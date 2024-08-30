Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
Aug 31

Tim Walz' Brother: Gov Is 'Not the Type of Character You Want Making Decisions About Your Future'

Loomer’s findings also suggested Jeff Walz was ready to expose his brother at a Trump rally after it was revealed he donated to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. However, he wrote that he is torn between speaking out against his brother or keeping his family out of the spotlight.

The same day Trump was indicted in New York City by the Biden-Harris Administration, Walz’s brother reportedly wrote, “We’ve just become a third-world banana republic.”

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/saraharnold/2024/08/31/tim-walz-brother-gov-is-not-the-type-of-character-you-want-making-decisions-about-your-future-n2644164

The governor’s brother, Jeff Walz, has a Facebook account, which Laura Loomer, a Republican political activist, discovered after finding shocking revelations about Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate.

“The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future," Jeff Walz reportedly wrote in a comment.

Walz’s brother warned people on his social media account about the governor’s radical ideologies, saying he hasn’t spoken to his brother in eight years because of his progressive policies.

“I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology,” he wrote in a March 30, 2023 post. “My family wasn't given any notice that he was selected and denied security the days after.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture