They have loosed spirits they cannot control.

For years—decades, really—our political class believed it could toy with forces that were never meant to be toys. They stirred resentments, sharpened divisions, and trained citizens to distrust not just institutions, but each other. Outrage became a campaign tool. Fear became a fundraising strategy. Cynicism became a governing philosophy.

It worked—at first.

Anger mobilizes voters. Panic drives turnout. Demonizing the other side fills coffers and wins primaries. So the machinery kept running, cycle after cycle, election after election, each side convinced it could ride the tiger just a little longer.

But political spirits, once summoned, rarely return quietly to the bottle.

When leaders teach citizens that the system is illegitimate, some citizens will eventually act as though it is. When politicians insist that compromise is betrayal, governance becomes impossible. When every opponent is painted as an existential threat, the public eventually begins to behave as if survival itself is on the line.

The architects of this environment assumed they could control it. They assumed the anger would remain rhetorical, the distrust manageable, the polarization profitable but contained.

They were wrong.

Now the atmosphere they cultivated has escaped the script. Institutions are doubted. Elections are questioned. Basic civic trust—once the invisible glue of a republic—is dissolving in plain sight.

And the most remarkable thing is this: the very people who helped summon the storm now stand bewildered beneath it, wondering why the winds will not obey them.

They have loosed spirits they cannot control.

History has seen this before. Republics rarely collapse because citizens suddenly become wicked; they falter because leaders gradually normalize the dangerous idea that power matters more than principle.

Once that idea takes root in the public mind, the spirits are already loose.

And they do not answer to the people who called them forth.

I appreciate that you take the time to read these articles. If you are not a subscriber, please consider a free or paid subscription.

Or, if you enjoy my work, you can Buy Me a Coffee

Share

Share Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion