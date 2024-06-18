Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jun 24

I used to think that, in history, most immigrants came to America for the promise of freedom.

But in recent years I have read so much and come to know so many immigrants that I now believe that almost all of them came for economic opportunity, and for the most part went on seeing themselves as members of their prior society, even after assimilating to some degree.

