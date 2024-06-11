We have talked about a solution to the illegal alien problem. With the hundreds of thousands of illegals pouring across the southern border, and the situation getting worse not better, the solution that was overly extreme just months ago becomes eminently feasible today. The solution that seems the most popular right now is mass deportation. People have talked about mass deportation, however if they occur, mass deportations could result in shock waves in the economy and may well disrupt communities.

Only recently there wasn’t enough support to even attempt to implement mass deportations, but that has seemingly changed.

Half of Americans — including 42% of Democrats — say they'd support mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, according to a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.

30% of Democrats — as well as 46% of Republicans — now say they'd end birthright citizenship, something guaranteed under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

With ending birthright citizenship gaining support, we wonder how long it will take for the 14th Amendment to be changed or repealed.

Both issues, mass deportation and birthright citizenship are sore spots when it comes to immigration. The flood of illegals coming across the southern border and disappearing into the countryside, and the “pregnancy vacations” women from other countries take to have their baby in the US, thereby being the parent of a US citizen and allowed to continue to reside in the US are abuses of the most liberal immigration laws in the world.

Let’s start with the impact of getting rid of birthright citizenship. The impact would not be especially large nor expensive, as the number of birthright babies born in the US is between 500,000 – 600,000 births each year. It would seem the largest impact of getting rid of birthright citizenship would be the reduced occupancy in the hotels where the foreign mothers-to-be wait. Of course, if the newly birthed US citizen has a family – mom, dad, and one sibling – the actual number could be 2.4 million or more per year.

There will be a huge impact if we actually mass deported all illegal aliens. Please remember that illegal aliens don’t only enter on foot through the southern border, but are also those who overstay a visa or work permit. A 2018 study by Yale researchers estimated that around 22.1 million unauthorized immigrants (all types) may have entered the US from 1990 to 2016, with significant annual fluctuations. However, given the clandestine nature of illegal immigration, it is inherently difficult to measure precisely. Most experts acknowledge that any estimates come with significant uncertainties. But the available research suggests the overall unauthorized flow since 2000 has likely been in the range of several million individuals annually in peak years.

Any plan to mass deport would have to have an ongoing component, the activity that will take place when the mass deportations are done. This phase, if you will, will have to involve enforcement of the immigration laws by local police who encounter an illegal as part of another transaction. An example is a traffic stop where the officer finds the driver to be illegal - the driver would be arrested and his/her family would be investigated to determine if any more illegals are present. Any additional illegals will be taken into custody and deported with the original from the traffic stop. Obviously this phase is the follow-on to the mass deportation, and should become part of regular law enforcement. We’re under no misconception that once we start deportations illegal entry will stop. This is another reason for phase 2.

Removing 22 million people would have to involve law enforcement to find the illegals, the courts to issue the deportation order, and some type of transportation coordination to arrange travel for the deportations. This would not and could not be a one-year project, and would more than likely take ten years or more. The expense would be significant to manage and implement a plan of this type, and removing 22 million people from the population would affect the workforce due to lost expertise, and less available manpower, and would affect the cost of local government with the reduction of school registrations, reduced hospital and healthcare use, and less police activity as well as a reduction in the needed local government staff.

Remember that the estimate we’re working off of is 22 million, which doesn’t take into account any family the illegal may have. Although any children born in the US under present law would be a birthright baby and possibly entitle the illegal to remain, our preference would be to work both projects – the 14th Amendment and deportation – and to process whomever you could. Any reduction is better than no reduction.

The impact to the economy of deporting all illegals would be confined to those areas where most illegals work. Those areas are:

Agriculture – An estimated 50% or more of crop farm workers are unauthorized immigrants, especially in labor-intensive crops like fruits and vegetables.

Construction – Around 24% of workers in the construction industry are estimated to be undocumented, mostly employed as laborers, roofers, dry wall installers, etc.

Hospitality – Many are employed in hotels, restaurants, food service as maids, dishwashers, cooks, grounds crews.

Manufacturing – Factories hiring production, packaging and processing workers.

Landscaping/grounds keeping services.

Private household services – Childcare workers, housekeepers, etc.

In general, unauthorized immigrants make up a significant portion of the workforce in low-skilled, labor-intensive, and physically demanding jobs. Their employment is concentrated in the informal cash economy and industries like agriculture, construction, hospitality, and services where hiring requirements are lax.

These are the industries that would suffer most from the deportation of all illegal aliens.

Many believe the industries affected by the deportation of illegals would necessarily have a rise in cost, as many believe illegals are hired on a cash basis for less than a native born worker would receive. If that is correct then prices will rise, if not then prices will remain the same. It makes no difference, as removing illegals is a matter of law, not a matter of economics.

Amid a record number of border crossings, nearly two-thirds of Americans said illegal immigration is a real crisis, not a politically driven media narrative. "I was surprised at the public support for large-scale deportations," said Mark Penn, chairman of The Harris Poll and a former pollster for President Clinton. "I think they're just sending a message to politicians: 'Get this under control,' " he said, calling it a warning to Biden that "efforts to shift responsibility for the issue to Trump are not going to work."

Trump has vowed to carry out the "largest domestic deportation operation in American history," eyeing sweeping raids and detention camps in a plan that would target millions of undocumented immigrants. Americans typically aren't eager to deport immigrants who have put down roots in the US. But the poll of 6,251 US adults suggests that the dynamic may be changing amid rising fears about crime and violence.

And once again we must stress that this is a matter of law, and not of economics. The fact is there will be dislocations, to business and to social interactions. Families will be stressed if they have an illegal member, and whoever is President will probably be blamed for any resulting problems.

Of course no one will think to blame the original illegal activity for all the resulting problems, but that will be the root cause.

You can’t be deported if you never entered illegally.

