It isn’t easy being me—living in a so-called “college town” that thinks it’s the Paris of Arkansas but functions more like a strip mall on maxed-out credit cards. Every failed California gimmick gets imported here like some exotic treasure, wrapped in buzzwords, and unrolled with jazz-hands. We call it Palo Alto East—because the planners think they’re visionaries, but the receipts say “consignment shop.”

Don’t mistake me—I don’t hate change. I hate stupidity dressed up as progress. And trust me, this place has a Costco-sized bulk pack of it.

Bronze Kids & Bike Lanes

Take downtown. The planners brag about “enhancing the sense of place.” Translation? Statues of frolicking children. Bronze kids mid-cartwheel, bolted into traffic islands, scaring drivers into defensive swerves. If “place” means history and culture, our statues scream: Welcome to Conway, where we bronze your child and park him in front of an F-150.

And when they’re not blowing cash on roadside art projects, they’re painting bike lanes so retirees on $3,000 e-bikes can pedal five miles an hour—dead center in the road—blissfully ignoring traffic laws. Somehow that’s “equity.”

But patch a pothole? Nah. The city doesn’t notice until the crater is deep enough to swallow a Kia. When they finally do, the first solution is always: “Tax hike and a meeting.” New script? Never.

The Vibe Council

We’ve got a city council drunk on vibes and allergic to results.

Tennis courts for the five guys who play tennis. A water park. An aquatic center. Municipal pool. Homeless shelter? Don’t be ridiculous—better to drop six figures on splash pads for kids whose parents already own a sprinkler.

Arkansas itself is still a great place—good people, livable prices, climate that soaks your shirt by breakfast but keeps your garden honest. But liberalism creeps in like mildew—re-branded, re-packaged, still running on the same “good-ole-boy” fuel that has powered southern politics for a hundred years.

Corruption, with a Southern Drawl

The police department? A slow-burn scandal mill—racial prejudice, sexual misconduct, and “leadership” so opaque it makes a brick look transparent.

The mayor? Authorized the fire department to kick down the door of a private home. Wrong address. No accountability. Anyone else would be cuffed in the back of a cruiser.

State level? Same clown show. The ballots are red, but the policies are blue. The governor talks like Reagan, dresses like GQ, and governs like a Democrat with sharper tailoring. County government? Speeches and ribbon cuttings, but don’t ask about results.

And the governor is no better. She tries to sneak a billion-dollar prison that we don’t need, cannot afford, and the locals don’t want. When that idea falls on deaf ears, ICE magically appears and starts sniffing around the proposed site to house Redneck Alcatraz. Was that the plan all along? No idea. Her Majesty never tells anyone anything before the fact.

Half the “Republicans” in Arkansas are just Democrats in red jerseys. They swapped letters, not loyalties. RINOs in the truest sense: Republican in Name Only, Democrat in Practice Always.

The Truth Nobody Wants

Still, I’ll give credit—plenty of government employees grind every day, trying to serve. It’s not the workers on the ground. It’s the clowns at the top.

But here’s the truth nobody wants to hear: if your roads are crumbling while your taxes climb, it’s because you keep electing the same people who like it that way. So don’t look shocked when they bronze more children instead of filling potholes. Don’t faint when they funnel your dollars into another “place-making initiative” while your shocks and struts die violent deaths on Main Street.

You want better? Elect better. Hold their feet to the fire. Remind them that taxpayers aren’t the city’s endless piggy bank, and that “sense of place” can’t be bought with another statue.

A real sense of place is earned. Earned by leaders who deliver results, not ribbon cuttings. Earned by fixing roads before they become canyons. Earned by serving the people, not their own egos.

Right now, this leadership hasn’t earned a damn thing.

