The best lay plans… I’d thought to take a few days off, then this Afghan shoots two National Guard troops in DC.

I’ve hit my limit with the Left’s status quo—their smug certainty, their performative compassion, their allergy to accountability, and their pathological refusal to admit when their own policies backfire. Every time something goes wrong, they act like spectators instead of architects. They break the system, blame everyone else for the wreckage, and then demand applause for their “empathy.” I’m tired of watching the same script play out: excuses over solutions, narratives over truth, and ideological loyalty over basic common sense. If they ever wondered why America doesn’t trust them anymore, they don’t have to look far—they just have to look in the mirror.

Let me translate the Left’s latest theological revelation straight from the Church of Perpetual Victimhood:

“It’s not the fault of the terrorist who committed this attack; it’s Trump’s fault for deploying the National Guard in the first place.”

Yes. That is the actual line of thinking.

No, I’m not kidding.

And yes, they recite it with the same reverence Moses had coming down the mountain.

In fact, it’s practically one of their Warped Ten Commandments:

Thou shalt never blame the attacker. Thou shalt blame America. If America can’t be blamed directly, blame Trump. If Trump can’t be blamed, blame the Right. If the Right can’t be blamed, blame “systemic” anything. The Muslim attacker is always a “victim of circumstances.” The circumstances are always our fault. Refugee vetting is flawless—until it isn’t. Any criticism is “Islamophobic.” And the media shall sanctify the narrative forever and ever, amen.

The entire political Left has become a theological movement—except instead of worshiping God, they worship their own inability to tell uncomfortable truths.

Let’s talk about the suspect: Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29.

Imported here in 2021, the year Joe Biden and his crew of professional bunglers turned America’s exit from Afghanistan into a global spectacle of humiliation.

You remember 2021.

The fall of Kabul.

The panic.

The people clinging to C-17s.

The Taliban taking selfies in our gear.

The decisions made by a “Commander-in-Chief” who can’t command his own teleprompter.

And during that debacle, we were assured—promised!—that “everyone was thoroughly vetted.”

Enter Jen Psaki, patron saint of the Eye Roll, telling America with a straight face:

“The refugees are being rigorously vetted.”

Sure, Jen.

Just like Hunter’s laptop was “Russian disinfo,” right?

Well, now those old tweets have returned like ghosts with subpoenas.

Bill Kristol: The Oracle of Wrongness

And then—oh boy—there’s Bill Kristol, who has somehow built a career being wrong at a level that defies mathematics. It’s like if being incorrect earned frequent-flyer miles, he’d have circled the globe by now.

His masterpiece tweet?

“Almost every Afghan refugee will turn out to be so much better an American than Charlie Kirk.”

This was so stupid it managed to insult two people at once—

Charlie Kirk (who, whatever you think of him, has never detonated anything other than liberal talking points), and Every American who still believes in basic common sense.

Kristol always punches Right while pretending it’s noble.

It’s not noble.

It’s not principled.

It’s cowardice wearing a bow tie.

And now?

Now he has to watch as the very refugees he romanticized commit the very atrocities we were warned about—by the very people he insulted.

The Left’s Consistent Failure to Condemn Evil

The pattern is unmistakable.

A terrorist attack occurs.

The suspect is a Muslim extremist.

The motive is obvious.

The danger is real.

And without fail, the Left sprints—not walks, RUNS—to the microphone to defend everything except the actual victims.

They blame America.

They blame the Right.

They blame Trump.

They blame “climate change.”

They blame anyone except the guy yelling “Allahu Akbar.”

It’s insanity dressed as compassion.

Their ideology is so fragile it can’t withstand the slightest contact with reality.

Their “compassion” is so performative it collapses the moment they have to apply it to actual Americans.

Their priorities are so backwards that protecting you ranks somewhere below defending the honor of imported strangers who may or may not hate this country.

What We’re Really Watching

This isn’t just incompetence.

This isn’t just bad policy.

This is the inevitable byproduct of an ideology that believes:

America is the villain.

The West deserves decline.

Borders are immoral.

Vetting is xenophobic.

And reality is whatever CNN says it is.

The Left isn’t bothered by terror attacks.

They’re bothered that you noticed.

They’re bothered that Twitter receipts still exist.

They’re bothered that their narratives age like milk in the Arkansas sun.

They’re bothered that you’re not buying their excuses anymore.

Final Thought

If you want to know how we got here, it’s simple:

We imported chaos and pretended it was compassion.

We imported risk and called it “diversity.”

We imported people who hate us and declared ourselves morally enlightened.

And now we’re shocked—SHOCKED—that the consequences have arrived on our doorstep.

The Left won’t condemn the attacker.

The Left won’t admit their policies failed.

The Left won’t take responsibility.

Because at the end of the day…

It’s not about protecting America.

It’s about protecting the narrative.

And that is why they fail—every time.

