I’ve added a response from The Scuttlebutt Substack at the end of this article. He corrects an error I make concerning federal unions. Thanks, Scuttlebutt.

What looks suspiciously like an attempt by the government to get rid of Donald Trump fails and all of a sudden the Democrats realize they have a zombie in the Oval Office. They – the Democrats – rigged elections, the Deep State sabotaged every action his administration took, militarized the federal government, used the FBI and the Justice Department to keep information secret that would hurt the Democrats and affect an election, use disinformation and outright lying to prevent information that would hurt their candidates chances of election, used lawfare to try to imprison and bankrupt him, and anything else they could get away with. All of which did not work.

The Deep State was working on getting rid of the Trump campaign, the Trump administration, and Trump’s leadership of MAGA, and it did not work. They spied on Trump, tried his senior advisors and cabinet members on bogus charges and imprisoned them to try to get him to stop. All they had left was the John Kennedy Solution, and we believe the Deep State cum Democrat party tried that on July 13. And that did not work.

We don’t doubt that the young man who was killed by the counter-snipers was part of the plot, however we believe he was more of a pawn than the actual shooter. We believe he was placed where he was to be caught and protect the FBI/CIA/whoever the feds used for the operation. Trump’s security team was incompetent, the Secret Service Director – thankfully resigned, and still should be prosecuted if possible – was complicit in the attempt to deprive Trump of protection, not only on July 13, but admittedly for a long time before. Additionally when subpoenaed to testify to congress, ex-director Cheatle admitted to knowing how many fired shell casings were found on the roof with the deceased “shooter” but would not tell congress the number. There are those who count five quick shots followed by three measured shots, possibly from another location. The number of spent shell casings found on the roof is important in determining how many shooters were involved in the attempted assassination.

And all they did with this perfidy and non-transparent testimony was make him stronger.

We said Joe Biden was unfit to perform the duties of President and the Democrat party and mainstream news outlets closed ranks and canceled us. This went on for years until a point where there could be no doubt, and then the Democrats and the mainstream news closed ranks and said that Joe must go! Joe “decides” to not run for President, but to remain President until the end of his current term.

How does that work? If he’s not healthy enough, or sane enough to run for President, what business does he have being the President? Given the seriousness of his condition – at least that’s how it looks from outside – how can anyone trust Kamala Harris when she watched him deteriorate and didn’t invoke the 25th Amendment? If Kamala would participate in a cover-up of that seriousness, how can she be trusted to be anything more than a memory? The job of the vice-president is to take over in case of the inability of the President to perform the duties of the office. That was the case, the cure – the 25th Amendment – was available, and yet she participated in the charade instead of doing her job. She should be impeached, not running for President.

How are the Democrats going to honor the wishes of 97% of their primary voters? Joe endorsed Kamala however Joe was the one Democrats voted for, the one they donated money to, the one they trusted to continue the policies they prefer (they do have the right to be wrong). Kamala didn’t get one vote in the primaries, and although Joe’s preference is for her to take his place, he has dementia, so can his decision be honored? Many believe the endorsement of Kamala was the work of Dr Jill, the knife in the back to Obama for his knife in the back to force Joe out.

It would seem, again, that if Joe isn’t competent to endorse a candidate, he’s also not competent to be President. We will keep repeating that, because he, or whoever has been calling the shots, is still calling the shots. Changing loudspeakers does not mean you’ve changed the stereo, you just have a new noise making device spewing the same old malarkey.

This screed is about the whole of the Democrat world, not just Joe or Kamala, although almost all of the idiocy in the Democrat world revolves around one or the other, or a decision made by the Deep State to protect them.

The Secret Service can’t spare a full detail to protect Donald Trump, yet when ex-director Cheatle shows up to honor a subpoena – yes, she had to be subpoenaed, she would not come willingly – to participate in Congress’ investigation into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, she showed up with a full protective detail of big, beefy, men and a contingent of Capitol Police in armor. Did she think she was in more peril than Trump was? She obviously didn’t think she needed to be honest about what happened, because all she did was obfuscate and issue word salad answers.

Rabbit hole: we weren’t originally a supporter of Donald Trump, and when he was elected President we were conscious of and irritated by his past actions, his mean tweets, his habit of making up mean nicknames for people, and his seeming narcissism. We were aware of all of this, however his performance in the job of President made all the other seeming evils into background noise and not relevant his job. The great saint of the Democrat party was a known womanizer, and no one knocks John Kennedy’s Presidency for that. Sauce for the goose, folks. Remember Bill Clinton lying about his actions with Monica in the White House and nothing really came of it. He was a horn dog yet the Democrats loved him enough to put up with his antics and his abysmal wife, whose political activities made Clinton look like a saint in comparison.

So Trump looked pretty good in comparison. People accused him of being a Democrat when he was younger. So was Ronald Reagan. People can change what they believe and in some cases become great! Democrats talk of his business’ bankruptcies, but using all of the law is a privilege we all can exercise. Look at other very rich people and find one that doesn’t have some dirt in his or her past. Bill Gates comes to mind, as does Jeff Bezos. The salient point here is that as President Donald Trump did a pretty good job. He could have been more fiscally conservative, he could have been a lot of things, but what he was and still is, is a man whose primary interest is in making America into the strong, brash, willing to take on the world country we grew up in, and we support him for that.

End of rabbit hole.

We’re concerned that no one elected to the office of President can do what must be done to turn the country back into what it once was. Like the Titanic, the ship of state is very large, and also like the Titanic, the rudder – in this case the control the Executive Branch has over the bureaucracy – is too small to turn quickly enough to avoid the iceberg. We’ll have to weather that chaos, because the Deep State won’t go quietly into that good night. And the Deep State is the Democrat party. That’s where their power really resides. Chuck Shumer can lie, Hakeem Jeffries can plot, Nancy Pelosi can stir the pot full of wing of bat and eye of newt, but the power comes from the bureaucracy supporting or not supporting the President. We saw that when Trump was first President.

Life in the Democrat world revolves around the Deep State, and the Deep State requires federal unions to stay alive. If the President or his appointee department heads had a federal workforce that was at-will employed rather than unionized, which only became legal in 1978, it would be a wholly different story. There were federal unions before 1978, but they were very limited in what their power was and who they could represent.

We’re not against unions, we’re against what federal unions have become, and it’s all part of living in the Democrat world. There’s no reason to excel in federal service, as the unions require all to be rewarded in like manner. It's important to note that while unions can advocate for fair promotion practices, they cannot typically demand specific individuals be promoted or interfere with management's right to select from among properly ranked and certified candidates. So they have some input, but not deeming rights to choose who will or won’t be promoted.

Still, the federal unions, as the muscle that does the government’s work, have a huge impact on a President’s effectiveness, as they can choose to work enthusiastically to support or to slow-roll a President’s programs. Slow-roll was the order of the day when Trump was President.

Where the Democrats are now is, at least from the outside looking in, in chaos. Joe has finally been found to be suffering dementia and is incapable of serving another term – which again brings up the issue of whether he’s capable of completing this one – and with typical Democrat fakery they just put up Kamala regardless of her ability or fitness for the office, knowing that they’ll be able to fake it till they make it and run another dishonest election.

As a side note, we sort of feel sorry for the folks that will have to change the name on all those preprinted ballots the Democrats were going to “find” on election day. We hope they’re getting paid by the page.

The Deep State, or the federal unions if you will, have power beyond that which is reasonable. When there is no mechanism to enforce doing the job efficiently and honestly no matter who is in power, then one party, in this case Democrats, will move into management positions by making those in the opposite party’s life difficult. And once in management positions they, the Democrats, can insure like-minded people are brought up with them.

This is what has happened to the US government, and the result is Anthony Fauci, Lois Lerner, Kimberely Cheatle, and a host of other proven apparatchik who steer the ship of state to where the Democrat party wants it to go, not where the people vote for it to go. From unconstitutional jabs with a non-vaccine that has killed some, to investigating applicants for tax-free status if they are conservative, to actively supporting the attempt to assassinate a presidential candidate, and so much more.

There are those who believe that John Kennedy was assassinated by the Deep State, as was his brother Robert because they wouldn’t toe the Deep State’s line on Southeast Asia. Some believe that General Patton was killed because the Deep State was concerned about his popularity. We can’t verify these claims, however there is a plausibility there that can’t be ignored.

The bottom line to us is that neither Donald Trump nor anyone else can be wholly successful if their policies and beliefs are at odds with the Deep State. Add to the Deep State the continuous lying they do to affect public opinion, and there’s a real conundrum for Trump. Now the Democrats aren’t the only ones who lie or cheat to get their way, but they’re the most prevalent and successful. The Democrat propaganda machine blames Trump for everything, and the low information/no information public believe it. Example? How about the reversal of Roe vs Wade? Trump’s appointees to the Supreme Court rounded out the majority needed to get rid of Roe, sure. Roe vs Wade was approved by the Burger Court, and Warren Burger was appointed by Richard Nixon, so are those who would blame Trump for the decisions of his appointees going to lionize Richard Nixon because his appointee saw auras and penumbras that allowed him to invent a right that is not in the Constitution? Of course they won’t. But again, sauce for the goose. If Nixon isn’t a hero, then Trump isn’t evil. It’s as simple as that.

It won’t be the election of a specific person that turns the country around, it will be the right person and reform of a corrupt government.

Difficult to accomplish, but a first step must be taken to begin any journey.

Post Script - we received a note from XXX advising that we were wrong about federal unions and therefor the Deep State’s connection with them. I append his note in full. I don’t believe it changes anything except who the leaders of the Deep State are:

The Scuttlebutt The Scuttlebutt 11 hrs ago As a retired Federal worker and Federal manager, you missed the point. The "deep state" people aren't covered by unions, sir. A union can not represent anyone in management. The unions cover WG and low grade GS folks who have no 'direct reports.' Now that's not to say that the federal unions are not worse than useless, they are. The only thing that they do is protect the jobs of the incompetent, and protect their own power. They're worse than useless for advocating for improvements, safety, or better working conditions. No, the folks you want to ping on, the people that make up the important parts of the 'deep state' are the GS 13 and up, and the ESE types. Not union protected (by law) but protected in that they can't be fired for anything that is not GREVIOUS sexual assault, sexual abuse, violation of security rules, or acts that attack a 'protected class' based on race, color, creed, national origin, or sexual identity. These are the people that Trump was after with "title F" employee rules. They're the "supervisory agents" 'Senior Agent in charge,' Directors, location managers and such that have the power to suppress, alter, obfuscate, and drag their feet until someone who will do what they want gets into power.

Leave a comment