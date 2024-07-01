In an article published just today in the internet site “Just the News” they comment on reasons Stephen Bannon should not be sent to jail. All well and good, but where were they for the last couple of years? Where were they when the Democrats were grabbing all the headlines making false statements about January 6 and those who participated?

The House subcommittee chairman investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot's intelligence and security failures made an extraordinary intervention Wednesday at the Supreme Court, telling the justices he believes an earlier Democrat-led investigation into the tragedy was "factually and procedurally invalid" and therefore could not lawfully hold ex-Trump adviser Stephen Bannon in contempt.

The 11th hour amicus brief filed by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., comes as the nation's highest court considers Bannon's emergency request to delay his four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress set to begin July 1 until the legal issues are resolved.

"This Court should conclude that the entire prosecutorial process against the applicant was tainted and must be dismissed as a matter of law," Loudermilk pleaded in his motion.”

Eleventh hour is right. If there is a real, legal reason to consider the January 6 Committee (J6C) invalid, why wasn’t that information brought out before Dr. Peter Navarro went to jail? Assuming the amicus brief is factual and correct, why is it just being pushed out now? It would seem it’s a little too early to be an October surprise, and a little too late for Navarro, so why file the brief now?

We suppose those working on this amicus brief are just citizens who really, really want Stephen K. Bannon to be out in the world for this election season. If so, their timing sucks. This brief would have been as successful and gathered as many mentions in media if it had happened six months ago.

We fervently believe the Democrats were completely outside the law when they formed and used the J6C. Privately we curse all those who took part.

The J6C was not just a horribly political act, it was a crime. Ostensibly formed to investigate the activities at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the J6C was more honestly a propaganda vehicle than it was a congressional investigation.

We list the key points concerning J6C with our comments as bullet points directly following the information we are commenting on:

J6C was established by the US House of Representatives on July 1, 2021.

Composed of Nine members, seven Democrats and two Republicans. Chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS).

Neither of the two Republicans who participated in this travesty currently serve in Congress. Adam Kinzinger was part of J6C, voted to impeach President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden, and worked for CNN after he left Congress.

Liz Cheney was also part of J6C, also voted to impeach Donald Trump, and has been a vocal critic of President Trump.

Speaker (at the time) Pelosi would not allow Republicans to name their own representatives on the J6C, and instead chose two obviously anti-Trump people as window dressing and to be able to (falsely) state J6C was bipartisan.

Purpose: to investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and to report on its findings. Scope is defined as examine the events leading up to January 6th, the security failures at the Capitol, and the actions of former President Trump and his allies.

The event leading up to J6, according to the Democrats, was Donald Trump not accepting the loss of the White House. There was no call by Trump to do anything except to peacefully protest. Trump never encouraged anyone to attack the Capitol, although the Democrat mantra, repeated ad nauseum, was that he did.

The Committee exempted Nancy Pelosi from investigation, even though as Speaker all security for the House reported to her through the Sergeant-at-Arms for the House.

President Trump offered National Guard as added security for the Capitol, and was refused.

The Chief of the Capitol Police requested additional security for the facility and was refused.

The J6C held a series of public hearings in 2022, featuring testimony from witnesses and presenting evidence.

The testimony allowed was selective; only that testimony that agreed with the Democrat propaganda line that Trump was responsible was allowed.

Testimony that mentioned Speaker Pelosi’s responsibility for security was not allowed.

Chief Sund of the Capitol Police was asked to resign (fired) on January 7, 2021, and was not allowed to testify, although he volunteered to do so.

Whenever the J6C was accused of not allowing exculpatory testimony or proof they fell back on having limited time and limited hearings and having to make a choice about which witnesses to feature. They never featured any witness who didn’t support their propaganda mantra that it was Trump’s fault.

J6C issued numerous subpoenas to former Trump administration officials and others involved in the events.

One reason the Supreme Court is involved in the J6 issues is the alleged suppression of the rights of President Trump and his supporters. The amicus brief filed by Barry Loudermilk R-Ga states: “This Court should conclude that the entire prosecutorial process against the applicant was tainted and must be dismissed as a matter of law.” as the whole of the J6C was “factually and procedurally invalid.”

Key findings of the J6C concluded that former President Trump played a central role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and incited the Capitol attack:

The J6C’s whole operation was directed to insuring Donald Trump would be blamed for the Capitol “attack” (more of a guided tour according to surveillance tapes).

There was nothing introduced into J6C that showed intent by President Trump, nor any testimony that supported the protesters being incited to riot.

J6C was a political exercise that, in our opinion, was based in lies and which promulgated a false truth.

We’re not in any way minimizing the actions of the January 6 protesters, however the video coming out of that incident shows law enforcement shooting rubber bullets at protesters driving them toward the Capitol, not away from it. Law enforcement also deployed flash/bang grenades into the crowd, in some cases striking protesters with the thrown grenade. Deploying flash-bang grenades into crowds is generally not considered an appropriate or safe use of these devices. The intense light and sound they produce can cause serious injuries, including burns, temporary blindness, hearing damage, and other trauma. In a crowd situation, there's also an increased risk of causing panic and potentially dangerous stampedes.

There were no guns in use by the protesters. Whether any were actually armed is unknown, as no weapons were deployed by the protesters.

No police or security were killed by the protesters. Capitol Police killed Ashli Babbit, but we’re sure the 200-pound Lieutenant was in fear for his life from a 135-pound unarmed woman. Too bad he hadn’t left his weapon in a men’s room (again).

This is a lot of words to show the J6C didn’t investigate the happenings of January 6, they had a script and followed it. Part of that script was to damage Trump and any of his followers to the fullest extent they could.

They’ve illegally imprisoned Dr. Peter Navarro, and are about to illegally imprison Stephen Bannon.

The Committee was created as a propaganda tool. If they didn’t know they were faulty, they should have known that they needed a ranking minority member in order to subpoena anyone. So they knew they had no authority when they were formed, knew they could not subpoena anyone and have it enforceable as a result of their faulty creation, and knew they recommended contempt of Congress charges against Navarro and Bannon when they had no power to.

The Committee and those who formed them (Pelosi, head of the goomba Mafia) should be censured, removed from office, and have their pensions canceled. Prosecuted if possible, shunned if not.

We’re tired of cheap-ass politicians telling half- or un-truths and getting away with it. We’re tired of a do-nothing Congress that spends more time talking about doing something than they spend doing something.

We’re tired of an Executive branch of government staffed by gypsies, tramps, and thieves. Between Joe “where am I” Biden, Merrick “arrogant sack of crap” Garland, and Alejandro “Maricon” Mayorkas

, we don’t think there’s a real man in the bunch. We know none of them served in the military, and we suppose the military is glad about that.

The nation, however suffers.

