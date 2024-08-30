MADE FOR TV BS
Communist News Network hosts Cackles
Just a quick note to our readers. We had to share with someone.
Kamala Effing Harris finally does an "interview" although it should be called a made-for-tv bullshit session. CNN, the Communist News Network grabs the brass ring and has the first sit-down with Cackles, who couldn't even do a pre-recorded interview without her cuddly commie companion.
At least Tim Walz did what he does best - nothing. He sat there quietly supporting Kneepads. Can she go to the bathroom without someone in support?
The questions were provided in advance, so all that was needed was memory, not intellect. The show lasted for what we're told was 45 or so minutes, which was edited down to 12-13 minutes.
That's an awful lot of vacant looks, cackles, absolutely dumb answers, and Tim kissing Kamala's butt that didn't make it to air.
Yet the Democrats will claim she's smart, aware, and a real natural leader. NOT.
If Kamala Harris, the California Commie, can't deal with a live interview, what catastrophic results will she have talking to Russia or China. They'll chew her up and spit her out.
And having Tim there will do no good. We all know when the going gets tough, Tim gets going…
Tim Walz' Brother: Gov Is 'Not the Type of Character You Want Making Decisions About Your Future'
Loomer’s findings also suggested Jeff Walz was ready to expose his brother at a Trump rally after it was revealed he donated to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. However, he wrote that he is torn between speaking out against his brother or keeping his family out of the spotlight.
The same day Trump was indicted in New York City by the Biden-Harris Administration, Walz’s brother reportedly wrote, “We’ve just become a third-world banana republic.”
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/saraharnold/2024/08/31/tim-walz-brother-gov-is-not-the-type-of-character-you-want-making-decisions-about-your-future-n2644164
The governor’s brother, Jeff Walz, has a Facebook account, which Laura Loomer, a Republican political activist, discovered after finding shocking revelations about Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate.
“The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future," Jeff Walz reportedly wrote in a comment.
Walz’s brother warned people on his social media account about the governor’s radical ideologies, saying he hasn’t spoken to his brother in eight years because of his progressive policies.
“I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology,” he wrote in a March 30, 2023 post. “My family wasn't given any notice that he was selected and denied security the days after.”