By Jack Sotallaro

“The only thing more expensive than defense… is defeat. And defeat doesn’t offer payment plans.”

There is a very specific kind of foolishness that thrives in Washington.

Not the loud kind. Not the obvious kind.

The respectable kind.

The kind that says, with a straight face, that a nation must choose between strength and accountability—as if those two things are somehow in conflict.

As if the United States must decide:

Do we defend ourselves… or do we keep track of the money?

Pick one.

This is not analysis.

This is excuse-making dressed up as policy.

The Old Trick: Hide the Mess Behind the Flag

Yes—there are black programs.

Yes—there are classified budgets.

Yes—some of it must remain secret.

The Manhattan Project didn’t livestream its progress.

Stealth aircraft weren’t introduced with public comment periods.

Secrecy is not corruption.

It’s survival.

“Secrecy protects advantage. It does not excuse incompetence.”

But Washington has learned to blur that line—intentionally.

Because if some things must be hidden…

Then suddenly everything becomes untouchable.

This Isn’t Secrecy. This Is a Business Model

Let’s stop speaking in generalities.

Here’s what “defense spending without accountability” actually looks like:

The $7,600 Coffee Maker

In the 1980s, the Pentagon became famous for paying:

$7,600 for a coffee maker

$600 for a toilet seat

$400 for a hammer

These weren’t classified weapons systems.

They were billing exercises with a flag attached.

“When a hammer costs $400, you’re not buying tools. You’re funding a system that stopped caring.”

The U.S. Department of Defense Audit Failure

The Pentagon has now failed multiple consecutive full audits.

Not “minor discrepancies.”

We’re talking about trillions of dollars in assets that cannot be properly accounted for.

Not hidden.

Not classified.

Just… not tracked.

“If you don’t know where it is, you don’t control it.”

Lockheed Martin and the F-35 Program

The F-35—the most expensive weapons system in human history.

Projected lifetime cost: over $1.7 trillion.

And yet:

years of delays

maintenance failures

software instability

aircraft grounded for issues ranging from engine problems to logistics breakdowns

At one point, the program was producing jets faster than it could fix the ones already built.

That’s not dominance.

That’s production without control.

“If your most advanced fighter can’t reliably fly, it’s not a deterrent. It’s a press release.”

Halliburton and Iraq War Billing

During the Iraq War, Halliburton subsidiaries were accused of:

massively overcharging for fuel deliveries

billing for meals never served

charging premium rates for services that didn’t exist

Millions—sometimes billions—questioned.

Very little accountability.

“War may be hell. But for some contractors, it’s also a billing opportunity.”

Boeing and the KC-46 Tanker

The KC-46 refueling tanker program:

billions over budget

repeated design flaws

vision system failures that made refueling dangerous

The Air Force got the plane.

Eventually.

After paying—again and again—for fixes that should have existed from day one.

“Cost overruns are not accidents. They are incentives working exactly as designed.”

This Is Not Strength

This is where the conversation gets uncomfortable.

Because none of this has anything to do with:

classified technology

strategic secrecy

or national survival

This is about a system that has quietly learned:

There is no penalty for getting it wrong—only more funding to try again.

Eisenhower Already Told You This Would Happen

Eisenhower didn’t warn about having a strong military.

He warned about what happens when:

industry

government

and money

become too comfortable with each other.

He wasn’t describing a hypothetical.

He was describing a trajectory.

We followed it.

The Instant Deflection

Now watch the move.

The moment you point any of this out:

“Oh, so you want to weaken America?”

No.

That’s the tell.

Because the only way to defend this system is to pretend that questioning it is dangerous.

“If accountability is treated as sabotage, corruption is no longer a risk. It’s policy.”

Meanwhile, Reality Does Not Care About Your Talking Points

While Washington perfects its excuses, China builds ships.

Not concepts.

Ships.

At scale.

At speed.

With purpose.

“You don’t deter war with explanations. You deter it with capability.”

And capability is not theoretical.

It exists—or it doesn’t.

The Lesson We Keep Relearning

In the 1930s, America believed it had time.

Then came Pearl Harbor.

“Delay feels cheap—right up until the bill arrives.”

You Cannot Fake Readiness

Let’s be clear:

You cannot:

surge shipbuilding

improvise logistics

invent readiness at the last minute

War is not a startup.

There is no pivot.

The Real Question

So let’s stop asking:

“Are we spending too much?”

And start asking:

Why are we wasting what we spend?

Why is failure rewarded?

And why does accountability trigger panic in Washington?

“You can spend a trillion dollars and still be unprepared—if no one is responsible.”

The Math Is Not Complicated

If maintaining dominance costs a fortune…

…and losing it costs everything else…

this is not ideology.

It is arithmetic.

What Strength Actually Means

Strength is not blind spending.

Strength is:

funding what works

eliminating what doesn’t

exposing fraud

punishing it publicly

And doing all of that without weakening the force itself.

Final Word

Strength is expensive.

Weakness is catastrophic.

And the people telling you we can afford the second while complaining about the first…

are not offering strategy.

They are offering cover.

“You don’t get to lose slowly and call it reform.”

Call to Action

If you believe a government should be both:

feared by its enemies

accountable to its citizens

Then share this.

Because the real danger isn’t defense spending.

It’s a system that learned how to spend without consequence.

Or you can Buy Me a Coffee

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