Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Irene Cruz
Sep 9

Seems like Texas, Florida etc. take no wrap from the woke side. Is it because those states are more financial independent and stand for what is right?

ABIGAIL REPORTS
Sep 8Edited

Excellant. How does it affect these subs denying Citizens Rights?

1: Monuments: 30% OF THE US LAND MASS IS OWNED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. WITH NEW MONUMENTS. AND THEY PLAN TO ANNEX EXISTING ONES. MAKES OIL DRILLING, AND MINERAL MINING OFF LIMITS But he must get moving and designate many more national monuments to save 30 percent of the United States by 2030.

https://gailhonadle.substack.com/p/30-of-the-us-land-mass-is-owned-by

Yet we know the Federal Government doesn't own land. It usurps in through Eminent Domain or the Antiquities Act.

2: An Amish Farmer is raided and Arrested by our government for selling Organic Food.

Many people prefer Organic Food as it tastes better, has fewer if any chemicals, and is more Regulated than regular Big Ag crops. https://gailhonadle.substack.com/p/an-amish-farmer-is-raided-and-arrested

3. The Fight to Save the Family Farm and America. JUSTIN O. SMITH GUEST POST.

CLIMATE CHANGE FRAUD, DANGEROUS LAB-GROWN MEATS, AND BIOENGENEREED FOODS. SHADES OF SOYLENT GREEN! additions by Abigail. https://gailhonadle.substack.com/p/the-fight-to-save-the-family-farm

4. Declaration of Dependence

The “Declaration of Dependence” aims to underscore the absurdity of contemporary societal abnormalities (the new post-modern behavior) and political realities through humor and irony. https://frederickrsmith.substack.com/p/declaration-of-dependence

5. 4. Citizenship. Tennessee tells the U.S. Navy veteran he's not an American citizen and cancels his driver's license. Many Military US CITIZENS HAVE CHILDREN IN FOREIGN COUNTRIES. THIS COULD BE A BIG ISSUE. BOTH PARENTS ARE US CITIZENS. O'CONNOR WAS BORN WHILE THEY WERE IN CANADA.

https://gailhonadle.substack.com/p/tennessee-tells-the-us-navy-veteran The 14th Amendment lays it out, but it is hard to understand by many.

Klamath Falls, Oregon is one of the biggest Monument disaster I can think of. It began under Obama, and now Biden has destroyed the 2 dams that feed the farmland over a smelt fish. The first left toxic sludge that destroyed ranches and farms of generational owners. The Biden one is now doing the samething. All to control the mineral and drilling in America.

