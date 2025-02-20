I don’t like Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Not one little bit. When she came back to the state with a pot full of money and bullied all the other candidates into quitting the governor’s race I said I didn’t like her. The only thing she had going for her was she was Donald Trump’s Press Secretary.

That’s like saying because you’re a mechanic you can drive the race car. It’s ridiculous.

Since her ascension to the throne, she had proven my opinion of her correct on many occasions, last of which was appointing the aptly named Cole Jester as Secretary of State (SOS), holding the position open for her current stalking horse, Kim Hammer.

Now, hold on this is priceless, our almost teen aged SOS has come out in support of some repressive bills presented by Senator Hammer to reduce – some would say make impossible – Arkansans’ ability to change the laws at the ballot box.

First Dame Sarah decides she no longer needs to be monitored by FOIA and gets her lapdog Senate Pro Tem to carry the water on that one, and now she reserves a spot for Hammer by appointing Robin when the position called for Batman.

And we thought the Democrats were bad.

Hammer represents the most troubled county in the state, Saline County, where another Sanders toady, Joseph Wood, allowed and encouraged illegal process to dissolve a county Republican committee that had over 200 members because the committee’s leadership was corrupt and incompetent. He also sanctioned removing the 2nd District Chair because she had listened to and obeyed the will of the people instead of our elected mob and the donors.

Oh, and it was pretty much a fact that Joseph Wood was to be the next SOS, as he’s been crying for a new patronage gig ever since he replaced the last Republican Party of Arkansas (RPA) Chair and found you actually need to know something to lead a political party. When Hammer made it known he was running for SOS – he’s term limited – as he’s done all the damage he can as an elected official and now wants to bring the authoritarian rule he’s supported as a Senator to the SOS’s office, her majesty named the kid to SOS as a placeholder.

Now they’re working to pass legislation that will effectively keep citizens from changing any laws through referendum and initiative, though the electeds will still be able to pass anything the Gov wants as long as her PAC doesn’t run out of money. No one runs town halls to discuss current issues or to get a read from the electorate but they sure listen to Sarah’s PAC.

It’s time we stopped electing these sycophants to the legislature and senate. The electeds run around and beg us for money and votes then forget who we are.

It’s time we took our government back.