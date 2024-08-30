Just a quick note to our readers. We had to share with someone.

Kamala Effing Harris finally does an "interview" although it should be called a made-for-tv bullshit session. CNN, the Communist News Network grabs the brass ring and has the first sit-down with Cackles, who couldn't even do a pre-recorded interview without her cuddly commie companion.

At least Tim Walz did what he does best - nothing. He sat there quietly supporting Kneepads. Can she go to the bathroom without someone in support?

The questions were provided in advance, so all that was needed was memory, not intellect. The show lasted for what we're told was 45 or so minutes, which was edited down to 12-13 minutes.

That's an awful lot of vacant looks, cackles, absolutely dumb answers, and Tim kissing Kamala's butt that didn't make it to air.

Yet the Democrats will claim she's smart, aware, and a real natural leader. NOT.

If Kamala Harris, the California Commie, can't deal with a live interview, what catastrophic results will she have talking to Russia or China. They'll chew her up and spit her out.

And having Tim there will do no good. We all know when the going gets tough, Tim gets going…

