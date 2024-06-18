Some things never change

In 1907, Teddy Roosevelt is quoted as saying: “In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person's becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American. There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, is not an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag. We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language. and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”

President Theodore Roosevelt was correct in 1907, and remains correct today. With all the wokeness, political correctness, DEI, and whatever else you can think of to undermine the US, the simple statement attributed to him is a strong endorsement for what made this country great.

We can see today, not only here in the US, but around the “free” world what not following Teddy’s recipe for immigration can cause. Large populations of immigrants who don’t want to give up their language or customs or ways of government even though they now reside in a place different from their home. You can’t have it both ways. You can’t be English and still think, live, and believe as if you were in Pakistan. To be English you must be totally English, in thought, word, and deed.

The same goes for the US; if you come here (legally of course) you must become American in language, allegiance, flag, and loyalty. This is a concept that has been true of immigrants forever no matter where they came from or where they went.

We all know the stories about the Irish immigrants to the US, and how they were treated as second-class citizens. We also know that by hard work the Irish became accepted and part of the mainstream. The same is true of the Italian immigrants who, in addition to all the cultural differences they had with the average US citizen, also had a language barrier. The Italians overcame their problems and again, are today part of the mainstream.

Unfortunately we don’t see the same dedication to their new home from immigrants today. They form the same enclaves as earlier immigrants did; people like living with people who are the same as them. The problem is they don’t strive to leave the enclave. What they seem to want is their homeland with the benefits of living in the United States, and the government seems to want to let them have it.

We’re all for the benefits of living in the USA – still the greatest country on earth – yet we know there are problems that need quick and aggressive attention if the home of the brave is to remain the land of the free.

We’ve talked for what seems like forever about the immigration problems that have proliferated under the Biden administration. We must, however, also mention that immigration is not a problem for Joe Biden and no one else.

President Eisenhower had Operation Wetback, a controversial program that deported over 1 million Mexican immigrants, while President Kennedy pushed for immigration reform and changes to the national origins quota system, President Johnson signed the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which eliminated national origins quotas, and President Ford faced pressure to address undocumented immigration but took relatively limited action.

Most other recent presidents faced significant immigration debates, reforms or controversies during their terms including amnesty programs, border security, refugee policies, and temporary worker programs.

All administrations since WWII have had immigration challenges, and each has responded in their own way. No one, however, has responded as has the Biden administration; no one has thrown the border open, removed or made ineffective the Border Patrol, and welcomed illegal aliens from all over the world into the US in a completely uncontrolled manner.

It strikes us that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution provides a cure for Joe Biden’s utter disregard for the laws and his responsibilities as President of the US. This section says in pertinent part:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.“

It seems to us that not enforcing the law and allowing a virtual invasion by citizens of our opponent’s countries, Joe Biden is giving aid and comfort to our enemies and is overtly supporting insurrection. He should be informed that he is not eligible to run for President again, and should be removed from office for the rest of this term.

We take national security seriously, and wish that the administration did as well. It seems to us the administration’s position is “if they might vote for us, let them in.” This is unacceptable.

What is acceptable is to elect Donald Trump the 47th President of the US. There is no quick cure, but a second Trump presidency is a good bet for a great start!

