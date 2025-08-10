There are few phrases as chilling in the realm of faith as the words spoken by Jesus in Matthew 7:23: “Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’”

Those four words – “I never knew you” – resonate like a thunderclap, carrying the weight of eternity. They pierce deeper than any accusation, revealing a sobering truth: that outward appearances of faith can hide an empty heart.

Many people equate faith with good deeds, religious rituals, or emotional experiences. In the same passage, Jesus warns that on the last day, some will plead their case, saying they prophesied, cast out demons, and performed miracles in His name. Yet He will respond, “I never knew you.”

This shows that impressive spiritual activity, in itself, is not proof of a genuine relationship with God. One may speak eloquently about Jesus, serve tirelessly in a church, or even experience miraculous events – and still not truly know Him.

The words “I never knew you” cut to the core of what Christianity is: a relationship, not merely a religion. It’s not just about knowing facts about Jesus; it’s about being known by Him – entering into an intimate, surrendered relationship marked by love, trust, and obedience.

This relationship transforms the heart. A true disciple follows Christ not just in public acts, but in private devotion, in choices made when no one is watching. It’s a life progressively shaped by His Word, bearing fruit in humility, compassion, and righteousness.

“I never knew you” is both a warning and an invitation. It warns against false assurance – a confidence built on external works rather than inner transformation. But it’s also an invitation to examine our hearts and pursue the authentic knowledge of Christ.

Jesus offers Himself to us freely. He desires that we come to Him, confess our need, and trust in His grace. When we know Him and walk with Him, there’s no fear of hearing those terrible words. Instead, we will hear, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 13:5, “Examine yourselves, to see whether you are in the faith.” This is not to instill constant fear, but to encourage honest reflection. Are we following Christ because we love Him – or merely going through religious motions? Do our lives reflect His character? Is our faith producing genuine repentance, love for others, and a desire to obey?

Salvation is by grace through faith alone, not by works. Yet a faith that saves is never alone – it bears fruit. The question is not just “Do I know about Jesus?” but “Does Jesus know me?”

“I never knew you.” May those words drive us not into despair, but into deeper pursuit of Christ, who longs to know us and be known by us. Let us seek Him – not for the sake of appearances, but because He alone is life, truth, and love eternal.

