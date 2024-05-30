“It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.” - Thomas Sowell

We agree with Thomas Sowell, and believe he is one of the most prominent and influential intellectuals of our times. Too bad our country is run by the opposite of his statement.

Do you remember Lois Lerner? The supervisor at the IRS who kept conservative organizations from getting their tax-free status far longer than progressive organizations had to wait? Remember all the uproar that the knowledge of what she’d done caused? Not only was she allowed to retire – you’re paying her pension to this day – but the government paid her attorney’s fees as well. It didn’t cost her a penny after all the harm she’d done.

How about Anthony Fauci? That little SOB is responsible for the grants that allowed the development of Covid and the deaths that it caused. He supported masks that did not work, closing businesses that destroyed the economy and closed schools causing children’s education to be interrupted for no reason. The economy and our children’s education still haven’t recovered. He continues to live on his more than generous pension and there has been no legal action taken against him for being responsible for the over 1,000,000 deaths that occurred in the US alone?

Do you remember when Dick Cheney pressured intelligence agencies to justify the Iraq war when there was little to no justification? Weapons of mass destruction that did not exist, assessments of the Iraqi weapons program that were more wishful thinking than fact? As a result of his hawkish political stance, approximately 4,500 soldiers died and 32,000 were wounded. What has been done to him except sending him home? Nothing at all.

How about the 2008 financial crisis? The major legislation designed to resolve the financial problems was the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), written by the George W. Bush administration. Chief architects were Henry Paulson, Secretary of the Treasury and Ben Bernanke, Chair of the Federal Reserve. They negotiated with the Senate and House of Representatives to get it passed.

Harry Reid, Senate Majority Leader and Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House added provisions like equity stakes and executive pay limitations to the legislation.

Share Jack’s Substack

Timothy Geithner, Treasury Secretary under Barack Obama continued and expanded TARP as well as managing the auto industry bailout.

No matter what you think about TARP, it was proof that there were some businesses and banks that were too big to fail, at least with government bailouts. All of those problems were caused by the 2008 financial crisis, the culmination of poor business practices and little to no effective government oversight.

Here’s an abbreviated timeline on the cause of the 2008 financial crisis. Subprime lending to borrowers with poor credit caused defaults and foreclosures when housing prices declined; Mortgage bundles were repackaged into complex Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS) that received inflated AAA ratings from credit agencies; Banks wanted to cash in and leveraged their investments to take advantage of MBS; the government provided insufficient oversight in subprime lending, security markets, and derivatives; Years of lax lending standards and artificially low interest rates inflated a housing bubble that was unsustainable; Non-bank financial entities like investment banks participated in risky lending while avoiding regulation; The rise of credit default swaps acted to multiply mortgage-related risks held by firms like American International Group (AIG).

Leave a comment

When the housing bubble burst and mortgages began defaulting en masse in 2007-2008, it triggered a cascade of effects that froze credit markets and required massive government bailouts to prevent a potential depression.

Surprisingly, no senior executives from major financial firms went to prison for crimes directly related to causing the 2007-2008 financial crisis, despite the catastrophic impacts.

While there were some lower-level employees convicted of crimes like fraud or insider trading, the top leadership at big banks like Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns, Merrill Lynch and others avoided individual prosecutions. The lack of high-profile prosecutions of top Wall Street executives was heavily criticized by Congress, the public, and even some within the Department of Justice and FBI.

However, many argued this amounted to a "too big to jail" mentality that failed to hold key players accountable. The crisis did spur some financial reforms, but there remained frustration over the lack of corporate criminal convictions.

The one result of no jail time is those in the financial industry were taught that there is no consequence for failure, even though millions of people suffered damage as a result. Our worry is that we’re getting ready to repeat the crisis of 2007. Lending standards are looser than they were, asset bubbles in housing, tech stocks, and cryptocurrencies, and under-regulation in areas like stress testing, and oversight of non-bank lending may be leading to another crisis.

These are the things that happen when you allow a person to make weighty decisions with no consequences. We’ve done it before, and we’ll probably do it again. That’s just the nature of human beings. We look at someone who is competent in one area and assume they’re competent in all areas. Think of the celebrity endorsement – just because you can act doesn’t make you a climate expert – but they continue to do endorsements and some people – not all people – think they’re knowledgeable in the area they’re speaking about.

Gullible, silly, humans.

We agree with Thomas Sowell when he says it’s stupid to let people with no skin in the game make decisions.

We suggest you should agree with him also.

At least remember that on election day.

Leave a comment