The Scuttlebutt's avatar
The Scuttlebutt
Jun 5

"We fully expect that when – not if but when – Donald Trump is elected we will see all the J6 political prisoners pardoned, and Joe Biden and Hunter Biden will go on trial for their crimes. They will be followed closely by Alejandro Majorkas and Merrick Garland.

"Each and every illegal alien will be found and deported. Hillary Clinton will be prosecuted for destroying emails and phones."

Ah, sweet summer child... It's good to have goals, as long as you don't believe that failure to reach those goals is the end of the world.

The J-6 political prisoners MAY get pardoned, there isn't too much that the bureaucrats can do about that one. Those trials? Never going to happen. The thing you need to understand is that the ESEs (Executive Service Employees, the civil service equivalent of a general) and the GS13-15 types are overwhelmingly Democrat leftist types. Yes even in the DOD (which I retired from) and most assuredly in the DOJ. They will drag their feet, and find ways to kill this plan even if Trump were to push it hard (he won't, he's got too much stuff and not enough plate.)

Round up every illegal alien? What color is the sky in your world? My friend, rounding up every illegal alien is as realistic as the Democrat wet dream of "round up every privately owned gun." We would have to have a police presence as big, as in your face, and as powerful as the law enforcement branches in Nazi Germany, or the Soviet Union to do that, and I'm not convinced that even that would succeed. The Soviets relied on having the People act as their rats. You ain't going to get that here. Lets go for something more realistic: The rigorous prosecution of both the illegals caught, AND any employer that can't show that they have done everything in their power to ensure that they are not hiring illegals. If you aren't using the Instant Check system, if you aren't using background checks and verifying SSNs or N1 visas, you're going to lose your business! It's simple, we can't stop completely (without mines, machineguns, concertina, and attack dogs) the flow of illegals into this country, the border is just too damn big, and we aren't willing to use the force necessary. BUT we can make coming here not worth the risk. If employers won't hire your ass at any wage, if when you make a government claim of any sort, someone throws handcuffs on your ass, and you get put in a really uncomfortable military bird (C-130) for a one way trip home, and a tattoo showing you are PNGed for life from the US, such that being found in the US again means the death penalty... Folks will stop coming. If you're willing to go to that extreme then you can at least make a dent. But rounding them all up in 4 years? Don't make me laugh.

Here's a little secret. When I worked for the Federal Government, we had an ESE who ran IMF Bangor. He was killed (long story, it was his wife, he deserved it.) and they put up a memorial plaque in the executive conference room. The quote they used from him on the plaque was an uncomfortable truth: "Squids come and squids go, but sandcrabs are eternal." What that means, is that Squids (like the Commanding Officer of IMF) transfer out after two years. But a sandcrab (civilian employee, like him.) spends 20-40 years on the job. They can and do just 'wait out' any ruling that they deem 'silly' by the CO. If they all drag their feet, and slow roll the thing, pretty soon the CO is gone, and the new guy will do something different.

It's the same for anywhere else in the Government, when compared to the elected official. Add to that, the fact that GS and ESE types aren't fireable by most definitions of the word. (you have to violate the sexual harassment, or DEI rules, or commit a real crime, and sometimes even that isn't enough.)

No, there's only so much a president can do in the face of a 'white mutiny' by the civil service, and four years won't even begin to clean out the rot.

