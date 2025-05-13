Imagine that. In countries where you can’t own a pistol without jumping through flaming hoops, you can walk into a store and buy a suppressor without the ATF treating you like Pablo Escobar.

Even countries with strict firearm laws recognize suppressors as public health tools, not tactical accessories.

But here in America – land of the free, home of the Constitution – we’re told that putting a muffler on your rifle is some kind of threat to national security. That you need fingerprints, a tax stamp, a background check, and federal blessing to own what is, at its core, a safety device.

I live in Arkansas, for those of you who didn’t know. HR404 support is mixed among Arkansas’ federal elected officials. Rep. Steve Womack, Sen. John Boozman, and Sen. Tom Cotton support HR404, while Representatives Rick Crawford, French Hill, and Bruce Westerman are not co-sponsors. If you live in a district represented by one of the non-sponsors, call their office and tell them to honor the Constitution.

What We’re Really Up Against

This isn’t about crime. It never was. Criminals don’t wait for a tax stamp. This is about control – who gets to have rights, and who gets to decide. The opponents of HR 404 don’t fear suppressors – they fear liberty creeping back in through the cracks. They fear not knowing who has guns and accessories. They believe they lose control if you don’t have to get permission to invoke a God-given right.

And they know if HR 404 passes, it sets a precedent: that maybe the federal government can roll back bad gun laws. That maybe – just maybe – the Second Amendment still means something.

But they’re wrong if they think we’ll stop pushing. The American people are waking up. We’re tired of the lies, the double standards, and the legacy of gun control passed down like a curse from the 1930s and 60s.

If Europe can trust its people with suppressors, then surely the nation that wrote the Bill of Rights can do the same.

The time to pass HR 404 is now – and the time to start questioning the constitutionality of these ancient gun laws is long overdue.You can almost hear the gears grinding in DC – slow, rusted, and deliberately jammed when freedom tries to pass through. That’s what we’re watching with HR 404, the Hearing Protection Act. A bill so commonsense, so constitutionally sound, that only a bureaucrat or a tyrant could find a reason to oppose it – and yet, it’s being held up like it's radioactive.

Let’s get this straight, HR 404 isn’t about machine guns, mass shootings, or mayhem. It’s about allowing American citizens to buy and use suppressors – a basic tool for hearing protection and safer shooting – without groveling before the federal government, paying a $200 tax, and waiting for paperwork that treats you like a criminal. It’s about rolling back a sliver of the overreach baked into the National Firearms Act of 1934 and its even worse cousins – the Gun Control Acts of 1938 and 1968.

So why the holdup? The same swampy obstructionists who claim to "support the Second Amendment" but treat every pro-gun bill like a dirty secret. It's stuck in committee, bottled up by lawmakers who are more afraid of losing favor with gun control lobbyists than honoring their oath to the Constitution.

The Constitutional Betrayal of 1938 and 1968

The Gun Control Acts of '38 and '68 are wolves in the robes of legal process. Let’s remember that the Second Amendment doesn’t say, “...the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed – unless Congress says so.”

The 1938 Act was sold as a way to regulate interstate gun sales – but what it really did was start licensing and registration by stealth. Then came the 1968 Act – a panic-stricken law passed in the wake of assassinations and social unrest. It created arbitrary classes of “prohibited persons,” banned entire categories of imports, and gave the federal government sweeping powers to decide what guns were “suitable” for you and me.

Neither law has ever been subjected to serious, faithful constitutional scrutiny. Courts – afraid to admit the emperor is naked – sidestepped the core issue, that these laws effectively flip the burden of proof. Instead of assuming you have a right to a gun or a suppressor, the government assumes you don’t – unless you beg.

What happened to shall not be infringed?

The European Irony

Now here’s the kicker. The same anti-gun activists in the US who fawn over Europe’s "civilized" approach to firearms go deaf when you mention suppressors. Because guess what? Many of those "restrictive" European countries actually allow or require suppressors.

In France, Norway, Finland, and the Czech Republic, suppressors are considered safety equipment – the polite thing to use at a public range. In the UK, where private gun ownership is heavily restricted, suppressors are still encouraged for hunters to avoid disturbing the peace and damaging hearing. Even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Imagine that. In countries where you can’t own a pistol without jumping through flaming hoops, you can walk into a store and buy a suppressor without the ATF treating you like Pablo Escobar.

Message Jack Sotallaro

Even countries with strict firearm laws recognize suppressors as public health tools, not tactical accessories.

But here in America – land of the free, home of the Constitution – we’re told that putting a muffler on your rifle is some kind of threat to national security. That you need fingerprints, a tax stamp, a background check, and federal blessing to own what is, at its core, a safety device.

I live in Arkansas, for those of you who didn’t know. HR404 support is mixed among Arkansas’ federal elected officials. Rep. Steve Womack, Sen. John Boozman, and Sen. Tom Cotton support HR404, while Representatives Rick Crawford, French Hill, and Bruce Westerman are not co-sponsors. If you live in a district represented by one of the non-sponsors, call their office and tell them to honor the Constitution.

What We’re Really Up Against

This isn’t about crime. It never was. Criminals don’t wait for a tax stamp. This is

Share

about control – who gets to have rights, and who gets to decide. The opponents of HR 404 don’t fear suppressors – they fear liberty creeping back in through the cracks.

And they know if HR 404 passes, it sets a precedent: that maybe the federal government can roll back bad gun laws. That maybe – just maybe – the Second Amendment still means something.

But they’re wrong if they think we’ll stop pushing. The American people are waking up. We’re tired of the lies, the double standards, and the legacy of gun control passed down like a curse from the 1930s and 60s.

Leave a comment

If Europe can trust its people with suppressors, then surely the nation that wrote the Bill of Rights can do the same.

The time to pass HR 404 is now – and the time to start questioning the constitutionality of these ancient gun laws is long overdue.