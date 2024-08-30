Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Jack’s Substack - One Man's Opinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
Aug 31

TENT Program hires related to BOAR'S HEAD MEAT PLANT FIASCO, ANOTHER RECALL SINCE THE JULY ONE. Boar's Head Recall August 29.

I Can't Believe This Just Happened.. It's Worse Than We Thought

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-tQVwNRADM&lc=UgwRHYAnZgF8eJ2_BZd4AaABAg.A7mWaKdeHHDA7mXSZ7ON83

Boar's Head facing deadly health crises, including listeria, mold, and bugs, after implementing 'refugee' work program.

https://revolver.news/2024/08/boars-head-facing-deadly-health-crisis-listeria-mold-bugs-after-implementing-refugee-work-program/

DEI sandwiches are killing Americans.

Report yesterday stated that they ignored safety measures for awhile now. Are they a dei hire company? It’s hard to imagine a very popular company like that risking their reputation like that, but it has apparently happened.

Chobani yogurt Company was also pretty lax in quality control.

https://www.food-safety.com/articles/3307-nearly-300-chobani-consumers-report-illness-to-fda

“Boar’s Head is part of the Tent Coalition for Refugees in the U.S., exploring hiring, training, and mentoring opportunities for refugees”

“Inspectors turned up dozens of violations at a Boar’s Head plant in Virginia now linked to a nationwide recall of deli meats”

https://x.com/Oilfield_Rando/status/1828917651629842457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1828917651629842457%7Ctwgr%5Ec3e9befc1c2b81aefe425d266ae7cbc8dfca446f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Frevolver.news%2F2024%2F08%2Fboars-head-facing-deadly-health-crisis-listeria-mold-bugs-after-implementing-refugee-work-program%2F

Boar’s Head...was BIG SUPPORTER OF THE CLINTONS, back in the day. This one I can't find info on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Ferrell's avatar
Mark Ferrell
Aug 31

😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Sotallaro
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Sotallaro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture