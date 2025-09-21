If you doubt the intentions of the LGBTQ+ activist class, look no further than the news this week: the State Department abruptly severed ties with an NGO that honored a radical founder of “Armed Queers Salt Lake City.” This is the same crowd that insists they’re just looking for love — and yet when the Charlie Kirk assassination hit the headlines, their web pages disappeared behind passwords faster than you can say “just kidding.”

Just sayin’.

It’s time to stop believing the lie.

The Myth of “Hate Speech”

Charlie Kirk himself, shortly before his murder, put it bluntly:

“Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment. Keep America free.”

He was right. There’s no such thing as “hate speech” in American law. The term is a political weapon, not a legal category.

The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009 was the first time Congress even tried to formalize the concept — less than two decades ago. Before that? It was a slogan, a cudgel, a way to criminalize dissenting thought.

And that’s the danger. Murder is murder. Assault is assault. Vandalism is vandalism. Adding the “hate” label doesn’t make crimes worse; it just politicizes them. It risks punishing people not only for their actions but for their beliefs.

As Diane Gruber (America First Re-Ignited) noted in a piece cross-posted from Conservative Ladies of America:

“The murder of Charlie Kirk should not be weaponized to justify shredding the very rights he fought for. The best way to honor his legacy is to guard our First Amendment with the same courage he did. Free speech is messy, uncomfortable, even offensive—but once government decides which words are too dangerous to say, we are no longer free.”

Amen.

The Hypocrisy of Free Speech “Warriors”

Jimmy Kimmel’s fall from grace made me smile. Not because I care for him — I don’t. He’s a dirtbag with a microphone. But because when the same censorship crowd that cheered his mockery finally turned its fire inward, he couldn’t handle the splash.

Now, let’s be clear: if Kimmel was canned because the government leaned on his network, that’s wrong — even for him. Free speech isn’t only for those we agree with. But the network had a choice. They could have fought. They didn’t. So much for bravery on the left.

Meanwhile, the blame game began immediately. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Gavin Newsom, Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris, Ilhan Omar — all rushed to tie Charlie Kirk’s blood to Trump, MAGA, and everyone in between. As usual, Obama played the quiet puppeteer, letting others do his dirty work.

The Death Spiral of the Left

Here’s the difference: when tragedy strikes them, the left riots, burns cities, loots, and demands blood. When tragedy struck us, we didn’t. No riots. No cities aflame. But don’t mistake our patience for apathy. Thousands of young people are now calling Turning Point USA, asking how to help. Many are leaving the left behind entirely — tired of its false gods and hollow promises.

The Democrat Party doesn’t see it, but they’re finished. They’re a Remora fish clinging to the belly of power, feeding off scraps from a dying beast. No message, no honesty, no truth, and certainly no candidate who can withstand the scrutiny of a genuine free press — or even the alternative press that lives here on Substack.

Their media is nothing but lies stacked on lies, propped up by useful idiots. They think they’re indispensable, but they’re the first who will be discarded. History proves it.

Lessons from the Revolutions

The Bolsheviks took power in 1917. Within a decade, they were purging their own: rival socialists, clergy, elites, anyone deemed “not loyal enough.” The tally? Ten to twenty million dead through famine, terror, and war.

The Chinese Communists repeated the formula. They seized power in 1949, executed landowners, killed clergy and intellectuals, and by the 1950s were already purging their own comrades. When Mao grew restless, he launched the Cultural Revolution (1966–76), killing millions more.

Together, those revolutions left 50 to 80 million corpses in their wake.

That’s the cost of letting the left win. That’s the cost of swallowing their lies.

A Call to Courage

The lesson is plain: don’t let it happen here.

Don’t be lulled by the slogans, the “hate speech” myths, the government-media echo chamber. Don’t fall for the cheap tricks of politicians who blame others for violence while excusing their own mobs.

The left is already in free-fall. Let’s make sure they hit the ground before they drag the rest of us down with them.

Because free speech isn’t optional. It’s the line between liberty and tyranny. And we either defend it with everything we have, or we lose it all.



"Don’t let them write your script. Write your own."

Jack Sotallaro

