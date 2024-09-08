This is an update to an article posted earlier this year.

Article I, Section 8, Clause 3 of the Constitution reads: To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes.

This is the Commerce Clause of the Constitution, and the source of congressional power to regulate firearms, suppressors, and other items seemingly protected by the Second Amendment to the Constitution. We are born and raised English speakers, and what we read there is that Congress can regulate trade (commerce) with foreign nations and among (between) the several States, and with the Indian Tribes.

To extract the portion we’re concerned with here, the Federal Government can regulate trade between the states. Nowhere in this clause does it say that the Federal Government can regulate trade where all components of the transaction occur internal to a single state.

The Texas Suppressor Law comes to mind as the perfect example of federal overreach of the power of the Commerce Clause. This overreach started with the Roosevelt (Franlkin, not Theodore) administration attempting to deal with the Great Depression through Federal intervention in all types of trade. In 1942 the Supreme Court decision in Wickard vs Filburn established the Federal power to intervene in trade even if it was purely local in nature.

A short explanation of Wickard vs. Filburn will not only show the Supreme Court of 1942 was probably more interested in helping the administration deal with the depression than they were with individual rights, but that they also had to reach awfully far into fantasy-land to get this definition of interstate commerce.

During the Great Depression, the US government implemented agricultural production controls through the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1938 (AAA). Roscoe Filburn, a farmer in Ohio, grew wheat on his own farm for consumption by his family and livestock. He exceeded his government-imposed wheat production quota under the AAA but argued that the excess wheat was not intended for sale but for personal use on his farm.

The central legal issue in Wickard v. Filburn was whether Filburn's local, non-commercial wheat production, which was not intended for sale but for personal consumption, could be regulated by the federal government under the Commerce Clause.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the government. The Court held that Filburn's wheat production, even if intended solely for personal use and not for sale or distribution, still had a substantial economic effect on interstate commerce and could therefore be regulated by Congress.

The Court applied an aggregation principle, considering the cumulative impact of individual instances of activity on interstate commerce. Even though Filburn's individual actions seemed trivial, when aggregated with similar actions by other farmers across the country, they had a significant effect on the national wheat market. In other words, although Filburn didn’t do anything that would measurably effect interstate commerce, if every farmer did the same thing there would be an effect. Filburn was feeding his family and livestock, not selling the wheat, and yet what happened on that one farm in Ohio would affect interstate trade. We believe this is and was nonsense.

Wickard v. Filburn significantly expanded the scope of federal regulatory power under the Commerce Clause. It established the principle that Congress could regulate even purely local activities if they had a substantial economic effect on interstate commerce especially if aggregated to amplify the effect of the action.

This is an issue that should concern every US citizen, not just those interested in the 2nd Amendment. Do you have a garden, or grow roses as a hobby, or fertilize your lawn? The fertilizer you use, even if produced in a plant in your town, is still regulated by the Interstate Commerce Clause.

Wickard vs Filburn established a precedent that continues to haunt freedom-loving Americans to this day, and we call it a swing and a miss.

We have no doubt that the Texas Suppressor law will be found Constitutional, and that it will establish precedent to fundamentally outlaw all ATF control of suppressors.

It’s time all government overreach was identified and removed, and the Texas Suppressor Case is just the start.

We thought the day would never come.

