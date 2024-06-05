Our article title is a quote from Dan Bongino’s show on May 31, 2024. We agree with Dan wholeheartedly. We were going to vote for Trump anyway, but now it would take the second coming of Jesus to change our mind. You have but to read our Substack to know how we feel about the state of the US, and that we believe the Left is full of fellow travelers for the socialist/communists that would like nothing better than for the US to die with a whimper rather than a boom.

Well we’d rather the US didn’t die at all, but if it must, it must be with the biggest boom the world has ever heard. We have to wonder why all the politicians in Washington can’t understand the Constitution. We’ve read it and don’t find it difficult to comprehend at all. Assuming – probably a mistake – that every elected official can at least read and comprehend English, we wonder why they don’t follow the Constitution they took an oath to.

Of course the answer there is rhetorical. They don’t follow the Constitution because the path to the kind of power they want isn’t in the Constitution, it’s in the Uniparty and the corruption that the Uniparty fosters, supports, and requires. That’s how newly elected officials get corrupted even though they may – naively – think they are in Washington to do good for the nation.

Here’s an example. A freshman representative wants to get a bill passed that he believes will help the country. In order to get co-signers and support he asks other representatives and gets the same general answer from each. “Sure I can help, and while we’re at it, could you support my bill as well?” That’s how it happens. You have to have friends to get anything done, and eventually you’re so owned by the system that you do what you’re told to do without question. The status quo will remain through Republican and Democrat administrations and no matter who is the majority and who is the minority. All of them are part of the larger Uniparty and everything they do is for the greater good of the Uniparty.

Don’t believe us? How long have the Democrats been screwing over the Republicans? Why do the Republicans allow this to happen? Why are Democrats so much more effective than Republicans when they’re in charge? Who is the most effective Republican President in the last 50 years? Ronald Reagan. What party did he represent when he was Governor of California? Democrat. ‘Nuff said about that.

In the past we’ve said don’t allow them to take away any of your freedoms, thinking this was a way to preserve at least a shadow of the Republic. Recently we’ve done some reading, and our position has been changing as a result.

Share

When reading about Rome, most historians will agree that Caesar crossing the Rubicon signaled the end of the Roman Republic. This was because Roman law forbid a general from leading an army out of the province in which he was assigned. The Rubicon was the border that Caesar and his legions were forbidden to cross.

An article we read talked about the second infraction being the one that established the precedent, and that the first was only an anomaly. So what infraction preceded Caesar crossing the Rubicon? How about when Sulla accepted the generalship of the legions against the Mithridates, but Marius wanted the command and using his influence caused the Senate to fire Sulla and make him general? This was an unconstitutional move that outraged Sulla, who then directed his army on Rome.

In keeping with this theme of a requirement for two infractions to form a precedent, let’s explore how that may be present in the current situation.

We believe we need to set the stage in order for the explanation we’re about to deliver to make sense. Barack Obama gets elected and publicly states that he will fundamentally change the US. He embarks on this mission, and is reasonably successful – if you’re a communist that is – in effecting change.

We got his disaster medical program, programs to allow illegals to become citizens, and a lack of transparency in government that is stunning. During Obama’s administration you had the IRS working against conservative 501c(3) organizations, spying on political opponents, and a whole slew of activities designed to change the US into a 3rd world country or a banana republic. Additionally his vice-president, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was – and still is – actively involved in corruption, including influence peddling and money laundering among other distasteful activities.

In 2016 Donald Trump ran for president against Hillary Clinton, she of the erased emails and destroyed phones. Clinton started dirty tricks with the Steele Dossier, a pack of lies designed to hurt the Trump candidacy. There were other dirty tricks as well, but suffice to say Trump was elected and Clinton was free to go to Epstein Island with her husband and to concentrate on defrauding the contributors to their fake charity, the Clinton Foundation, when she got home to New York.

Trump spent four years doing mostly good, reducing regulations, keeping us out of any new wars, and keeping inflation low. In 2024 he ran for a second term, this time against Joe Biden. There are many, ourselves included, who believe this election was stolen by the Democrat party and that Joe Biden is not only senile, but an illegitimate president.

This was the first incident, the one that is only an anomaly if not followed up.

Unfortunately – or fortunately if you are a patriot-- there was a second incident. When Donald Trump was convicted on 34 illegitimate counts in a sham trial, the Roman Senate threatened Caesar, and we, his Conservative army, are following him across the Rubicon. The Democrats have threatened our Republic, and we’re going to defend it.

We fully expect that when – not if but when – Donald Trump is elected we will see all the J6 political prisoners pardoned, and Joe Biden and Hunter Biden will go on trial for their crimes. They will be followed closely by Alejandro Majorkas and Merrick Garland.

Each and every illegal alien will be found and deported. Hillary Clinton will be prosecuted for destroying emails and phones.

And the American people will finally find out about the real-life Manchurian Candidate, Barack Obama.

Till then, and until the job is done, we must continue to fight. We must fight to elect Donald Trump, we must fight to primary any Senator or Representative who was more interested in the status quo than in the Constitutional operation of our government.

We must fight anyone who is against shrinking the Federal Government until it’s small enough to fit into the Constitution.

And we will win.

Message Jack Sotallaro

Leave a comment