There are moments — rare, uncomfortable, necessary — when the mirror turns its glass back toward the soul. One of mine came recently, wondering how local politics had become so crowded with small, self-serving people masquerading as leaders. The answer came quietly, like a whisper through the trees: They’re just like us. Only worse.

The Same, Only Different

It isn’t complicated. Since the Garden of Eden (or, if you prefer, since man first crawled out of the mud and called it progress), we’ve carried a built-in defect — a bent toward selfishness. Those who deny sin call it “human nature.” Those who believe call it “the Fall.” Either way, it’s the same disease, only the theology differs.

Most of us wrestle with that nature. We stumble, we confess, we try again. The difference between us and the power-hungry class is restraint. Moral code. Conscience. The invisible lines most of us still respect.

Career politicians long ago learned to ignore those lines — or to redraw them as needed. To them, truth is elastic, morality situational, virtue optional. They smile for the cameras while taking care of themselves. Public service is a slogan, not a calling.

The Pastor-Politician Paradox

Take the “man of the cloth” who enters the political ring. On Sunday and Wednesday, he’s the salt of the earth — the kind of man you hope your children admire. But from Monday through Saturday, he learns to survive by half-truths, alliances, and backroom deals.

You can’t serve both pulpits. Politics demands compromise; faith demands conviction. Oil and water. God and Mammon. The two don’t mix.

The Lie That Feeds the Machine

How does a politician sleep at night? Simple: self-deception. Repeat the mantra “I’m serving the greater good” often enough, and it’ll sound like truth — even while you sell out the very people you swore to represent.

But the rot isn’t just in Washington or Little Rock. It’s in boardrooms, bureaucracies, barracks, and classrooms. It’s everywhere people trade integrity for advancement.

The Arkansas Example

Here in Arkansas, 35 senators and 100 representatives work for us. Or so the constitution says. But who among them truly serves the public — and who serves themselves?

Ask yourself: would you keep an employee who lied, broke the rules, and failed to deliver what they promised? Then why do we keep re-electing them? Habit? Hope? Or the same self-deception they practice — the belief that maybe this time it’ll be different?

Quid pro quo isn’t a scandal; it’s the bloodstream of politics. Vote-trading, back-scratching, party loyalty over truth. And when a governor threatens to primary legislators who cross her — using PACs as political silencers — the sickness spreads from the top down. It’s not leadership; it’s feudalism with better lighting.

The Military Mirror

And lest anyone think this corruption stops at the marble steps of the Capitol — think again. The Pentagon breeds its own politicians in uniform. No one makes general anymore without learning to salute the political winds.

We’ve seen it: officers making unauthorized calls to enemy generals. National Guard commanders refusing lawful orders because they disagree politically. Soldiers punished for doing the very thing their superiors ordered them to do yesterday.

When loyalty to “the cause” outruns loyalty to the Constitution, treason doesn’t look like a mutiny — it looks like career management.

The Used-Car Republic

We joke that you can tell a used-car salesman is lying because his lips are moving. But these days, it’s not just the car lot. It’s Congress. It’s the statehouse. It’s the school board meeting. The rot has metastasized — and the only way to cure it is to start telling the truth again, no matter what it costs.

The Reflection That Hurts

So yes — I have met the enemy. And he looks suspiciously like the face in my bathroom mirror.

The difference between us and them is not perfection; it’s awareness. We know our nature and fight it daily. We still hear the small voice whispering, “Don’t do that — you’ll regret it.” And when we fall, we still feel shame.

They’ve forgotten how.

Epilogue

We are the same species as the ones who sell our votes, our trust, and our country for another rung on the ladder. But the fight for the soul of the Republic — and for our own souls — begins with recognizing that difference and defending it.

Because once we stop resisting the darkness within us, we become the very thing we despise.

So good luck out there.

You’ll need it.

I know I do.

