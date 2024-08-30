What part of illegal doesn’t the damned Biden Administration understand. They had illegals who were “sponsored” by questionable people – probably other illegals – so they interrupted the program. Now they’ve restarted it, assuming that the criminals they’re allowing into the US won’t find someone with good bona fides to shill for them?

Even when the bastard quite and goes to the beach, the corruption of his administration and of the Democrats continues. They don’t believe anything will be done to stop them.

Given the rather empty crotch of most Republicans, they’re probably right.

DHS Restarts Immigration Program, Adds More Vetting After Finding Fraud August 30, 2024 08:30 www.theepochtimes.com The program flies in up to 30,000 immigrant parolees per month from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is restarting an immigration parole program with increased vetting after finding fraud issues. DHS officials paused the program in early August after officials found U.S.-based sponsors of applicants used fake Social Security numbers and other information. The relaunched program will include additional vetting of the sponsors, their financial records, and criminal backgrounds, a DHS spokesperson said on Aug. 29. The government launched the program for Venezuelans in 2022 as part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to welcome more immigrants. The program was expanded to nationals of Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua in early 2023. The applicants must have a U.S.-based financial sponsor who vouches for them and flies them into an American airport. Up to 30,000 people a month are approved. Those approved can remain in the United States for at least two years and are eligible for work authorization. In a change, the DHS is now going to require sponsors to submit fingerprints as part of the effort to root out illegitimate supporters. DHS is also going to focus on pinpointing people who sponsor numerous applicants. “Together with our existing rigorous vetting of potential beneficiaries seeking to travel to the United States, these new procedures for supporters have strengthened the integrity of these processes and will help protect against exploitation of beneficiaries,” the DHS spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email.

Kommie Kamala announced a flip-flop on her position on open borders, and now believes we need a wall. How about a message from the White House to DHS telling them to close the program down for good? That is if she’s telling the truth.

How about firing the DHS Secretary and prosecuting him for treason?

It seems, talking about politicians not regular people, the only good Democrat is a defeated Democrat. We won’t take this country back otherwise.

Remember the cheap tricks the Democrats continuously pull when you vote.

