there was a distinct “polite society” component here in the states. Most young people in the 1950s didn’t know who they were because they weren’t part of it unless their parents had the country club membership.

While we believed the blue pill, the government was experimenting with LSD – it wasn’t illegal at the time – and some soldiers and unknowing civilians were tripping.

But time goes on, and boomers got older, and Glen Miller and Benny Goodman gave way to Bill Haley and His Comets and Elvis. And white kids discovered dope. Oh yeah, and the Beatles. And the world was never the same.

All of a sudden you had the summer of love, the dope-soaked Height-Asbury district in San Francisco, and bands like the Grateful Dead who never played the same show twice because they were so stoned they didn’t remember playing, singers like Janis Joplin whose fire burned so brightly she was gone in an instant, and Big Brother and the Holding Company, who couldn’t even spell “In the Garden of Eden” (Ina Gadda Davita? Yeah, that’s it), and who were nothing without Janice.

And the government decided that some crap called the domino effect was happening in Southeast Asia, and we needed to kill 58,300 of our young men to prevent this. We didn’t prevent anything and died anyway.

While we were doing what our society had prepared us to do, to fight a war to preserve “our way of life” with no other proof than some government poo-bah said so, the civilians saw and heard another tune, turned against the war, and turned the country against us as the only visible thing to blame.

World War 2 veterans got kissed when they returned, so did Korea vets, although to a lesser extent. We got spit on. Called baby killers. All we did was our duty, but the people didn’t see it that way. In the wars that preceded Viet Nam, when hostilities ended soldiers had months in some cases before they were home. In Viet Nam and every kinetic action after it soldiers could be shooting at bad guys today and walking down Main Street tomorrow. Not much time to decompress and put your “war” attitude to sleep. Some civilians got to pay that price.

We did better with Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Afghanistan veterans. You just don’t shut that life-preserving attitude off in a day. Luckily for all involved, the military seemed to learn that lesson. Or at least sort-of learned that lesson.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the overall life-cycle of being in the service. The longer you’re in the more extensive the changes the service makes to you, but the changes that infiltrate your head after one tour are too much. You – the service – take a kid, eighteen years old, maybe, and break him or her down so they can be rebuilt in the image the service wants. With all the talk of who is better, badder, whatever, being in a combat arm does the same thing to you. Your life revolves around your brother-in-arms. He’s more important to you that you are to you. We were trained to not leave anyone behind, and that bringing that one brother home was a reasonable payoff for several of us losing parts or all of our selves. That was the war ethos, and every combat arm taught it and lived it.

Then you come home to trans this and that, and rainbows that don’t mean God won’t kill man in a flood ever again, and 147 genders and counting, although only two of those myriad genders caught Covid.

So while you were in the sandbox, or the Nam, or Korea, or wherever, you were beat up by all the stress that combat brings, and then you come home and you don’t know who the hell you are and what the hell you’re supposed to do. And until recently, the government – read Veteran’s Administration (VA) – didn’t do much of anything except provide mind-altering drugs and whatever other chemical support you “needed.” This is so effective that about 20 veterans commit suicide each day. That’s over 6.200 per year. In 10 years, if someone in the government doesn’t get off their ass and find and fix the problem, we’ll have more veteran suicides than service-related deaths in all of Viet Nam.

And one veteran’s life is worth whatever it costs to figure out why we kill ourselves and show us how to stop doing that. Maybe it’s the fact that when you go kinetic, you’re in red pill country, and then you come home to all the blue pill, I know what you need, get your act together, it can’t be as bad as you make it sound attitude and the truth that isn’t our truth.

Maybe everyone needs to experience the red pill so no one will have to for real, ever again. And, man being man, if we learn how to deal with the red pill, maybe vets who come home can live their lives like everyone else. Because man sucks and will always want what someone else has, and someone will have to stop the madness. When diplomats fail – and they do – you’ll send soldiers to clean up your mess.

Make sure you treat them well when they come home. They’re what allows you to blue pill your way into all the stupid shit people think up when they don’t have to sweat staying alive.

