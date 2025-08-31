Some pretty serious allegations are circulating around recent events concerning the Conway School Board. If true, two men need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for misappropriation of school resources.

If the allegations are untrue, there are people in management of the Conway School District who deserve a sincere apology.

Legislative Audit can solve the dilemma.

“I’m personally not worried about the Jimmie’s of this community but obviously you are. I truly believe that we can silence the people by how we work together as a team.” – Sheila Franklin, Conway School Board President

Ms. Franklin, if you’re not worried about the Jimmies of this community, how about the Jacks and all the other people in Conway who believe you’re covering up a crime?

This farce has been going on much too long. For those who don’t read Arkansas 1st News here’s a quick synopsis of what seems to be corruption at the highest levels of the Conway School Board.

In December 2024 a whistleblower reported theft and misuse of District money to Tami Marsh. See full article here. Those accused by the whistleblower were then District Maintenance Director Bruce Harrell and Maintenance Mechanic Justin Turney. Tami took the information to a School Board member. She didn’t hear back, so she took the information to a different School Board member who provided the information to Jeff Collum, at the time Superintendent of the Conway school system. They subsequently had a meeting to which Collum invited Deputy Superintendent Jason Black and Assistant Superintendent Andy Ashley (the Maintenance Department reported to Ashley). Black and Ashley asked for a written statement, which Tami Marsh provided. The whistleblower’s statement quoted one of the accused as saying “We have got a budget and if we don’t spend it we lose it and that’s why I am out here building on my vehicle.”

Dates and specifics of the purchases allegedly made by the accused were also provided. These purchases were allegedly made on School District accounts for items slated for personal use.

The School District contracted with a Little Rock law firm to investigate the allegations. The law firm subsequently brought in a CPA to perform an audit and analysis of the purchases.

The School Board held a meeting March 11 where the results of the investigation were discussed in closed session with the hired law firm which, it seems, violates Arkansas Code.

On May 6, the hired attorney met with the School Board and the Superintendent and presented his report, again in executive session, and again in seeming violation of Arkansas Code.

This report cited violations of the Arkansas Constitution and Arkansas Code.

The report contained a recommendation for the termination of both of the accused.

Superintendent Collum stated, “What I’m hearing is the Board wants to move forward with termination.” The lone exception was School Board President Sheila Franklin who did not want to terminate either accused.

There seems to be some question as to whether Superintendent Collum fulfilled the Board’s directive, as he did not immediately (May 7) inform both men accused that he was recommending termination, which the Board would consider at its next meeting. Instead, it seems Collum allowed both of the accused to retire effective June 30. They still could have been terminated at the June School Board meeting; however, it seems Collum neglected to tell School Board members that the retirements were effective on June 30, after the Board meeting.

However these men were coached to retire, the fact remains that if Superintendent Collum had done as he was directed by the School Board, these men would have been terminated instead of being allowed to retire.

An August 23 article said the Board would be asked to request Legislative Audit look into the matter at the August 12th meeting. Again the Board decided to discuss in executive session (again illegal), and returned. The District’s Chief Legal Officer spoke on the matter. She reported, “I have notified Legislative Audit as we are required to do if there is any allegations of misappropriation of funds. Legislative Audit has responded saying if there is anything they need from us they will let us know but at this time we have done what we are supposed to do as a District in that regard.”

She went on to say, “If Legislative Audit decides to take that forward they will let us know what they want from us. They may very well open it up themselves.”

These statements were untrue. As stated in the article, the report should have been sent to Legislative Audit no later than April 24 (one week after the report). The actual report to Legislative Audit was made on the day of the Board meeting, 3 hours and 45 minutes before the meeting started. Deputy Superintendent Black and Assistant Superintendent Ashley were copied on the email.

Seems the District compounded the criminal activities of its employees by violating Arkansas Code and, in fact, the email responding to the Chief Legal Officer’s report didn’t say anything like what she reported to the School Board meeting. Deputy Superintendent Black sat next to Board President Franklin at that meeting and never said anything about the incorrect information related by the Chief Legal Officer.

Then on August 14, Legislative Audit informed the School District that the report would have to be issued by the private CPA firm that had done the original investigation because the District uses a private auditor for annual audits.

The private CPA firm must make a report in order for Legislative Audit to look into this.

The final article on August 30 states that Board Member David Naylor sent an email on August 21 asking that an update be added to the next Board meeting. Franklin and Black refused. Black then subsequently sent a text announcing that the matter would be added to the September meeting.

There ensued an email exchange between Board President Franklin and Board member Naylor. I’ll not even try to summarize it here.

Go to the article to see for yourself. I believe you see that Ms. Franklin did not act professionally nor did she show an interest in communicating honestly to the public. You’ll have to read it yourself.

Conclusions:

The results of the September School Board meeting will determine whether the School Board and school management have transparency and honesty as their priority. Items presented, which seem substantiated, point to a cover up, incompetence, or both. There seems no doubt that ex-employees misappropriated school resources and that Superintendent Collum ignored the directions of the School Board and allowed retirements instead of termination. Public statements by the Chief Legal Officer do not comport with facts. What other statement or communications from her office cannot be trusted? Her employment by the School District should be reviewed. The Assistant Superintendent and the Deputy Superintendent probably had knowledge of misstatements by the Legal Officer, of meetings at which ex-employees were possibly counseled to retire to protect their pensions, and of actions that went against directions from the School Board, all of which lead me to believe their actions are not in the best interest of the School District. Continued employment of the Assistant Superintendent and the Deputy Superintendent must be reviewed. If Legislative Audit returns findings that there were offenses committed, these two must justify their actions. The School Board has consistently discussed matters in executive session they are not allowed to take off the floor of the public meeting. At a minimum the Board must commit to no longer misusing executive sessions in this way. The District has a Chief Legal Officer who failed at least twice to inform the Board that they were not authorized to take specific matters into executive session. It would seem reasonable that the Conway School Board retains the services of a Chief Legal Officer who does the job honestly and diligently. If that is not the current Chief Legal Officer the District would be better served by replacing the current position holder.

