I was raised in a time when Sunday mornings meant something. Churches stood tall, not just as buildings of stone and steeple, but as beacons of truth, moral clarity, and yes – conviction. Somewhere along the line, though, we got soft. We traded the rugged cross for mood lighting and the full counsel of God for feel-good TED Talks with a sprinkling of Jesus.

Leave a comment

When I say "Make Christianity Great Again," I’m not talking about political slogans slapped on ball caps – I’m talking about restoring the power, purpose, and unapologetic truth of the gospel in a world that’s starved for something real. We don’t need another celebrity pastor with skinny jeans and a podcast. We need prophets again – men and women who speak God’s word with fire in their bones, not fear in their throats.

Christianity used to be dangerous – in the best way. It was a threat to tyrants, to corruption, to every godless ideology that tried to take root in the hearts of men. The early church didn’t need marketing gimmicks or smoke machines. They had the Holy Spirit, the blood of the Lamb, and the word of their testimony. That was enough to shake empires.

So what happened?

We let culture define our faith instead of letting our faith define culture. We stopped preaching about sin because we didn’t want to sound judgmental. We avoided hard truths about repentance, hell, and holiness because we wanted to "build bridges." But bridges to where? If we build a bridge to the world but forget to point back to the cross, then we haven't built a bridge, we've built a plank, and walking the plank is not the way to salvation.

We’ve turned Christianity into a brand instead of a battlefield. We’ve treated the church like a business instead of a body. And worst of all – we’ve traded reverence for relevance.

Making Christianity great again means returning to its roots – Scripture as the final authority, not opinion polls or political trends. It means standing firm even when the world mocks, even when laws change, even when it costs us something. Especially when it costs us something.

It means pastors who are more afraid of God than the IRS. It means churches that open their doors for the broken, the addicted, the shamed – not to coddle them, but to cleanse them. It means parents who stop outsourcing discipleship to YouTube and TikTok, and start opening the Bible at their kitchen tables again.

Look, this isn’t about turning the gospel into a nationalist campaign. It’s about reclaiming what made the faith great in the first place – truth without compromise, grace without dilution, and love without cowardice. If that sounds too bold, maybe boldness is exactly what we need.

Refer a friend

Christ didn’t die to make us popular. He died to make us holy.

We don’t need to reinvent Christianity. We need to return to it. Real, raw, cross-bearing, world-upending Christianity.

So let’s put away the smoke and mirrors. Let’s stop apologizing for the truth. Let’s put Christ back on the throne – not just in our sermons, but in our lives. Let’s preach like souls are at stake – because they are.

That’s how we make Christianity great again.