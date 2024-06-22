We wrote about garbage people, and lo and behold this article appears in Arkansas Business magazine. Matt Campbell is a liberal blogger who has skewered several Arkansas Republicans over the years. We actually liked his material, thinking that those who do bad deserve the consequence of notoriety almost as much as they deserve jail.

This article appeared in Arkansas Business Magazine.

Campbell, a licensed attorney, has made headlines as a Little Rock blogger exposing official wrongdoing and breaking the story of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ $19,000 lectern purchase last year.

But as an officer of the court, the Blue Hog Report author is facing legal malpractice allegations from several former clients.

Campbell “is engaged in a systemic slipshod practice of law,” according to a June 4 lawsuit in Pulaski County Circuit Court, “including but not limited to missing deadlines, failing to keep clients informed, financial mismanagement of client funds, and other behaviors amounting to malpractice.”

Campbell, who now reports for the Arkansas Times, suffered another setback at the Arkansas Court of Appeals the day after the June 4 lawsuit was filed.

The Appeals Court upheld a Washington County Circuit Court sanction against Campbell for filing a frivolous lawsuit against Fayetteville attorney Mark Murphey Henry. That punishment was related to an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act case Campbell filed in 2020.

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Jim Spears found that the lawsuit’s naming of Henry as a defendant in the FOIA action was “factually and legally unsupported.”

“As all parties knew attorney Henry was acting as the attorney for the defendant in dealing with Ms. Lyon, the naming of him as a separate defendant was calculated to cause additional expense and to harass,” Spears wrote in his 2022 order.

Spears later found Lyon, who was also sanctioned, and Campbell jointly and severally liable to The Academy for $13,263, meaning that if either Lyon or Campbell can’t pay the judgment, the other must.

Meanwhile, Campbell also faces a malpractice lawsuit in Pulaski County Circuit Court. In 2017, Campbell said in court filings that he made a “calendaring mistake” that led him to miss nearly all of a civil trial. The result was a $1.8 million judgment, upheld on appeal, against his clients, First Government Lease Co. of Northfield, Illinois, and its owner, Paul Graver.

Graver sued Campbell for malpractice in 2019. As that case wound its way through the court system, Campbell failed to respond to motions involving the witnesses he planned to call. As a result, Campbell won’t be able to call any witnesses at the malpractice trial set to start March 18 in Judge LaTonya Austin-Honorable’s courtroom.

Campbell is representing himself in that malpractice case, an indication that he doesn’t have malpractice insurance.

Campbell and the Blue Hog Report blog built a reputation exposing the misdeeds of Arkansas elected officials including Circuit Judge Mike Maggio, who was jailed for bribery, and Lt. Gov. Mark Darr, who misused state credit cards and resigned from office.

The lectern episode heightened Campbell’s profile. A state audit identified several potential violations of state law by the governor’s office, but on June 7, a prosecutor said that no charges will be filed over the purchase.

Campbell told Arkansas Business in October that he would still handle FOIA cases on the side, “but otherwise am moving away from any legal practice.” He said full-time journalism has been his goal since the first of the year.

Four Clients’ Case

In a lawsuit filed on June 4 in Pulaski County Circuit Court, four of Campbell’s former clients alleged malpractice against Campbell, who obtained his law degree from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis in 2006.

The 21-page lawsuit, filed by Tré Kitchens, a lawyer with the Brad Hendricks Law Firm of Little Rock, alleges that Campbell’s behavior fell below the standard for practicing attorneys in Arkansas.

The former clients filed the lawsuit as a collective action because they say Campbell’s alleged negligent behavior for each plaintiff is relevant to the claims of each other plaintiff.

Those allegations include the following:

► Plaintiff Jennifer Martinez of Arkansas hired Campbell in 2022. He was supposed to file a motion to have a North Little Rock law firm’s supervision of visitation of Martinez and her child changed to Martinez’s mother.

The opposing attorney had emailed Campbell on May 9, 2022, saying that Martinez’s mother could be the supervisor instead of the law firm, which charged more than $1,000 a month to supervise the visitation, the lawsuit said.

But Campbell allegedly never shared that information with Martinez, which “cost her thousands of dollars and even hours of missed visitation with her child because at times she couldn’t afford it,” the lawsuit said.

► Ashley Olinghouse of Texas alleged that Campbell failed to properly account for her client funds in connection with paying an expert.

Olinghouse said that on June 17, 2022, she paid Campbell $3,000 for a retainer of an expert in her case. But the expert didn’t receive the money until nearly a month later, on July 12, 2022, the lawsuit said. The expert produced the report three days later and said that a little more than $1,000 remained of the retainer funds and would be returned to Campbell.

But when Olinghouse asked Campbell on July 27, 2022, about the refund, Campbell said he would “drop the check in the mail tomorrow,” according to the lawsuit.

When no check arrived, she asked again on Aug. 9, 2022. Campbell told her that he was out of checks, but he had ordered new ones and was waiting on them to arrive, the lawsuit said. The checks, he said, should arrive in a day or two.

A week later, when Olinghouse’s check still hadn’t appeared, Olinghouse asked again for her money.

“I was just thinking about that this afternoon,” the lawsuit quoted Campbell as saying. “I don’t know what the holdup on my checks is, but if they aren’t here in the morning, I’ll get a cashiers check and send it to you that way.”

Olinghouse received the money electronically on Aug. 17, 2022.

The lawsuit said that not only is Campbell’s behavior allegedly malpractice, “but it appears to violate the trust fund requirements for practicing attorneys.”

► Jessica Mathis of Rhode Island accused Campbell of failing to appropriately file an appeal, failing to file an appeal bond and failing to keep her informed. Those alleged failures resulted in Mathis “not having appellate issues adjudicated or even reviewed, thousands of dollars in unnecessary attorney’s fees, contempt pleadings filed against her, and other damages due to Defendant Campbell’s negligence,” the lawsuit said.

► Misty Lee, formerly Misty Fox, of Arkansas accused Campbell of not filing a timely appeal resulting in her case “not getting the appellate review she was legally entitled to,” the lawsuit said.

Lee also blamed Campbell for a contempt charge she received in 2019. She was accused of sending her ex-husband’s taxes to a third party, when it was Campbell who took that action, the lawsuit said.

But Campbell didn’t tell the judge in the case that he was the one who had sent the files, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, however, reveals how Campbell allegedly got his hands on the taxes.

Campbell “used a friend who works at the IRS to pull the taxes for him as a favor,” the lawsuit said.

Lee “was forced to pay thousands for something her attorney did and she was found in contempt,” the lawsuit said.